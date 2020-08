Used 2005 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

K & J Auto Exchange - Santa Paula / California

This 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WD is fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, automatic, factory chrome alloy wheels, AM/FM stereo with CD changer, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, automatic load leveling suspension, comfortable bucket seats, heated seats, child safety door locks, cruise control, daytime running lights, dual airbags, driver multi-adjustable power seat, electronic brake assistance, electronic parking aid, factory fog lamps, front power lumbar support and memory seats, heated seats, HID headlights, leather wrapped steering wheel, On-Star, owners manual, parking sensors, power brakes, power locks, power mirrors, power steering, power trunk lid, power windows, power sunroof, roof rack, rear air, rear defroster and wiper, running boards, steering mounted controls, subwoofer, telescopic and tilt steering wheel, third row removable seats, tinted windows, tire pressure monitor, traction and stability control, trip meter, tow package, rear entertainment system with TV/DVD with wireless headphones and remote control, voice activated phone, woodgrain accents, This 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4x4 is all LUXURY and comfort with the smooth acceleration you would expect from Cadillac. #SP6311 The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. Thank you for reviewing our automobile. Every effort is made to ensure all our vehicles meet the highest standards of mechanical, reliability, safety and appearance. We do an 83 point inspection on all vehicles to ensure that everything is working properly. All automobiles get oil changes and if the brakes and tires are needed we replace them. Please call or text us to schedule an appointment today to arrange a demonstration of the vehicle of your choice. 805-793-1381.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Cadillac Escalade ESV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GYFK66N24G146311

Stock: SP6311

Certified Pre-Owned: No