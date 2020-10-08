Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Aniline Full Leather Seats With Mini Perforated Inserts Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management; With E85 Flexfuel Capability Platinum Edition Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80-E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Autonation Chevrolet Cadillac South Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with 124,000mi. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Cadillac. More information about the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but its interior sets it apart. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, though more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, but does manage to get up to 50% better fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, Tough, stylish exterior, opulent interior appointments, strong V8 performance, impressive tow ratings, and high-efficiency hybrid powertrain availability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4KEF7DR264799

Stock: DR264799

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020