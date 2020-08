Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota

PLATINUM EDITION!! AWD!! LEATHER!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! NACK UP CAMERA!! NAVIGATION!! BOSE STEREO!! REAR ENTERTAINMENT DVD WITH NOT ONE, TWO OR THREE SCREENS BUT THIS HAS 4 SCREENS!! BLIND SPOT DETECTION!! MOON ROOF!! 7 PASSENGER SEATING!! POWER LIFTGATE!! HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDERS!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-555513830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4KEF9CR223606

Stock: 9644

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020