Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

1,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade ESV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    113,199 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,999

    $576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    82,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    84,672 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,977

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    88,847 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,595

    $972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    135,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,700

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    152,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,877

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    188,461 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    103,072 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,999

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    114,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,977

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    118,935 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    106,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,777

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    146,820 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,800

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    175,159 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    $1,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    115,600 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Taxi

    $17,495

    $3,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in Silver
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    124,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,992

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    126,061 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    $3,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition in White
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition

    121,604 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,771

    $2,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    151,647 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $2,150 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade ESV searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade ESV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings