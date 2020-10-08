Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
- 113,199 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,999$576 Below Market
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
PLATINUM EDITION!! AWD!! LEATHER!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! NACK UP CAMERA!! NAVIGATION!! BOSE STEREO!! REAR ENTERTAINMENT DVD WITH NOT ONE, TWO OR THREE SCREENS BUT THIS HAS 4 SCREENS!! BLIND SPOT DETECTION!! MOON ROOF!! 7 PASSENGER SEATING!! POWER LIFTGATE!! HEATED/COOLED CUP HOLDERS!! FOR THE BEST VEHICLES, THE BEST PRICES , THE BEST SERVICE, JUST STOP BY OUR ROGERS LOCATION . 763-428-555513830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF9CR223606
Stock: 9644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 82,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*Priced Below Market! ThisEscalade will sell fast!* *This 2012 Cadillac Escalade Luxury* will sell fast *Bluetooth* *Navigation* *Leather Seats* *Satellite Radio* *Multi-Zone Air Conditioning* *Please let us help you with Finding the ideal New, Used, or Certified vehicle, - Getting the best prices and incentives available and Explaining purchase, lease, and financing options.* *George Gee Buick GMC prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF0CR168059
Stock: 16745X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 84,672 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,977
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! SUPER CLEAN. Bad or No Credit?? No Problem we Finance. Take Home this 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium. Why wait? Call today for a test drive. Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera & Navigation. Ventilated/Heated Front Seats. Bluetooth. 3rd row seating. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JEF9CR280918
Stock: 280918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 88,847 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,595$972 Below Market
SBG Auto - Bakersfield / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF6CR301942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,700
Bob Poynter Buick Chevrolet GMC - Seymour / Indiana
*Heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof, navigation, DVD player, rear camera, and tow package. Room for 7.*Look at this 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac Escalade ESV features the following options: WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, WHEELS, 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED FINISH ALUMINUM WITH PREMIUM PAINTED ACCENTS (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), TIRES, P285/45R22, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL TL AL2 (STD), SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, reclining with heated seat cushions (3 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, driver and front passenger 14-way power seat adjusters, 4-way power lumbar control, independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (3 settings), 2-position driver memory and articulating outboard head restraints (STD), PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI , ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), CASHMERE/COCOA, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, and AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). See it for yourself at Bob Poynter GM, 1209 E Tipton St, Seymour, IN 47274.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF2CR307051
Stock: R2371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 152,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,877
Bertera Chevrolet - Palmer / Massachusetts
**TWO OWNER CLEAN CARFAX ** 6.2L 8-Cylinder, AWD ESV Premium, 22' Black Wheels, Power heated Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear DVD, Tow Package, 2 nd Row Bucket Seats, Meticulously Maintained New Car Trade-In! Fully Serviced and Warrantied! Loaded with Power Options and So Much More! Price shown may vary depending on cash purchase or lenders conditions. To qualify for internet pricing you must mention this advertisement at the time of sale. The features shown are VIN drawn from when the car was sold new and may vary as a pre-owned vehicle. All Pricing Shown is for a Wholesale Internet Complete Transaction only. Any Transaction that Involves Dealer Facilitated Financing, Trade-In's or Bank Fees Are Subject to Additional Cost of up to $2,150.00 per Transaction. Also, In Store Transactions with the same parameters listed Above may be Subject To the $2,150.00 Cost Increase As Well. Additional vehicles may be available, please contact dealer for details. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, DVD, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels Third Row Seat, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). Cadillac Premium with BLACK RAVEN exterior and EBONY W/ EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE CarAndDriver.com's review says 'Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF1CR238580
Stock: V13716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 188,461 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
Platinum Edition trim, White Diamond Tricoat exterior and Cocoa/Linen interior. JUST REPRICED FROM $20,537. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Hitch, Quad Bucket Seats, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI... AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT... AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV... SEE MORE!OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and towith haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Cadillac Platinum Edition with White Diamond Tricoat exterior and Cocoa/Linen interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 403 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com's review says Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash VISIT US TODAYUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3KEF3CR168525
Stock: R23094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 103,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,999
Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF5CR129063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,977
Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Navigation, Sunroof, and Heated Seats are just a few of the options offered on this exceptional 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV being presented for sale at Sewell Cadillac of Grapevine. Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HEF0CR138580
Stock: 5083468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 118,935 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Ace Motors - Anaheim / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF2CR318251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,777
Legend Auto - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF1CR149419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,820 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,800
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, Hendrick Affordable. Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, All Wheel Drive, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAV...SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, IN-DASH DVD PLAYER with remote control, second row pull-down overhead display screen, 2 wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console, sound compression, CD-R and CD-R/W capability, LED backlighting display, MP3 capable, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI, ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD).MORE ABOUT USTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF5CR162662
Stock: PX5053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 175,159 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$1,805 Below Market
Salem Autosports - Trevor / Wisconsin
Visit Salem Autosports online at www.salemautosports.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 262-862-9100 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF7BR114778
Stock: 114778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,600 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Taxi
$17,495$3,066 Below Market
Brooklyn Auto Mall - Brooklyn / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HEF7DR371063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,992
AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Ebony/Ebony; Aniline Full Leather Seats With Mini Perforated Inserts Engine; Vortec 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 Sfi ; Active Fuel Management; With E85 Flexfuel Capability Platinum Edition Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; 6L80-E; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Autonation Chevrolet Cadillac South Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with 124,000mi. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Cadillac. More information about the 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but its interior sets it apart. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, though more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, but does manage to get up to 50% better fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, Tough, stylish exterior, opulent interior appointments, strong V8 performance, impressive tow ratings, and high-efficiency hybrid powertrain availability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF7DR264799
Stock: DR264799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 126,061 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999$3,174 Below Market
Subaru Of Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF4BR334332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,771$2,220 Below Market
Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Scores 18 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Cadillac Escalade ESV boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, 6L80-E, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, reclining with heated seat cushions (3 settings) and fold-down armrests (STD).* This Cadillac Escalade ESV Features the Following Options *SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, driver and front passenger 14-way power seat adjusters, 4-way power lumbar control, independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (3 settings), 2-position driver memory and articulating outboard head restraints (STD), PLATINUM EDITION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, NEW JERSEY COST SURCHARGE, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI , ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, WITH E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABILITY (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm) (STD), COCOA/LINEN, ANILINE FULL LEATHER SEATS WITH MINI PERFORATED INSERTS, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and lockout features.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 can get you a trustworthy Escalade ESV today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KEF4DR335683
Stock: Q005841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 151,647 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$2,150 Below Market
Booth Motors - Longmont / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JEF9BR322547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
