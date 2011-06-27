Vehicle overview

Take a gander at the 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV and chances are you'll be either impressed or disgusted with its enormity. For folks who deem the standard, nearly 17-foot-long Escalade just too dang small, the extended-wheelbase version known as the ESV should prove more than ample. An upscale version of the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL, the ESV is nearly 2 feet longer than the standard "Slade" and boasts a huge cabin that could transport a rap star, his entourage and all their cases of Cristal to a weekend party in supreme comfort.

Though it shares underpinnings with its aforementioned General Motors cousins, the 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV thankfully goes beyond just having a few different badges. Proud and flashy, the Escalade ESV's styling is unmistakably Cadillac. It also has a sophisticated suspension, a unique cabin and a brawny 403-horsepower V8 that all support its standing as one of the most luxurious and capable full-size luxury SUVs you can get. That said, this year brings a minor de-contenting of the ESV's huge standard features list, as the power tilt for the nav screen, the rain-sensing wipers and the park assist indicator lights have all been dropped. In all honesty, none of these except perhaps the automatic wipers will be missed, as the park assist system still provides both a rearview camera and audible alerts. The audio system, meanwhile, picks up a USB port.

This year, the burly 6.2-liter V8 is fitted with Active Fuel Management, which means it can shut down as many as four cylinders under light-load conditions to promote slightly better fuel mileage, which may amount to 1 or 2 mpg during level freeway cruising. Still, there's no getting around the fact that this is a 6,000-pound truck with a big V8. Fuel economy is never going to be anything but poor. But in the end we suspect most Escalade ESV shoppers will be OK with that, and the overall return on interior room, towing capacity and general street presence will likely make the fuel pump sacrifices worth it.

The 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV's main rival, the Lincoln Navigator L, simply doesn't have the Escalade's power and presence, though it does have a fold-flat third-row seat -- something the Caddy lacks. When compared to other peripheral rivals, the extroverted Escalade ESV still shines brightly. The Infiniti QX56 is competent but still can't match the ESV's power rating or immense cargo capacity. The Mercedes-Benz GL450 is actually our favorite all-around luxury SUV -- it's quicker, equally comfortable and generally more rewarding to drive -- but its smaller dimensions make it better suited to compete against the standard Escalade. In short, the 2010 Cadillac ESV's combination of roominess, styling and performance is unmatched among SUVs of its size.