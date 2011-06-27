Vehicle overview

There are big SUVs, and then there's the 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV. There are luxury SUVs, and then there's the Escalade ESV. Even if you can buy something more practical or more luxurious, it would be impossible to perfectly match this extended-wheelbase Escalade's ability to carry and coddle eight passengers while simultaneously hauling their luggage and towing a boat for good measure.

Whereas the regular Escalade makes little rational sense compared to more modern, less cumbersome competitors, the ESV's extra third-row seat space and cargo capacity make it stand out above almost everything else. If you have a bunch of kids and need to lug around the immense amount of stuff that comes along with them, a big SUV like the ESV is almost a necessity.

Inevitably, you need to ask this question before buying an Escalade ESV: Do I really need all this space? If the answer is yes, and you furthermore want the added luxury Cadillac provides over a Suburban, then it's a no-brainer. The Lincoln Navigator benefits from a fold-flat third row seat, but it's underpowered and its interior design is dated. However, if you'll rarely need the Escalade's people- and stuff-carrying abilities simultaneously, you'd be better off spending your money on one of those more modern, less cumbersome luxury SUVs like the Infiniti QX and Mercedes GL-Class.