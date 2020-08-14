Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Feretti Motors - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

This vehicle will come with a PA Reconstructed Title. Please check with the DMV in your state for registration requirements. As you can see from the 40+ photos that we have listed this is a great looking and very well equipped 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4WD SUV. Just to highlight, it features a 6.2L V8 motor, 4WD, Navigation system with front & rear view cameras, dual overhead dvd entertainment system, head up display, power folding third row seating, leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, full power options including dual power front seats with lumbar support and driver memory, tri zone climate control, Bluetooth, Bose sound system, satellite radio ready/USB/aux. input jack audio system, power sunroof, rear parking sensors, rear power lift gate, running boards, towing package, 22 alloy wheels and much more. The body is in all around great condition. The interior is in equally all around great condition and it is clean. Mechanically this Escalade is in great condition with nothing negative to report. Just push the button, drive and enjoy. What you can not see in the photos is that this Cadillac was previously involved in an accident. The front bumper assembly, grille, hood, both fenders, both headlights, radiator support, cooling components and drivers wheel airbag were replaced. There was no damage to the engine. It has been professionally repaired by our facility, inspected and titled in PA and comes with a PA Reconstructed Title. In a nutshell what you have here is a very well equipped Escalade ESV Luxury 4X4 SUV that needs nothing more than a new home. It is being discounted strictly for its prior history. ** Please note that the mileage will be slightly higher at time of delivery due to local driving. - Contact Sales Team at 215-914-0644 or sales@ferettimotors.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4HKJ0JR141921

Stock: 14435

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020