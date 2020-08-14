Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
- 14,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,900$11,705 Below Market
Feretti Motors - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
This vehicle will come with a PA Reconstructed Title. Please check with the DMV in your state for registration requirements. As you can see from the 40+ photos that we have listed this is a great looking and very well equipped 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4WD SUV. Just to highlight, it features a 6.2L V8 motor, 4WD, Navigation system with front & rear view cameras, dual overhead dvd entertainment system, head up display, power folding third row seating, leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, full power options including dual power front seats with lumbar support and driver memory, tri zone climate control, Bluetooth, Bose sound system, satellite radio ready/USB/aux. input jack audio system, power sunroof, rear parking sensors, rear power lift gate, running boards, towing package, 22 alloy wheels and much more. The body is in all around great condition. The interior is in equally all around great condition and it is clean. Mechanically this Escalade is in great condition with nothing negative to report. Just push the button, drive and enjoy. What you can not see in the photos is that this Cadillac was previously involved in an accident. The front bumper assembly, grille, hood, both fenders, both headlights, radiator support, cooling components and drivers wheel airbag were replaced. There was no damage to the engine. It has been professionally repaired by our facility, inspected and titled in PA and comes with a PA Reconstructed Title. In a nutshell what you have here is a very well equipped Escalade ESV Luxury 4X4 SUV that needs nothing more than a new home. It is being discounted strictly for its prior history. ** Please note that the mileage will be slightly higher at time of delivery due to local driving. - Contact Sales Team at 215-914-0644 or sales@ferettimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ0JR141921
Stock: 14435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 19,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$56,596$8,058 Below Market
Cadillac of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury equipped w/ 6.2L V8 ENGINE, 10 SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL SUSPENSION, POWER TILT-SLIDING SUNROOF, HEATED COOLED POWER FRONT SEATS, 16 SPEAKER BOSE(R) CENTERPOINT SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM W/ 8' DIAGONAL COLOR DISPLAY/NAVIGATION/APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO/BLUETOOTH, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS START, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, SURROUND VISION, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. This vehicle has been through our prestigious 172-point Cadillac certification process performed by our expert Cadillac technicians!! All our Certified Cadillacs come with our exclusive 6 Year 100,000 comprehensive warranty, 4 years and 50,000 miles of premium care that covers routine oil changes, tire rotations, certain air filter replacements and a thorough multi-point vehicle inspection. Our Sonic Price saves you time and money and is a very convenient way to shop for a car. Here at Cadillac of Las Vegas, we want you to have an outstanding client experience which will be simple and transparent. Sonic Price is based on the actual sale prices of identical vehicles sold in our area, and we are confident that you will find our Sonic price will be inline and accurate within our Market. Call us today for your VIP appointment at 800-430-7985, or visit us at 5185 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89146. (Sahara and Decatur) www.cadillacoflasvegas.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ3JR172524
Stock: BJR172524
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-05-2019
- 20,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$60,199$1,806 Below Market
Vera Cadillac - Pembroke Pines / Florida
WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE!!!....Welcome to VERA Cadillac. At VERA, we are different from the typical car dealership. It all starts with our VERA Philosophy, To treat every single customer as you would want to be treated, and provide an unforgettable luxury experience, regardless of purchase. We train our staff to treat every VERA customer as they would family members, friends and neighbors. It is our promise to you, and part of the VERA Difference. The decision to buy or lease a vehicle is one of the biggest financial decisions people make, and we strive to help you make the best possible decisions in a relaxed, friendly, no-pressure environment. We also offer a full line of services, from maintenance to collision repair and everything in between. At Vera we promise the following -Clear and transparent pricing for all vehicles on our website. -No hassle, no haggle buying process. We will show you our best price up front before you come in. -Select your vehicle online, schedule your test drive and we will complete your in-store transaction in under an hour. -Buy with confidence, we offer the following- 3 Day Money Back Guarantee 30 Day vehicle Exchange Program. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Crystal White Tricoat 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, *NAVIGATION / GPS / NAVI*, *MOONROOF / SUNROOF*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY*, *CADILLAC CERTIFIED*, LEATHER!, NAVY!, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, All-Weather 1st, 2nd & 3rd Row Floor Mats (LPO), All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Shade, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver Assist Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cornering Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 12-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated entry, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Configurable Second Row Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ5JR167960
Stock: C238374A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 43,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$51,327
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Certified. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, Escalade ESV Luxury, Black Raven, jet black Leather, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Power Configurable Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Clean CARFAX.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 172 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyThank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ7JR403470
Stock: C00446A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 26,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$53,995$5,768 Below Market
Tustin Cadillac - Tustin / California
GREAT MILES 26,875! Luxury trim. PRICED TO MOVE $3,900 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Captains Chairs, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, Premium Sound, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANA CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDE LPO, 22' (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE HIGH-GLOSS LPO, 22' (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE HIGH-GLOSS BLACK WHEELS. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Driver Seat Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist. OPTION PACKAGES LPO, 22' (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE HIGH-GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes two 9' screen DVD player (Blu-Ray capable) with remote control, four 2-channel wireless digital headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks on rear of center console, sound compression, CD-R and CR-R/W capability, LED backlighting display, MP3 capable, HDMI/HML input, 2nd USB port with 2.1 amp charging and Wi-Fi capability via Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA), CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with 8' diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, Natural Voice Recognition, Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, Collection and Teen Driver. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin and auxiliary audio port (STD), ENGINE Price does not include tax, title, license, Government Fees or dealer add ons. Subject to prior sale. Lease and APR Specials must be approved thru GM Financial at A+ or A1 credit tier. Must have above average credit to qualify. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ7JR225945
Stock: 3211
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 42,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$46,977$3,177 Below Market
Alm Mall Of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
LEATHER..HEATED/COOL SEATS..RUNNING BOARDS..BLIND SPOT..LANE DEPART..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV..BLACK ON BLACK.42K MILES..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-765-3800. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 18 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMMALLOFGA.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ8JR307649
Stock: JR307649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 39,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$53,980$6,891 Below Market
Driven Auto of Oak Forest - Oak Forest / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ6JR299526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$59,995$2,871 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Escalade ESV and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2018 has a low 24069 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth. This Cadillac Escalade ESV also includes Power Driver's Seat, Digital Info Center, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Surround Sound, Video System, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioned Seats, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, OnStar, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Front AC Seats, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Heads Up Display, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, HD Radio, Voice Control. Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3KKJ9JR175002
Stock: JR175002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 54,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$47,510$2,689 Below Market
North Bay Buick GMC - Great Neck / New York
***COMING SOON***NEW TO OUR INVENTORY, IN STOCK, AND CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH OUR RECONDITIONING PROCESS. ALL OF OUR CARS ARE IMPECCABLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT INCLUDING THE REMOVAL OF ANY DINGS, MINOR SCRATCHES, AND WHEEL SCUFFING THAT IS FOUND. OUR CARS ARE THEN SENT TO OUR GM CERTIFIED REPAIR CENTER. HERE THE VEHICLE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE INSPECTION, WHETHER IT IS A CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE OR NOT. ONLY AFTER ALL MECHANICAL GUIDELINES ARE PASSED WILL WE BE ABLE TO PRESENT THIS VEHICLE FOR DISPLAY OR A TEST DRIVE. DOCUMENTATION OF THE PROCESS AND RESULTS WILL BE PROVIDED. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR AN APPOINTMENT OR TO RESERVE THIS VEHICLE. OUR CARS ARE PRICED VERY AGGRESSIVELY AND AS A RESULT, SELL QUICKLY. NO GAMES PLAYED HERE, AND NO OUTLANDISH, SURPRISE PREPARATION OR DELIVERY FEES ADDED WHEN PICKING UP YOUR VEHICLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ0JR105971
Stock: 9545P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 31,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,000
Legacy Ford - Rosenberg / Texas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 No-Haggle pricing, No-haggle pricing, 4WD. Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking), Platinum Package (Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Dual DVD Screens, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Platinum Sill Plates, Premium Floor Mats, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, and Unique Grille Design), Theft-Deterrent Package (Inclination Sensor, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), 4WD, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cornering Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJXJR221451
Stock: 200364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,090 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,765
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
This 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD is proudly offered by Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned This Cadillac includes: WHEELS, 22' Aluminum Wheels TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 10-Speed A/T CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player KONA BROWN WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, FULL LEATHER SEATS Leather Seats DARK GRANITE METALLIC ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD) Rear Bucket Seats Bucket Seats SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this Cadillac Escalade ESV. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get 'sport,' 'utility,' and comfort. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD, include superior traction and stability. What's the best way to keep your occupants occupied in this Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD? A full-featured entertainment system. It's included and ready to entertain. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. The interior of this Cadillac Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2018 Escalade ESV PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / REAR DVD. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Cadillac factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ3JR211225
Stock: 5080762A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 56,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$55,988$2,181 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Manchester a Prime Motor Group Dealership - Manchester / New Hampshire
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Satellite Radio, Escalade ESV Platinum Edition, 4D Sport Utility, V8, 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Crystal White Tricoat, Jet Black With Jet Black Accents Leather, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Inclination Sensor, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Floor Mats, Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rear Seat Entertainment System, SiriusXM NavTraffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Unique Grille Design, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4D Sport Utility Crystal White TricoatThe Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**.As part of Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ5JR117823
Stock: MM12764A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 33,752 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$59,980$2,371 Below Market
TCF Auto Wholesale - Oak Park / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ3JR195825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$57,000$541 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! MOON ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, POWER FOLDING REAR SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, DVD, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER RUNNING BOARDS AND POWER LIFTGATE!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Tricoat 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ4JR179162
Stock: CG46710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 14,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$58,777$221 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Ft Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 6955 miles below market average! Welcome to Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, one of America's premier marketers of High-Line and Luxury automobiles. Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, Family owned and operated. All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. Welcome to Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, one of America's premier marketers of High-Line and Luxury automobiles. At McGrath Volvo Cars of Fort Myers, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, Volvo Cars of Fort Myers. Family owned and operated. All of our pre-owned vehicles are put through our award winning service department for a 130+ point inspection. Each car is then brought up to spec and detailed inside and out. PLEASE NOTE: We make every attempt to collect all items on any on vehicle that are purchased or traded in, A second key, floor mats, owner's manual and items similar to navigation SD cards MAY NOT be available on all pre-owned vehicles. All prices are plus tax, tag, licensing and $799 dealership fee and may not include certification and reconditioning costs. While Every Reasonable Effort Is Made To Ensure The Accuracy Of This Data, We Are Not Responsible For Any Errors Or Omissions Contained On These Pages. We are human and do make mistakes. Listing may have errors with pricing, color, equipment, and descriptions of our vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ2JR187129
Stock: FM2082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 28,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$61,422
Tom Peacock Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! Certified. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, Good Tires, Escalade ESV Premium, 4WD, Black Raven, Shale With Jet Black Accents Leather, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Driver Assist Package, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Forward Collision Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, Front Cornering Lamps, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Power Configurable Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Clean CARFAX.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Transferable WarrantyThank you for considering Tom Peacock Cadillac for your next vehicle purchase. As a Tom Peacock Cadillac customer, enjoy numerous benefits including complimentary pick up and delivery for all sales and service needs, free car wash 6 days a week and more! Learn what it means to be a valued customer of Tom Peacock Family today. Vehicle pricing does not include tax, title, licensing and a $1,288.50 reconditioning fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ3JR276009
Stock: C00517A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 25,357 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$62,205$2,144 Below Market
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
**ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **OFF-LEASE**, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Four-Wheel Drive, Bose High End Sound Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Keyless Access W/ Push Button Start, Collision Avoidance System, Collision Warning Alert System, **PLATINUM PACKAGE**.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition Platinum Black 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8Odometer is 3358 miles below market average!Here at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking), Platinum Package (Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Dual DVD Screens, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Platinum Sill Plates, Premium Floor Mats, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, and Unique Grille Design), Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (3rd Row DVD Screen, Forward Collision Alert, Front Cornering Lamps, Illuminated Door Handles, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Power Configurable Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, and VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes w/Adaptive Cruise Control), Theft-Deterrent Package (Inclination Sensor, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll ba
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ2JR316103
Stock: 07300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 22,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$64,998$1,442 Below Market
CarMax Phoenix-West Valley - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tolleson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ7JR213355
Stock: 19133825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
