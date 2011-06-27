  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,692$22,445$24,728
Clean$18,414$20,992$23,122
Average$15,858$18,086$19,911
Rough$13,301$15,180$16,701
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,476$18,852$20,002
Clean$16,341$17,631$18,703
Average$14,073$15,190$16,106
Rough$11,804$12,750$13,509
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,449$18,967$21,051
Clean$15,381$17,739$19,684
Average$13,246$15,283$16,951
Rough$11,111$12,828$14,217
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,456$18,429$20,067
Clean$15,388$17,236$18,764
Average$13,252$14,850$16,158
Rough$11,116$12,464$13,553
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,003$36,223$37,266
Clean$32,731$33,878$34,847
Average$28,187$29,188$30,008
Rough$23,643$24,498$25,169
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,664$22,054$24,036
Clean$18,387$20,626$22,476
Average$15,835$17,771$19,355
Rough$13,282$14,915$16,234
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,018$21,560$23,666
Clean$17,784$20,164$22,130
Average$15,315$17,373$19,057
Rough$12,846$14,581$15,984
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,875$17,302$19,310
Clean$13,909$16,182$18,056
Average$11,978$13,942$15,549
Rough$10,047$11,702$13,041
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 BMW 7 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,381 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,739 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 7 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,381 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,739 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 BMW 7 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 BMW 7 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,381 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,739 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 BMW 7 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 BMW 7 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 BMW 7 Series ranges from $11,111 to $21,051, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 BMW 7 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.