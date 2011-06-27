Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,692
|$22,445
|$24,728
|Clean
|$18,414
|$20,992
|$23,122
|Average
|$15,858
|$18,086
|$19,911
|Rough
|$13,301
|$15,180
|$16,701
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,476
|$18,852
|$20,002
|Clean
|$16,341
|$17,631
|$18,703
|Average
|$14,073
|$15,190
|$16,106
|Rough
|$11,804
|$12,750
|$13,509
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,449
|$18,967
|$21,051
|Clean
|$15,381
|$17,739
|$19,684
|Average
|$13,246
|$15,283
|$16,951
|Rough
|$11,111
|$12,828
|$14,217
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,456
|$18,429
|$20,067
|Clean
|$15,388
|$17,236
|$18,764
|Average
|$13,252
|$14,850
|$16,158
|Rough
|$11,116
|$12,464
|$13,553
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,003
|$36,223
|$37,266
|Clean
|$32,731
|$33,878
|$34,847
|Average
|$28,187
|$29,188
|$30,008
|Rough
|$23,643
|$24,498
|$25,169
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,664
|$22,054
|$24,036
|Clean
|$18,387
|$20,626
|$22,476
|Average
|$15,835
|$17,771
|$19,355
|Rough
|$13,282
|$14,915
|$16,234
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,018
|$21,560
|$23,666
|Clean
|$17,784
|$20,164
|$22,130
|Average
|$15,315
|$17,373
|$19,057
|Rough
|$12,846
|$14,581
|$15,984
Estimated values
2013 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,875
|$17,302
|$19,310
|Clean
|$13,909
|$16,182
|$18,056
|Average
|$11,978
|$13,942
|$15,549
|Rough
|$10,047
|$11,702
|$13,041