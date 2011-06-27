Estimated values
2010 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,616
|$15,514
|$16,124
|Clean
|$13,374
|$14,198
|$14,749
|Average
|$10,890
|$11,565
|$11,998
|Rough
|$8,407
|$8,933
|$9,247
Estimated values
2010 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,810
|$9,079
|$9,911
|Clean
|$7,146
|$8,309
|$9,066
|Average
|$5,819
|$6,768
|$7,375
|Rough
|$4,492
|$5,227
|$5,684
Estimated values
2010 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,006
|$9,481
|$10,447
|Clean
|$7,326
|$8,677
|$9,556
|Average
|$5,965
|$7,068
|$7,774
|Rough
|$4,605
|$5,459
|$5,991
Estimated values
2010 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,332
|$9,935
|$10,982
|Clean
|$7,624
|$9,092
|$10,045
|Average
|$6,209
|$7,406
|$8,172
|Rough
|$4,793
|$5,720
|$6,298
Estimated values
2010 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,559
|$9,432
|$10,652
|Clean
|$6,917
|$8,632
|$9,744
|Average
|$5,632
|$7,032
|$7,927
|Rough
|$4,348
|$5,431
|$6,109