Used 2010 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
I'm very disappointed
I traded in a 2007 750il for a 2010 750i. Though I like the looks, drive and performance of the 2010 the gas mileage is so bad that is should be illegal. When I drive around in regular city driving where the traffic is reasonable I get 8-10 miles per gallon. I think this is a travesty. And the 14 miles per gallon that BMW states on the car sticker is just a lie. I'm very upset and if BMW can't correct this problem, I'm going to turn the car in. I've had a 7 series every year for the past 15 years, this 2010 model is a major disappointment regarding the gas mileage problem
BMW and safe driving
BMW has a good look and performance but everything else are poor. I drive this car a year and i am not impressed. The major problem is with service and wheels and run-flat tires. The aluminum wheels keep cracking in normal driving conditions, and suddenly your tires can lost all air in higher speed driving. My car has 20K miles and had to replace all tires and two rear wheels. It is costly but BMW denies to take the blame. This is a bad design and BMW blaming owners of bad driving, while it is due to very stiff tires which transmit vibrations to the rims which cracks. On top they dont have tires to replace and you need to wait a week, while driving a junk car. I don't recommend BMW at all.
Stay away
Do not buy this car unless it's under warranty, valve problem burning and leaking oil .. It's a 7,000 dollar job don't waist ur money and this is my second car but never again
Everything you would expect and more!
This is my second 7 series and my first X drive. I bought the car new...it's a 2010 750 LI x drive and I can't say enough good things about the car. Ride, style, performance. You won't be disappointed. Gas mileage is fantastic as well. I get 22 in the city and 29-30 on the highway. Don't know why others are getting poor gas mileage, my is great. My 03 745 got 32 mpg. I figured with the new all wheel drive I would get a bit less. The performance tires lasted 32,000 miles and that more than most cars with run flats. I have no issue with run flats, mine are smooth and quiet and the ride is great. I think most people drive their BMW's hard and then when they have to put gas in it and repair it they don't like the cost. This is part of our society where people who can't really afford these cars shouldn't drive them. Yes folks...BMW's do cost more to drive! And your point is? People want to look rich but they don't have to money to play rich. Go buy a cheap Hyundai and you'll get your 30mpg! I am amazed at people who buy these cars and then complain about the $. They want to impress their friends when they purchase a used BMW but the reality is they waited until it finally depreciated enough so they can afford it. The seven is one of the best cars on the market today...no exceptions. Don't let these any the bad reviews on this site deter you from the 7. Give it a try and believe me you'll have forever raised the bar of quality for you personal tastes.
- Performance
Superb
I just picked up this car in Europe and drove it 800 miles. The car is outstanding in every way. I ordered most of the options including sport, convenience, driver assist, head up display, entertainment, and camera package. Everything worked perfectly. The car handled like an M sports car on the twisty mountain roads and handled the autobahns at over 140 mph without ever hitting 4000 rpm. When passing the car has unbelievable power for a large car. It fits like a glove. The car got a lot of great looks and comments even in europe where the car is common but this new 2010 model looks great. I got about 18 mpg but I was driving hard. The rear wheels turn slightly and make parking very easy.
