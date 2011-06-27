  1. Home
Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Fun Forever

Eric, 06/11/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought it new. Now 15 years old, 120K on odometer, we'll make 200k easy, the ultimate keeper. Still looks great, inside and out. 20 mpg city - 29 mpg highway, low ratios keep T/E mileage down. Classic lines, never out of style. Lots of bolt-on go fast available. Any BMW over 5 years is a DIY car, dealer rates and parts will kill you.

Report Abuse

318is Fun

Elliot, 03/04/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great fun at a reasonable price. Superb handling plus good acceleration with optional Dinan chip (well worth it). At nearly 110k miles, car is a solid and trouble free as when it was bought.

Report Abuse

BEST CAR

R clark, 12/04/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Car is approaching 250000 miles. I love the car little on the pricey side for repairs but I just can't get rid of the car still looks good and performs well.

Report Abuse

Long Term Bimmer

Eric Rohrbach, 10/20/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought it new. Been thru all the electronic crises, a little expensive, mostly annoying. But - the car is definately worth the trouble. Has always been totally reliable and a hoot to drive. Lousy in snow, but good winter tires in all four corners transforms it into an acceptable performer. Would buy it all over again....

Report Abuse

Great car, but costly repairs

bimmerpilot, 01/07/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got this fifth BMW used with 98k on it, had the obvious mechanical faults repaired but NOT the radiator, which I learned has an estimated life of 90k miles. Big, costly mistake! In spite of this, I rate this BMW second best out of five. If you maintain the car, it will give good service. Of all the 12 or so cars I have owned, BMWs have been the most satisfying to own & drive. I rate it above Mercedes for a driver's car; highway performance is great, handling can't be beat by any car that I can afford. It's not perfect, but what is? If you do the required maintenance ($$$) it won't let you down, plus it's great fun to drive. The 3 series is easy to park and has good performance and comfort.

Report Abuse
