Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews
Fun Forever
Bought it new. Now 15 years old, 120K on odometer, we'll make 200k easy, the ultimate keeper. Still looks great, inside and out. 20 mpg city - 29 mpg highway, low ratios keep T/E mileage down. Classic lines, never out of style. Lots of bolt-on go fast available. Any BMW over 5 years is a DIY car, dealer rates and parts will kill you.
318is Fun
Great fun at a reasonable price. Superb handling plus good acceleration with optional Dinan chip (well worth it). At nearly 110k miles, car is a solid and trouble free as when it was bought.
BEST CAR
Car is approaching 250000 miles. I love the car little on the pricey side for repairs but I just can't get rid of the car still looks good and performs well.
Long Term Bimmer
Bought it new. Been thru all the electronic crises, a little expensive, mostly annoying. But - the car is definately worth the trouble. Has always been totally reliable and a hoot to drive. Lousy in snow, but good winter tires in all four corners transforms it into an acceptable performer. Would buy it all over again....
Great car, but costly repairs
Got this fifth BMW used with 98k on it, had the obvious mechanical faults repaired but NOT the radiator, which I learned has an estimated life of 90k miles. Big, costly mistake! In spite of this, I rate this BMW second best out of five. If you maintain the car, it will give good service. Of all the 12 or so cars I have owned, BMWs have been the most satisfying to own & drive. I rate it above Mercedes for a driver's car; highway performance is great, handling can't be beat by any car that I can afford. It's not perfect, but what is? If you do the required maintenance ($$$) it won't let you down, plus it's great fun to drive. The 3 series is easy to park and has good performance and comfort.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1993 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4