Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Fun Forever Eric , 06/11/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought it new. Now 15 years old, 120K on odometer, we'll make 200k easy, the ultimate keeper. Still looks great, inside and out. 20 mpg city - 29 mpg highway, low ratios keep T/E mileage down. Classic lines, never out of style. Lots of bolt-on go fast available. Any BMW over 5 years is a DIY car, dealer rates and parts will kill you.

318is Fun Elliot , 03/04/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great fun at a reasonable price. Superb handling plus good acceleration with optional Dinan chip (well worth it). At nearly 110k miles, car is a solid and trouble free as when it was bought.

BEST CAR R clark , 12/04/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car is approaching 250000 miles. I love the car little on the pricey side for repairs but I just can't get rid of the car still looks good and performs well.

Long Term Bimmer Eric Rohrbach , 10/20/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it new. Been thru all the electronic crises, a little expensive, mostly annoying. But - the car is definately worth the trouble. Has always been totally reliable and a hoot to drive. Lousy in snow, but good winter tires in all four corners transforms it into an acceptable performer. Would buy it all over again....