Estimated values
1993 BMW 3 Series 318i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,240
|$1,615
|Clean
|$480
|$1,094
|$1,426
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$512
|$670
Estimated values
1993 BMW 3 Series 318is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,240
|$1,615
|Clean
|$480
|$1,094
|$1,426
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$512
|$670
Estimated values
1993 BMW 3 Series 325is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,240
|$1,615
|Clean
|$480
|$1,094
|$1,426
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$512
|$670
Estimated values
1993 BMW 3 Series 325i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,240
|$1,615
|Clean
|$480
|$1,094
|$1,426
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$512
|$670
Estimated values
1993 BMW 3 Series 325i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,240
|$1,615
|Clean
|$480
|$1,094
|$1,426
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$218
|$512
|$670