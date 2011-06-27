  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi TT 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
S Line Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic and Audi Music Interfaceyes
Baseball Optic Leather Packageyes
Color Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Audi Navigation System Plus w/Real-Time Traffic and 6-Disc CD Changeryes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Black Fine Nappa Leather Packageyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Rear Seats
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
18" Five-Arm Dynamic Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Length164.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Gray Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Magma Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Madras Brown Baseball Optic Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
