Used 2013 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

JOSE GOMEZ ARROYO , 07/06/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

Best car I have ever owned. Power, stability and beautiful design. One thing is definitely bothersome sometimes is that indeed you have a great machine with the tech entertainment of a 1990's VW - Bluetooth connectivity does not support music (which even the cheapest cars do nowadays). Nothing else to complain about.