Used 2013 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
Great ride, great look great everything.
JOSE GOMEZ ARROYO, 07/06/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Best car I have ever owned. Power, stability and beautiful design. One thing is definitely bothersome sometimes is that indeed you have a great machine with the tech entertainment of a 1990's VW - Bluetooth connectivity does not support music (which even the cheapest cars do nowadays). Nothing else to complain about.
Cool looking and fun to drive!
Bob, 09/26/2019
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
As stated in this article, there are other cars that may have more/better attributes, both performance and functionality. Bottom line, performance is perfect for everyday driving with a little excitement now and then! This is a great looking vehicle that is a blast to drive!
