Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me
51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,327 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,850$1,987 Below Market
- 61,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,311$1,848 Below Market
- 42,516 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
- 72,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999$1,329 Below Market
- 28,679 milesDelivery Available*
$21,590
- 32,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
- 58,841 miles
$16,993$1,375 Below Market
- 75,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,000
- 36,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
- 59,683 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$18,590
- 43,823 miles
$20,998
- 80,922 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,876
- 118,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 52,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,270
- 139,945 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995
- 54,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,837
- 48,283 miles
$17,981
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,750
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G Coupe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating49 Reviews
Report abuse
bgf18,12/01/2012
I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion).
Related INFINITI G Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI M37 Saint Paul MN
- Used INFINITI M37 Bridgeport CT
- Used INFINITI Q60 Frisco TX
- Used INFINITI G35 Hampton VA
- Used INFINITI G35 Aurora CO
- Used INFINITI QX80 Dayton OH
- Used INFINITI Q60 Tacoma WA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Paterson NJ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Tyler TX
- Used INFINITI Q60 Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2017 Santa Monica CA
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014 Melbourne FL
- Used INFINITI QX50 2017 Jacksonville FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.