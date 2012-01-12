Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    118,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,850

    $1,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    61,253 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,311

    $1,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    42,516 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Red
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    72,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    28,679 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $21,590

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    32,472 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    58,841 miles

    $16,993

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    75,407 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    36,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    59,683 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $18,590

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    43,823 miles

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    80,922 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,876

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    118,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    52,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,270

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    139,945 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport

    54,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,837

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Red
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    48,283 miles

    $17,981

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    Not Provided
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,750

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G Coupe
  4. Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
49 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (56%)
  • 1
    (11%)
A better price to performance ratio doesn't exist...
bgf18,12/01/2012
I recently leased a 2013 G37S 6MT.Simply stated, this car provides the best bang-for-the-buck of any rear-wheel drive, sporting/luxury coupe on the market.Thats it.Overall this car is about BALANCE.The Infiniti doesnt do anything the BEST, just a lot of things really WELL - and for a sensible price.The stiffer ride, vibrating shifter, slight wind and road noise, and raucous engine are all meant to remind you that you are driving a sporting vehicle, not a Lexus LS.With that said, it still is an Infiniti so it is reliable, beautiful and reasonably luxurious.A BMW 335 is a more refined car with similar performance, but costs WAY more and is completely anonymous looking (in my opinion).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
G Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI G Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.