Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey

2013 INFINITI G37 X AWD Clean CARFAX.SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***This 2013 INFINITI G37 AWD *** is in unbelievable condition. It runs great and drives like new***WITH ONLY 118,323 MILES*** It is the perfect vehicle FOR THE FIRST TIME CAR BUYER***Buy with confidence it is very reliable***It has been very well maintained***Do not pass this one up***The interior is immaculate***The carpets look good***The exterior is like new***You must see this one to believe it***Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentives up to $500***Innovation That Excites*** DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS., G37 X AWD, 2D Coupe, AWD, White, Electronic Stability Control, Navigation System, Security system.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6EL5DM950148

Stock: NP50148

Certified Pre-Owned: No