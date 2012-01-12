Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama

This vehicle is located at BIRMINGHAM LUXURY MOTORS *HOOVER* at 1850 Southpark Drive Hoover, AL 35244. (Directly behind Waffle House off HWY 31) Contact Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 INFINITI G37 Coupe x AWD. This INFINITI includes: [U01] NAVIGATION PKG Navigation System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats MOONLIGHT WHITE [P01] PREMIUM PKG Mirror Memory Seat Memory Rear Parking Aid Adjustable Steering Wheel Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Premium Sound System Driver Adjustable Lumbar *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this INFINITI, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this INFINITI G37 Coupe's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven INFINITI G37 Coupe. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI G37 Coupe x AWD. More information about the 2013 INFINITI G37 Coupe: The 2013 INFINITI G series of cars makes a strong appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the sedan appeals to those seeking a bit more practicality. The G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive and reliable Japanese package. Strengths of this model include Crisp handling, several styles available, premium luxury features, and two excellent engine choices ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6EL9DM981712

Stock: HT-981712

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020