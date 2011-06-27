Used 2006 Audi TT Consumer Reviews
I made the switch... you should too!
I have owned BMWs and several Mercedes including two SLKs and I may never go back to those brands again. I was tempted to get the new SLK, but I decided to take a chance on the TT. I definitely made the right move. From interior and exterior styling that may be years old, but still ahead of the pack of newbies to comfort and handling... once you try out this car, you may never want to drive another again. I thought my Mercedes was fun, but all I want to do is just jump into this car and run to the store for nothing at all, just to be behind the wheel. Gas mileage is great as well and the meter which tells you how many miles you have left is priceless. I would recommend getting the audio pkg.
Cannot be Duplicated
I being 6'2" find it slightly uncomfortable with an upright seating position. However, this roadster provides a thrill that is unique. The power is adequate (could use a little more HP) for an amazingly light but sturdy car. The DSG transmission zips through gears seamlessly as if it was a continously variable. The contact and firm grip of the road through Quattro gives you the best position for off-the-line starts. The paddle-shifter located on the steering wheel gives a fun sport to driving but allows you to command more power (and speed) when you take the road. In addition, the convertible can set a mood for scenic cruising or "in-car-flight."
pretty cool
I traded in an '03 M3 for this car for a little more fun.. esp in the summer. The engine could use a little more hp but it is a blast to drive w/ great paddle shifters. Why can't BMW get it right w/ SMG?? One small problem is with the seat adjustment.. you can't get it to lean back any, as I am 6'3" so you are sitting up pretty straight up. Had a boxster S before M3 and TT is almost as much fun but can drive all year long in northeast.. big plus for me.
Fun Little Car
This car is incredible. It is fun to drive for both male and female drivers. The interior is slick and the upgrade stereo system is a must have. Do not consider this car to be more then a 2 seater. You can barely fit two small people in the back. Consider the back seat to be bonus space. It does come in very handy. For the size of the car, the trunk space is big. You'll be surprised how big it is when comparing it to a 350z or any other 2 seater cars. My girl friend took this car on a 5-hour trip and she was very comfortable and got incredible gas mileage thanks to the sixth gear overdrive. We have not run into any major problems with the car. So far it has 20,000 miles.
Another Quattro for me
My 1989 Audi 100 Quattro served me well for 17 years, so when I finally decided to get a new car, Audi was the car to beat. I checked out the competition, but nothing came close. Although the TT is much different than a 4-door sedan, it still has the quality feel and classic style I loved in my old car. Soon after I purchased the vehicle, I set out on a 3-week, 3000-mi roadtrip to see if anything needed fine-tuning by the dealer. Everything worked and performed perfectly. Now the new car feels like a part of me when I drive, just like my old one did.
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2006 Audi TT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4