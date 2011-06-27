Used 2006 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

I made the switch... you should too! NewAudiLover , 12/25/2005 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned BMWs and several Mercedes including two SLKs and I may never go back to those brands again. I was tempted to get the new SLK, but I decided to take a chance on the TT. I definitely made the right move. From interior and exterior styling that may be years old, but still ahead of the pack of newbies to comfort and handling... once you try out this car, you may never want to drive another again. I thought my Mercedes was fun, but all I want to do is just jump into this car and run to the store for nothing at all, just to be behind the wheel. Gas mileage is great as well and the meter which tells you how many miles you have left is priceless. I would recommend getting the audio pkg. Report Abuse

Cannot be Duplicated Kalieb , 01/25/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I being 6'2" find it slightly uncomfortable with an upright seating position. However, this roadster provides a thrill that is unique. The power is adequate (could use a little more HP) for an amazingly light but sturdy car. The DSG transmission zips through gears seamlessly as if it was a continously variable. The contact and firm grip of the road through Quattro gives you the best position for off-the-line starts. The paddle-shifter located on the steering wheel gives a fun sport to driving but allows you to command more power (and speed) when you take the road. In addition, the convertible can set a mood for scenic cruising or "in-car-flight."

pretty cool david , 07/22/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I traded in an '03 M3 for this car for a little more fun.. esp in the summer. The engine could use a little more hp but it is a blast to drive w/ great paddle shifters. Why can't BMW get it right w/ SMG?? One small problem is with the seat adjustment.. you can't get it to lean back any, as I am 6'3" so you are sitting up pretty straight up. Had a boxster S before M3 and TT is almost as much fun but can drive all year long in northeast.. big plus for me.

Fun Little Car Ryan , 08/11/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is incredible. It is fun to drive for both male and female drivers. The interior is slick and the upgrade stereo system is a must have. Do not consider this car to be more then a 2 seater. You can barely fit two small people in the back. Consider the back seat to be bonus space. It does come in very handy. For the size of the car, the trunk space is big. You'll be surprised how big it is when comparing it to a 350z or any other 2 seater cars. My girl friend took this car on a 5-hour trip and she was very comfortable and got incredible gas mileage thanks to the sixth gear overdrive. We have not run into any major problems with the car. So far it has 20,000 miles.