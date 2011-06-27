Estimated values
2006 Audi TT Special Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,244
|$8,440
|$10,281
|Clean
|$4,774
|$7,697
|$9,350
|Average
|$3,834
|$6,210
|$7,489
|Rough
|$2,895
|$4,722
|$5,628
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 225hp quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,666
|$8,297
|$9,830
|Clean
|$5,158
|$7,566
|$8,940
|Average
|$4,143
|$6,104
|$7,161
|Rough
|$3,128
|$4,642
|$5,381
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 180hp 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,419
|$9,390
|$11,120
|Clean
|$5,844
|$8,562
|$10,113
|Average
|$4,694
|$6,908
|$8,100
|Rough
|$3,543
|$5,254
|$6,087
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT Special Edition 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,890
|$7,911
|$9,649
|Clean
|$4,452
|$7,214
|$8,775
|Average
|$3,576
|$5,820
|$7,029
|Rough
|$2,699
|$4,426
|$5,282
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 250hp quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,699
|$11,351
|$13,478
|Clean
|$7,009
|$10,351
|$12,258
|Average
|$5,629
|$8,351
|$9,818
|Rough
|$4,250
|$6,351
|$7,378
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 180hp 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,863
|$7,855
|$9,579
|Clean
|$4,427
|$7,163
|$8,712
|Average
|$3,556
|$5,779
|$6,978
|Rough
|$2,684
|$4,395
|$5,244
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 250hp quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,867
|$7,432
|$8,919
|Clean
|$4,431
|$6,778
|$8,111
|Average
|$3,559
|$5,468
|$6,497
|Rough
|$2,687
|$4,158
|$4,882
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 225hp quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,331
|$7,806
|$9,249
|Clean
|$4,853
|$7,118
|$8,412
|Average
|$3,898
|$5,743
|$6,737
|Rough
|$2,943
|$4,368
|$5,063