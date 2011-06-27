  1. Home
2006 Audi TT Value

Estimated values
2006 Audi TT Special Edition 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,244$8,440$10,281
Clean$4,774$7,697$9,350
Average$3,834$6,210$7,489
Rough$2,895$4,722$5,628
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 225hp quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,666$8,297$9,830
Clean$5,158$7,566$8,940
Average$4,143$6,104$7,161
Rough$3,128$4,642$5,381
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 180hp 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,419$9,390$11,120
Clean$5,844$8,562$10,113
Average$4,694$6,908$8,100
Rough$3,543$5,254$6,087
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT Special Edition 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,890$7,911$9,649
Clean$4,452$7,214$8,775
Average$3,576$5,820$7,029
Rough$2,699$4,426$5,282
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 250hp quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,699$11,351$13,478
Clean$7,009$10,351$12,258
Average$5,629$8,351$9,818
Rough$4,250$6,351$7,378
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 180hp 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,863$7,855$9,579
Clean$4,427$7,163$8,712
Average$3,556$5,779$6,978
Rough$2,684$4,395$5,244
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 250hp quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,867$7,432$8,919
Clean$4,431$6,778$8,111
Average$3,559$5,468$6,497
Rough$2,687$4,158$4,882
Estimated values
2006 Audi TT 225hp quattro 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,331$7,806$9,249
Clean$4,853$7,118$8,412
Average$3,898$5,743$6,737
Rough$2,943$4,368$5,063
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Audi TT on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Audi TT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,844 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,562 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi TT is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Audi TT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,844 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,562 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Audi TT, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Audi TT with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,844 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,562 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Audi TT. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Audi TT and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Audi TT ranges from $3,543 to $11,120, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2006 Audi TT is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.