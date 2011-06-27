  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 S4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/418.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Alu-Optic Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
High Gloss Black Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,400
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,400
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery and Door Armrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,400
19" 5-Segment Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Supercharged Badgesyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
245/40R18 All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Length185.7 in.
Curb weight3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Exterior Colors
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Silver Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Silver, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
