Used 2015 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
Easy to live with
The S4 does everything well. It is very quick, handles well, and brakes well. After approximately 11,000 mi. (in a year and a half) it is holding up well, and it still looks sharp. The miles are low because our summer drive is a Porsche Cayman S. The S4 is about as quick in a straight line, but it can't compare to the Porsche's road-holding. (Part of the difference lies in tires.) At nearly 14,000 miles, we still feel this is a great car. The supercharged V6 is a delight, and the transmission works well with it. 'No problems to report. Update: After another 4,000 miles, we still think this is a great car. 'Will buy another in a year or two if they didn't mess up the V6. Update: At nearly 20,000 mi., we still think this is a great car. No problems to report. Highway mpg is in the 32-34 range.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Engineering and performance
The car is built and engineered well. The handling and acceleration are great (in dynamic mode). The instrument layout, interior materials etc are what you expect from Audi and German engineers in general. My only gripe is that there aren't any USB ports in a 2015 model higher end car. It has 2 SD ports which personally I don't have much if any use for. However, it's a small issue in the grand scheme. I've only had to go to the dealer for a routine oil change and to date no other issues worth noting.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
coming up on a year and still love it
I had a 2006 corvette and a 05 acura tl. This car is like a combo of both I got it due to the security of the awd but at least touring on the highway it handles well is super comfortable and in S mode is quite fast. I did the upgraded leather and tech package and all in all it feels like it cost easily 40,000 more then I paid for it. It is not a flashy car but understated and beautiful.It gets returned for the lease in a month. I will miss it. Nits to pick the computer is horrible the time it takes to boot up, the lack of music for minutes after starting the car. My wife's escape sync system is better. Styling tends to blend in not a flashy car by any means. Still a very comfortable cruiser. I had fun tackling the twisties in W VA.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This car is a rocket!!!
It is a 2015 S4. I've always driven sport/luxury cars including Volvo S60 R-Design, Infiniti G35 and G37 Sports and this is one of the best I've had. Crazy fast, the sound and kick in the pants is intoxicating when you bury your right foot and that supercharger kicks in. Interior is one of the nicest and infotainment/MMI is the best for ease of use. If you love music as I do you have to go for the B & O sound system. Two minor complaints; front brakes needed to be done at 22,000 miles and I must be getting old because the seats aren't as comfy after about 2 hours in the car. Up for a replacement this fall and the short list consists of the new Audi S5 Sportback, the Volvo S60 Polestar or the Lincoln MKZ with the 400 hp twin turbo. I know, it's North American but I will know once I have driven it. UPDATE. The car goes back at the end of October and I am going for the Lincoln MKZ with the twin turbo 400 hp AWD. I am impressed with the car, only reason for changing from Audi is the Lincoln is a bit bigger, a bit softer (bad back) and it's maybe just time for a change. I will miss the roar of the Audi when you put your foot into it but the 2018 Audi with the turbo instead of the supercharger is a bit more subdued anyway. UPDATE 3/12/18. Have had the Lincoln MKZ for 2 1/2 months and no regrets. Absolutely amazing car and exactly what I was looking for. Best sleeper on the road. Update 3/13/20. The Hot Rod Lincoln goes back this October. Short list is the Porsche Macan S, Volvo S60 R-Design and Mercedes-Benz AMG C43. Will revisit once a decision has been made.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 s4 Stronic what a kick!
this car is fast, THIS CAR IS FAST, this car is fun!! The S tronic tranny makes this car a pleasure to drive.Acts like a MT without all the hassle.You can stay is D mode for all a round economy or pull down gear shift to go into S mode. In S the shift points are raised . You can also make car settings for steering, engine sounds, power, sport differential through MIMI.It can be reasonably tame or like a muscle car in disguise. The sport differential cost an additional $1100 ORDER it . It significantly changes for the better the way the car handles, and you can program it for different driving situations. Amazing sleeper car. Down side,the plastic trim on window frames scratches easily Up date got 3 m pro film put on plastic trim on windows., no more visible scratches, dealer paid for it. only one glitch, radio would not respond to volume control on steering wheel. It returned to normal in three days, no problem since, You will get clicking noise at exactly 9mph after you stop. It is the electric motor mounts, very faint., not all times. All Audis do it, Great car, still glad I bought it 2 years later.Stiil a rocket ship , a sleeper muscle car in disguise. UPDATE the v-6 engine has has a TSB Technical Service Bulletin to perform a change to timing chain tensioners. both my local Audi dealers have not yet performed this TSB. Audi claims no damage is not done. On initial start up a few times in a week, there is a sound ,timing chain rattle. It lasts for a few seconds. My car is at the 21K mark. I have an extended Audi warranty until Jan 2024. If the engine blows up ,I am covered with only $100 deductible. The noise is a minor annoyance. Several Audi S4 owners have reported on user board Audizine, that the noise has returned AFTER the TSB was done. Others have reported many issues while dealers tried to do TSB. It is major surgery. Now that there are reports that TSB is not successful.I am not having it done. Nothing new to report.Timing chain noise does NOT happen diuring winter weather! However the front brakes will squeal when weather is below 20 degrees. My memory seat has lost it memory function, and one tire has slow air leak ( 5 lbs few months or so) TPMS alerts you, but the it is exasperating l Off to dealer for annual oil change. Hopefully the tire leak can me fixed, And seat memory can be restored.My factory warranty is over. Once before I lost memory function, but I restored it my moving seat up & back twice & up and down twice. That trick no longer works,now that car is out of warranty. Dealer installed new module for seat memory .No charge! STILL THE MOST Fun CAR. FAST AND SMOOTH.THE SUPER CHARGER makes it sound so good.Almost sounds like a turbine.My first brake job by dealer was very expensive $1200 .You do pay to play. But seat memory module was installed gratis.one helps to offset the other! New tires were installed,as old one were wearing. Slow leak issue should be resolved.I have my own tech for car at my Audi dealer
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S4
Related Used 2015 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4