Estimated values
2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,295
|$15,582
|$18,087
|Clean
|$11,416
|$14,469
|$16,791
|Average
|$9,657
|$12,245
|$14,198
|Rough
|$7,898
|$10,020
|$11,605
Estimated values
2012 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,548
|$17,169
|$19,930
|Clean
|$12,579
|$15,943
|$18,501
|Average
|$10,641
|$13,492
|$15,644
|Rough
|$8,703
|$11,040
|$12,787