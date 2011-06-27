Used 2012 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
S4!
Phantom Black 2012 S4 Prestige edition, 7 speed dual clutch S tronic, quattro, dynamic steering, Audi drive select w/ sports differential, carbon fiber inlays, power sun shades. Beautiful, powerful, dynamic, efficient, all wheel drive, 333 hp, 325 lbs torque, huge trunk, 4 door = perfect car. Sometimes BMW M owners get sad when I drive by :(
Fantastic Sedan
Since watching Ronin many years back when I was an adolescent, I have always dreamed of owning one of Audi's "S" cars. I have previously owned two Audi TTs and while having the latest one serviced last Spring, my salesman "graciously" let me take an S4 out for the day and I was hooked. A couple hours later I bid farewell to the TT and brought home my new S4 to a not-so-enthused girlfriend. Since then, the car has brought nothing but smiles to my face. It has more than enough power to get you into trouble, yet can be docile enough to chauffeur a group of friends around for a night out. As Ferris says: If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.
Made me a believer!!
I purchased my first Audi in late 2011, I purchased a 2012 Q5 2.0T, I have driven BMW's exclusively for the last 10 years and I drove the Q5 on advice from a friend that has owned several Audis. Much to my surprise, I was very pleasantly surprised with the drivability and overall build quality of my Audi. After driving the Q5 for about 3 months, I decided I wanted something a little sportier and faster and I drove the S5 convertible as well as the S4 Sedan and fell in love with the S4. I have to say that comparing the S4 to an M3 ( I have owned 3 new ones) the double clutch of the S4 is far superior, it is silky smooth and takes off like a rocket. I could not be more pleased with the car
Something Special
This car is really something. You feel pampered inside, as if it were an XJ, but you can [non-permissible content removed] at any moment. If anything the problem is the car's limits are so far out that you almost never feel like you are going fast. There's no drama. ...but in the end I want to get where I'm going safely so drama isn't what I need. For the performance, I'm getting great fuel economy. When in comfort mode my wife can enjoy driving, but there's another car in there waiting to come out when you hit dynamic. I have the mustang brown interior (Canada) with the Monsoon grey exterior and this colour combination is beautiful. Overall, I'm very happy.
My second AUDI
In 2008, my wife and I bought a new A4 3.2 6 speed manual, with all the features. We still love it. After over six years of use with no problems, we began to get a warning that one of the headlights were defective. I couldn't see anything wrong (they all illuminated correctly, it seemed) so I took it to the Audi Dealer to get it checked out. While waiting for the fix, my wife and I toured the showroom. That caught the eye of a salesman of course. Interested in a new Audi, He asked? No just getting our '08 headlight fixed, I answered. '08? Might be time to trade, he suggested. Well, we love our A4 but they don't come with V-6's any more and we like manual gearboxes. Have you driven a 2.0T? He asked. Yes, and it isn't even close to the V-6. I answered. And I really don't want to spend what a new S4 costs. He showed us a recently traded in 2012 S4 in near mint condition and I bought it after a short test drive. After nearly two years, I still love it. It gets about the same fuel mileage as the '08 3.2 A4 (unless you use the extra power the supercharger provides) and it is simply a absolute joy to drive. I've owned a lot of nice cars over the years but the V-6 S4 is the perfect combination of power, comfort and prestige.
