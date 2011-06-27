Used 2012 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

S4! ryan1845 , 01/18/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Phantom Black 2012 S4 Prestige edition, 7 speed dual clutch S tronic, quattro, dynamic steering, Audi drive select w/ sports differential, carbon fiber inlays, power sun shades. Beautiful, powerful, dynamic, efficient, all wheel drive, 333 hp, 325 lbs torque, huge trunk, 4 door = perfect car. Sometimes BMW M owners get sad when I drive by :( Report Abuse

Fantastic Sedan donuschak , 10/16/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Since watching Ronin many years back when I was an adolescent, I have always dreamed of owning one of Audi's "S" cars. I have previously owned two Audi TTs and while having the latest one serviced last Spring, my salesman "graciously" let me take an S4 out for the day and I was hooked. A couple hours later I bid farewell to the TT and brought home my new S4 to a not-so-enthused girlfriend. Since then, the car has brought nothing but smiles to my face. It has more than enough power to get you into trouble, yet can be docile enough to chauffeur a group of friends around for a night out. As Ferris says: If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.

Made me a believer!! audibmwguy1 , 01/18/2012 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased my first Audi in late 2011, I purchased a 2012 Q5 2.0T, I have driven BMW's exclusively for the last 10 years and I drove the Q5 on advice from a friend that has owned several Audis. Much to my surprise, I was very pleasantly surprised with the drivability and overall build quality of my Audi. After driving the Q5 for about 3 months, I decided I wanted something a little sportier and faster and I drove the S5 convertible as well as the S4 Sedan and fell in love with the S4. I have to say that comparing the S4 to an M3 ( I have owned 3 new ones) the double clutch of the S4 is far superior, it is silky smooth and takes off like a rocket. I could not be more pleased with the car

Something Special insectile , 03/18/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is really something. You feel pampered inside, as if it were an XJ, but you can [non-permissible content removed] at any moment. If anything the problem is the car's limits are so far out that you almost never feel like you are going fast. There's no drama. ...but in the end I want to get where I'm going safely so drama isn't what I need. For the performance, I'm getting great fuel economy. When in comfort mode my wife can enjoy driving, but there's another car in there waiting to come out when you hit dynamic. I have the mustang brown interior (Canada) with the Monsoon grey exterior and this colour combination is beautiful. Overall, I'm very happy.