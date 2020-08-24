Used 1994 Audi S4 for Sale Near Me
- 29,754 miles
$35,999$5,493 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6928 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF47JA003080
Stock: O308758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 16,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,750$4,853 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2019 Audi S4 4dr 3.0T Premium features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Wheels: 8.5 x 18 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design, Heated Front S Sport Seats, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Radio: Audi Sound System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi S4 Premium quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUA4AF46KA005481
Stock: 005481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 7,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,950$4,147 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1982212 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF41JA190462
Stock: c1156674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 15,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,495$2,872 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Moonlight Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF4XJA008841
Stock: JA008841
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 5,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,396$4,689 Below Market
Century BMW - Greenville / South Carolina
This 2019 Audi S4 is Mythos Black Metallic with Black Interior and has an Original MSRP of $60,540! Options includes Premium Plus Package, Navigation System, S Sport Package, Black Optic Package, Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 3D Sound, Warm Weather Package and much, much more! Only 5,805 Miles! Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Audi S4 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WARM WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Leatherette Covered Center Console & Door Armrests, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Ventilated Front Sport Seats Deletes S sport seats and massage function, S SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Red Brake Calipers, Sport Adaptive Damping Suspension, Sports Rear Differential, CARBON FIBER TRUNK LID SPOILER.*This Audi S4 Comes Equipped with These Options *BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 19" 5-Arm Rotor Design Titanium Matte, Titanium Black Exterior Trim, High-Gloss Black Exterior Mirror Housings, Tires: 245/35R19 Summer , AUDI BEAM-RINGS -inc: lower door trim LED light displaying Audi logo (4 rings), Wheels: 8.5" x 18" 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Tiptronic, Tires: 245/40R18 Summer, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Century BMW located at 2934 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF45KA117175
Stock: TKA117175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 11,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,897
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With just over 10,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sedan prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Audi prioritized handling and performance with features such as: leather upholstery, power front seats, and a blind spot monitoring system. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF43JA089164
Stock: LJA089164
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 9,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,799$4,573 Below Market
Nels Gunderson Chevrolet - Osseo / Wisconsin
WE ARE FULLY OPEN FOR WALK IN TRAFFIC, BY APPOINTMENT AND AT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERIES. AT NELS GUNDERSON CHEV, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AWD / 4X4 / 4WD, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATS, S4 3.0T Premium quattro, Brilliant Black, Magma Red w/Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/30 City/Highway MPG 2019 Audi S4 3.0T Premium quattro You'll Feel at Home!! www.osseoauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF46KA047489
Stock: 73546A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- certified
2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro23,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000$3,838 Below Market
Audi Fremont - Fremont / California
Audi Fremont is excited to offer this 2018 Audi S4 Prestige. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S4 Prestige. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Audi S4. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi S4 has very low mileage making it a rare find.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4BF4XJA018182
Stock: U1254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 19,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,977
Audi South Austin - Austin / Texas
Come see this beautiful 2018 S4 with only 19,006 miles! Audi Certified means 1-additional year of warranty & peace of mind. CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless. Premium Plus trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, S SPORT PACKAGE, Serviced here.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Complimentary Service Loaner, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service dateKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 PlayerOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION PACKAGE Audi Virtual Cockpit, 12.3" LCD fully digital instrument cluster w/1,440 x 540 pixel resolution and 2 visual modes: classic and infotainment, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS Online Services, subscription, MIB-2/Gen 2 features in addition to MIB-1: NVIDIA Tegra 3 processingVISIT US TODAYAUDI SOUTH AUSTIN was the first dealership in the Austin area to be owned by the Hendrick Automotive Group and now the Only Back to Back Audi Magna Award Winning Dealer in Central Texas! We are excited to offer an exceptional buying experience with the Audi Brand and our ability to showcase a Large offering of Pre Owned vehicles. Come visit us in Austin's Newest Audi Showroom. Easy to get to, just off South IH35 Frontage Road on The Motor Mile.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF41JA003754
Stock: P1368
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- certified
2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro18,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,999$4,787 Below Market
Audi Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE, PRESTIGE PACKAGE, S SPORT PACKAGE, WARM WEATHER PACKAGE!! This 2018 Audi S4 Prestige comes loaded with features like Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more!No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. At Audi Birmingham you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. In each vehicle you will find a folder containing a vehicle reconditioning report, pricing analysis, available warranty options, general vehicle options, and a CARFAX vehicle history. You will not find this level of transparency from any other dealer while purchasing your next vehicle! No detail is too small in our pursuit to offer you quality vehicles at the best prices and with exceptional customer service. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi Birmingham. Please chat, email, or call to schedule your VIP test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Audi Birmingham!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUC4AF40JA117345
Stock: TA117345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 4,490 miles
$45,999$2,787 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*NAVIGATION*, *PREMIUM PLUS PKG*, *QUATTRO*, *AWD*, *AUDI SIDE ASSIST*, *AUDI ADVANCED KEY*, *AUDI CONNECT*, *TECHNOLOGY PKG*, *USB*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *SMART PHONE INTERFACE*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, *BANG & OLUFSEN*, *LED HEADLIGHTS*, *SPORT PACKAGE*, *AUDI DRIVE SELECT*, *SPORT DIFFERENTIAL*, SUPER LOW MILES!!!, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *BOUGHT HERE-SERVICED HERE*, *HARD TO FIND!*, FINE NAPPA LEATHER, GLACIER WHITE W/ BLACK INTERIOR. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2019 Audi S4 Glacier White Metallic 3.0T Premium quattro quattro 3.0L TFSI 8-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF44KA006651
Stock: 83563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 37,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,695$3,701 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
PRICE DROP FROM $30,431, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Premium Plus trim. Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 37,039! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!EXCELLENT VALUEWas $30,431. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains Offering understated styling and confident, ultra-refined performance, the 2015 Audi S4 remains a top choice if you want a nimble luxury sedan with a little extra kick.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System WHO WE AREUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL3FA072709
Stock: R23654G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 92,258 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,499$2,804 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NAVIGATION SYSTEM! HEATED SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!2013 Audi S4 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2013 Audi S4 proves that luxury and performance can live together in one well-balanced package.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Superb supercharged V6- sharp handling- attractive interior- good fuel economy- standard all-wheel drive.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGBFLXDA108219
Stock: 11-1860
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,991$3,086 Below Market
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUB4AF48JA002424
Stock: JA002424
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 93,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,820$2,507 Below Market
INFINITI of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2013 Audi S4 3.0T Prestige quattro SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, RECENT TRADE IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, NAVIGATION GPS, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, 24 SERVICE RECORDS!, S SPORT PACKAGE, 10 Speakers, 3-Step Heated S Sport-Contoured Front Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather/Alcantara Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert Radio (1CD), Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 2040 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG YOUR SAFETY IS OUR TOP PRIORITY. WE ARE CONSTANTLY SANITIZING OUR OFFICES, SHOWROOM, ETC. OUR DELIVERY DRIVERS WILL SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE TAKING IT TO YOU. DRIVERS WILL WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES AND WILL RE-SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE EXITING. ANY REMAINING PAPERWORK WILL BE CAREFULLY HANDLED AND DELIVERED TO THE CUSTOMER FOR COMPLETION, ALL WHILE MAINTAINING A SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCE OF AT LEAST 6 FT. IF YOU REQUIRE ADDITIONAL SAFEGUARDS, PLEASE REACH OUT TO OUR TEAM. INFINITI of South Atlanta is not only the top rated INFINITI dealer in Georgia by Google, Yelp, DealerRater, and more, but we have been the #1 INFINITI Certified dealer in the state since 2011! As part of our Executive VIP Program, a value added benefits program unique to INFINITI of South Atlanta, Complimentary Sirius/XM trial is also included on vehicles with factory installed satellite radio! Please print this ad to take advantage of the low, no-haggle price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL8DA162483
Stock: 20208463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 87,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,597
Addison AutoPlex - Addison / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S4 Prestige quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKGAFL3EA007681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,891$1,509 Below Market
Groove Ford - Centennial / Colorado
BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, * NAVIGATION / GPS *, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REAR BACK UP CAMERA. 2014 Audi S4 3.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic Black 3.0L V6 TFSI DOHC Supercharged Price includes $599 Dealer Handling Fee. Sales Tax, Title, License, Registration, and Emission Testing are additional to the advertised price. See your Groove Sales Team for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGAFL8EA093196
Stock: FU24987A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 42,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900$2,738 Below Market
Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
LOW MILES - 42,614! Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Rear Air, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Supercharged, AUDI QUATTRO W/REAR SPORTS DIFFERENTI... REAR SIDE AIRBAGS. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Supercharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE TFT color, WVGA, 7" display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, driver information system w/trip computer, Bluetooth streaming audio, MOST optical bus connecting all infotainment electronics and SiriusXM Traffic w/4 year subscription, HDD Navi w/Voice Control Controls cellular phone, CD, radio and navigation, speech-to-text engine, Bang & Olufsen Sound System 505 watts, 14 speakers, Dolby Digital 5.1 and noise compensation, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, HIGH GLOSS BLACK PACKAGE Wheels: 8.5" x 19" Titanium 5 V-Spoke Design Audi sport, Tires: P255/35R19 Summer Performance, High Gloss Black Pkg, exterior mirrors in body color and Audi Singleframe grille in gloss black with/without license plate holder, AUDI QUATTRO W/REAR SPORTS DIFFERENTIAL, REAR SIDE AIRBAGS. Non-Smoker vehicle Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S4 Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBGBFL3GA009732
Stock: G07028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
