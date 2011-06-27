Used 1994 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews
German Gem
A great performance/luxury car that's a steal at the values it can be bought at now. Quattro never ceases to amaze me, even in the dead of Canadian winters. (4 wheel drifts in the snow are a lot of fun too!) Overall it's been a wonderful car.
D's S4
I have owned my pearl white '94 S4 for two years now and couldn't be happier. Prior I had owned a black '94 S4 which I also loved and I believe was instrumental to my survival of a serious accident. Based on that, I purchased my current S4. It is fun to drive, comfortable and, for a turbo charged car offers great gas mileage (I have gotten 500 miles/tank on long distance- highway drives). While my vehicle currently has 191,000 miles (it is my daily driver) and I realize I will need to purchase something newer at some point; I will never get rid of this car.
94 UrS4 classic AWD performance/safety
I have owned my dark green on ecru leather S4 for over 2 years now, and I love it. It is costly to maintain, but it is very safe and fun to drive. Roomy for everyone and comfortable. The 5 spd is beautiful and the turbo makes this car Porsche fast! I have 107k on it now, perhaps I will keep it forever. I get about 22 mpg. It is lowered and has 17 inch BBS wheels on it. It stops, corners, and drives excellent. ***** star crash rating keeps me driving this with ease and poise. A few AMGs, WRXs, and R32s know what these are, but for most it is a sleeper. I have only had it up to 125 mph, but I have heard it will go 165 mph easily if you had the space to do it! IA chip, fun car, find one-love it.
One of Audis best
When this car came out in 94 it was very far ahead of the competition in design, comfort performance and quality. This car still holds these values over many of todays new cars. The car is solid and fast just as if it were driven off the lot new. The performance in the rain is excellent and can't be beat. Interior is beautiful with leather and wood trim. The dash is beautifully rounded with racecar style gauges. The look of vehicle is still modern and many of my friends thought the car was on a few years old. This car has actually inspired three of my friends to purchase Audis, and that in itself says a great deal about these vehicles.
A Car For All Seasons
I've owned this car since 1994 and still have trouble with the idea of parting with it someday. Extraordinary everyday performance, great handling and braking, quattro security over all surfaces and conditions have made it a favorite of myself, my wife and my friends (whenever they get a chance to drive it!). Not the least of it's features is how no one knows what this car is, so that you can quitely go unknown and unnoticed about your business.
