Used 1994 Audi S4 Consumer Reviews

German Gem S4 guy , 08/30/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A great performance/luxury car that's a steal at the values it can be bought at now. Quattro never ceases to amaze me, even in the dead of Canadian winters. (4 wheel drifts in the snow are a lot of fun too!) Overall it's been a wonderful car. Report Abuse

D's S4 Dcasanovas , 01/24/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my pearl white '94 S4 for two years now and couldn't be happier. Prior I had owned a black '94 S4 which I also loved and I believe was instrumental to my survival of a serious accident. Based on that, I purchased my current S4. It is fun to drive, comfortable and, for a turbo charged car offers great gas mileage (I have gotten 500 miles/tank on long distance- highway drives). While my vehicle currently has 191,000 miles (it is my daily driver) and I realize I will need to purchase something newer at some point; I will never get rid of this car. Report Abuse

94 UrS4 classic AWD performance/safety Brian , 01/30/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my dark green on ecru leather S4 for over 2 years now, and I love it. It is costly to maintain, but it is very safe and fun to drive. Roomy for everyone and comfortable. The 5 spd is beautiful and the turbo makes this car Porsche fast! I have 107k on it now, perhaps I will keep it forever. I get about 22 mpg. It is lowered and has 17 inch BBS wheels on it. It stops, corners, and drives excellent. ***** star crash rating keeps me driving this with ease and poise. A few AMGs, WRXs, and R32s know what these are, but for most it is a sleeper. I have only had it up to 125 mph, but I have heard it will go 165 mph easily if you had the space to do it! IA chip, fun car, find one-love it. Report Abuse

One of Audis best agentblu , 02/17/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful When this car came out in 94 it was very far ahead of the competition in design, comfort performance and quality. This car still holds these values over many of todays new cars. The car is solid and fast just as if it were driven off the lot new. The performance in the rain is excellent and can't be beat. Interior is beautiful with leather and wood trim. The dash is beautifully rounded with racecar style gauges. The look of vehicle is still modern and many of my friends thought the car was on a few years old. This car has actually inspired three of my friends to purchase Audis, and that in itself says a great deal about these vehicles. Report Abuse