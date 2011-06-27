Used 1999 Audi A4 2.8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length178.0 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height55.8 in.
Wheel base103.0 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cactus Green Pearl
  • Laser Red
  • Volcano Black Mica
  • Santorin Blue Pearl
  • Jaspis Green Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Melange Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Brilliant Black
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Hibiscus Red Pearl
  • Aluminum Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ecru/Royal Blue
  • Opal Gray
  • Onyx
  • Ecru
  • Terra Cotta
Research Similar Vehicles