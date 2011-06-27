Used 1999 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Still love the car Car Guy , 11/01/2010 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought my Audi 2.8 AWD car with 70k on it about 5 years ago. I have had the usual issues that "all" Audi consumers experience. Control Arms, brakes Axel wheel bearings and tie rods. Skid plate clips broke away so I removed it in the spring, and by the summer the AC compressor had failed because of water and other road elements. I am also convinced that older Audi's dump engine exhaust heat into the cabin which annoying in the summer. With all that, you would think that I strongly disapprove of the car but on the contrary, I love the performance, AWD, winter and summer driving is always fun and plan to purchase my 7th one this winter. before you buy ask about timing belt, suspension.. Report Abuse

207,000 and still runs strong!!! lockburner2000 , 07/08/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great car and a blast to drive. There easy to fix if you know anything about cars. Buy aftermarket parts online and it is cheap to keep on the road. Still org. motor and trans. Just keep her tuned up and it will treat you well. I dont care what make you have it will need work at some point like wheel bearings and ball joints and tie rods. The only thing that gets me is the oil leaking it is with all 2.8 engines. Have the new gaskets put in when the timming service is done and it will save you a pile of money. I have a 98 and my wife drives a 99 with 160,000 miles.

Quater Million Miles and still going strong! djdan75 , 01/05/2014 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I got a great deal on the car in 2006 and planned on driving it for a year and then selling it to make some profit. I was blown away after the first winter driving this car in Northeast Ohio. After 245k the paint still looks new there's no rust the engine runs great the transmission shifts perfectly.. my only complaint is that I have been through 6 wheel bearings and 8 control arms.. I was told by my mechanic get used to the oil leak that is just the Audi way of marking its territory.. there is nothing on this car that is cheap to repair. even though I paid cash for my car I still consider the repairs to be a monthly car payment. But still my favorite car

Just keep up with maintenance. easy NetoLopez , 05/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car about a year ago, since then I've only needed to replace the timing belt. no mayor problems the only things that have been replaced are parts that any other car replacement is needed. i do most of the work myself. the Quattro system is awesome all year round also the turbo is strong (just check you oil on every gas fill up) this German car is built to last. at 160 HP i keep up with cars that have 20 HP or 30 Hp more then me, i do not recommend the A4 to people who don't know about cars. I don't think i want to sell it.