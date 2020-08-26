Used 1999 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  • 2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro

    135,224 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    112,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Red
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    210,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T

    117,400 miles

    $3,477

    Details
  • 2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro
    used

    2003 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    160,020 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T

    80,654 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T

    151,359 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $995

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro

    139,959 miles

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro in Gray
    used

    2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro

    51,657 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Silver
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    109,863 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,483

    Details
  • 2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro

    81,215 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    182,070 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro in Gray
    used

    2005 Audi A4 3.2 quattro

    97,787 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,980

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    137,287 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,350

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition in Silver
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Edition

    168,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,899

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 1.8T
    used

    2005 Audi A4 1.8T

    123,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $5,675

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    168,626 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro in Black
    used

    2005 Audi A4 2.0T quattro

    139,928 miles

    $4,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 1999 Audi A4

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4117 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Still love the car
Car Guy,11/01/2010
Bought my Audi 2.8 AWD car with 70k on it about 5 years ago. I have had the usual issues that "all" Audi consumers experience. Control Arms, brakes Axel wheel bearings and tie rods. Skid plate clips broke away so I removed it in the spring, and by the summer the AC compressor had failed because of water and other road elements. I am also convinced that older Audi's dump engine exhaust heat into the cabin which annoying in the summer. With all that, you would think that I strongly disapprove of the car but on the contrary, I love the performance, AWD, winter and summer driving is always fun and plan to purchase my 7th one this winter. before you buy ask about timing belt, suspension..
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings