  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2012 Volvo S80
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2012 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well equipped
  • impressive safety features
  • comfortable ride and seats
  • stylish and functional interior layout.
  • Unimpressive base engine
  • forgettable driving experience
  • styling may be a little too understated for some tastes.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Volvo S80 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$7,488 - $11,232
Used S80 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Besides a thorough revamping of its available trim levels, the 2012 Volvo S80 now sports turn signals on the outside mirrors, a new 7-inch color display in the center of the dash, genuine wood interior trim and Bluetooth audio streaming. Volvo's City Safety technology is also now standard across the model lineup.

Vehicle overview

If a sensible person were going to design a luxury car, we suspect it might end up looking a lot like the 2012 Volvo S80. This full-size four-door sedan has many of the qualities you'd expect in a luxury car, including a comfortable cabin done up in quality materials and an abundance of cutting-edge technology. What separates Volvo's flagship from the luxury-sedan pack, however, is its understated presence, which makes it ideal for those who aren't looking to draw attention.

Like every Volvo, the S80's real strength is the extra peace of mind that comes with knowing that you and your passengers are protected by the most advanced safety features on the road. These include the now-standard City Safety system that can detect impending collisions and then apply the brakes to minimize the severity of the impact or hopefully avoid them entirely via sensors that can detect and warn of driver fatigue.

Even with all this going for it, the S80 still has a couple of weaknesses. For starters, it just plain lacks the cachet of some of its competitors, so it's not the car to buy if you're out to impress people. The base model's 3.2-liter engine also seems a little underwhelming in a car this size, and the comfort-oriented suspension makes for humdrum handling.

With all this in mind, buyers might want to check out a few comparably priced luxury sedans, including the Acura TL, Cadillac CTS and Hyundai Genesis. The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M and Mercedes-Benz E-Class all offer more power, better handling, greater prestige or some combination thereof, albeit with considerably higher price tags.

So ultimately the decision comes down to what you're really looking for in a luxury sedan. If it's comfort, safety and advanced technology in a more understated wrapper, we think you'll find the 2012 Volvo S80 a perfectly sensible choice.

2012 Volvo S80 models

The 2012 Volvo S80 is available in two trim levels: 3.2 and T6 AWD.

The 3.2 base model comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear foglights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats with driver memory settings, a split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-through, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio streaming and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, HD radio, an iPod/USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. To this the T6 AWD adds all-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. The latter two features are optional for the 3.2.

The optional Premier Plus package includes front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry/ignition and Volvo's Personal Car Communicator. The Climate package adds heated front and rear seats, headlight washers, rain-sensing wipers and heated windshield washer nozzles. The Technology package gets you adaptive cruise control, a collision-warning and pedestrian-detection system with automatic braking, lane-departure warning and Driver Alert. T6 models can also be had with a Dynamic package that contains unique 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned chassis, adaptive xenon headlights and unique aluminum interior trim.

From a luxury standpoint, the available Inscription package ups the ante with premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a leather-covered dashboard and center armrest and genuine wood trim on the steering wheel and shift knob. The Platinum package adds the contents of the Premier Plus package with premium surround-sound audio, a voice-controlled navigation system and a rear back-up camera. A blind-spot monitoring system is a stand-alone option.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Volvo S80 is a sensible alternative to flashier luxury sedans, but its anonymous looks and largely forgettable driving experience might dull the car's appeal for some.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2012 Volvo S80 3.2 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 engine that produces 240 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, this engine returns EPA fuel economy estimates of 20 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

The all-wheel drive S80 T6 gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 producing 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard here as well. EPA estimates for this powertrain are 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2012 Volvo S80 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (featuring separate chambers for chest and hip protection), side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

There are a host of other safety-related features available, including a blind-spot monitor and lane-departure warning. More novel safety technology here includes a collision and pedestrian warning system with "Auto Brake" and a driver-fatigue monitor that tracks a variety of factors including the driver's face to determine whether he or she is dozing off behind the wheel.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the S80 earned the top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side collision protection. In brake testing, the last S80 Edmunds tested (the now-discontinued V8 model) came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is an above-average result for this class.

Driving

The 2012 Volvo S80's 3.2-liter base engine is perfectly serviceable, but its relative lack of refinement makes it hard to recommend. The turbocharged engine of the T6 is another matter entirely, as it delivers the kind of lively acceleration you'd expect from an upscale sedan.

When equipped with the standard suspension, the S80 has a plush ride quality, though its handling abilities leave something to be desired. Buyers looking for a sharper driving experience will find the firmer suspension that comes with the Dynamic package to be a worthwhile investment.

Interior

The interior of the 2012 Volvo S80 might not be as flashy as some of its rivals, but it's a fine place to spend time just the same. Front seats are especially comfortable and the backseat, while not exactly spacious, can handle a couple of average-size adults with few complaints.

Gauges and buttons are logically placed and simple to use, especially Volvo's signature climate controls. One notable improvement is that last year's irritating navigation system interface has been replaced by a large, high-mounted 7-inch color display that also allows easy access to audio controls and settings.

The S80's trunk offers 14.9 cubic feet of cargo room. While this capacity is not huge, the fold-down rear seatbacks and trunk pass-through give it some additional flexibility when the need to carry longer items arises.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Volvo S80.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S80 Volvo with brawn, but less brain.
Stephen,01/31/2017
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Performance and general interior and exterior styling are good. The seats are very comfortable, and fuel economy is reasonable for this class of car. For some odd reason you have to pull twice on the door handle to get the door to open. The first pull to unlock, and the second to actually open the door. Adaptive cruise control is my favorite tech feature, although if you come to a complete stop it disengages after a couple of seconds. Being a tech nut, my experience with the infotainment system, including navigation, has been a huge let down. Few road labels on moving map. Inputs not intuitive. No touch screen, so controls are clunky. Menus for settings etc, were hard even for the sales reps and service people to figure out. Voice commands are slow and plodding. After fresh navigation update the new database installed still had incorrect information on road accessibility. Even major freeway intersections were incorrectly configured on the map. Now get this, navigation updates have to be done with car running, and at a stop, and it takes several hours to do it, seriously. Also, if you turn off your engine and want to listen to music the car’s infotainment system will turn off after a few minutes, even though the energy required to listen to music is relatively small. Smart phone connectivity is unreliable. So for a car that claims to be tech savvy by those that represent it, I was very disappointed to find out how backward the infotainment system actually is. Which is a shame seeing as how the rest of the car is pretty good.
S80 2012
s80gal,10/17/2013
My S80 is a wonderful car to drive. It handles nicely and surprisingly gets good gas mileage. The S80 has a quick acceleration. The braking system is nice on dry or wet pavement.
Volvo owner since 1968
Robert K Mitchiner,07/29/2017
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Externally the car looks smaller than our 2005 S80 that we owned before, however the interior feels larger. Front seats are very comfortable and supportive. T6 engine is very strong and smooth. The design has been proven over the years. Gets great gas mileage on the highway around 20 mpg in town. Suspension is a little stiff as is typical in all Volvos .
Newer Is Not Better.
CBatt,12/01/2016
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
This is my fifth Volvo and third S80. Over the years the quality of the materials has deteriorated. In my opinion the best of the S80 cars was the 2004 2.5t AWD. After a few years the SIMULATED metal and wood on the shifting console has started to come off and bubble. On uneven surfaces the car is difficult to maintain a straight line. The steering also pulses when making turns. Overall I like the ride an comfort but if this is what the future holds for Volvo it will be my last one.
See all 5 reviews of the 2012 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2012 Volvo S80

Used 2012 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2012 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Volvo S80?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Volvo S80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2012 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,882.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,977.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,088.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S80 lease specials

Related Used 2012 Volvo S80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles