Vehicle overview

For a long time, Volvo's chief strength lay in building vehicles like the S80 sedan that offered the latest in automotive safety. That distinction is pretty much gone now, as many other carmakers now provide similar levels of accident avoidance and occupant protection technologies. As such, the 2014 Volvo S80 finds itself in a tough battle against newer luxury sedans, most of which surpass its performance and are far more enjoyable to drive overall.

This is not to say the 2014 S80 is undesirable, but there's no denying the current car is showing its age. This is especially evident in the cabin, where the control layout looks dated and the available navigation system lags behind competitors' systems in its graphics, processing power and outright functionality. On the other hand, Volvo's flagship luxury sedan still provides clean, understated styling, exceptionally comfortable seats, plenty of standard features and, of course, the latest safety advances. There is also the notion of value, as a loaded, all-wheel-drive S80 is typically a lot less expensive than other similarly equipped, premium-brand sedans.

But given the desirability of the competition, shoppers would do well to consider at least a few other luxury sedans, including the 2014 Acura TL, Buick Lacrosse, 2014 Cadillac CTS and Hyundai Genesis, all of which handle better and return superior fuel economy. The 2014 Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class are also worth thinking about: They offer not only better performance but also greater prestige -- albeit with considerably higher price tags.

Although a 2014 Volvo S80 purchase could still make sense if you like the idea of driving a truly below-the-radar luxury car, consumers should be aware that Volvo's top sedan is several steps behind the competition in most other areas.