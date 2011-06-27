  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2009 Volvo S80
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2009 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive safety features, stylish and functional interior layout, sublime seat comfort, powerful T6 and V8 engines.
  • Unimpressive base engine, ho-hum handling, anonymous styling.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Volvo S80 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$5,999 - $7,495
Used S80 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Volvo S80 is a sensible alternative to flashier luxury sedans, offering class-leading safety and all the niceties you'd expect at this price point.

Vehicle overview

There was a time when luxury sedans were more about substance than style. Take a spin in any Mercedes-Benz sedan from the 1970s, for example, and you'll get the idea. The "bling" factor is virtually nonexistent and the handling won't conjure up images of sports cars -- but you and your passengers will revel in the car's tank-like solidity and the reassuring sense of security that comes with it. The 2009 Volvo S80 is a modern-day application of this hallowed formula.

Boasting a dizzying array of cutting-edge safety technology, the S80's primary purpose is to make its passengers feel protected from the vagaries of chance. Dual-chamber side airbags? Check. Blind-spot warning system? Available on all S80s. An audible alert if you're about to rear-end the car you're following? Comes with the optional adaptive cruise control. A security system with a heartbeat sensor that senses whether some nefarious character is hiding in the car? It's yours with the available Personal Car Communicator (PCC) system. The S80 seems to have been purpose-built for the obsessively safety-minded consumer. If there were a "Peace of Mind" award in the midsize luxury sedan segment, this Volvo would win it, hands down.

Like those big Benzes of yore, the S80 isn't the most eye-catching sedan on the market, though it's a good bit more curvaceous than the boxes on wheels Volvo used to churn out with regularity. It's also not a leader in performance -- while both the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 (T6) and the naturally aspirated 4.4-liter V8 provide rapid acceleration, the base 3.2-liter inline-6 struggles to keep up with other sedans in this class. Moreover, though the S80 happily gobbles up miles on the interstate, handling in the twisties is unremarkable. If you try to hustle the S80 along a country road, you'll find that its dynamics come up short relative to other cars in this segment.

But terrorizing back roads is hardly the 2009 Volvo S80's raison d'etre. Rather, it's about ensuring the safety of its occupants while coddling them in its luxurious and attractively styled cabin -- and outside of the top-of-the-line V8 model, the S80 is actually quite reasonably priced. For some buyers, these traditional virtues could outweigh the S80's somewhat subpar performance and conservative outward appearance. The competition is stiff, however, and we'd recommend taking a close look at the S80's many rivals as well, including the Acura RL, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac STS, Infiniti M35/M45, Lexus GS 350/430 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

2009 Volvo S80 models

The 2009 Volvo S80 midsize luxury sedan is available in three trim levels -- 3.2, T6 and V8. The front-wheel-drive S80 3.2 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, active bi-xenon headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a sunroof, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, eight-way power front seats with driver memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an auxiliary input jack. The midlevel all-wheel-drive S80 T6 adds a turbocharged engine, an electronic parking brake and upgraded instrumentation. The AWD S80 V8 ups the ante with 18-inch wheels, headlight washers, front and rear park assist, satellite radio, massaging ventilated front seats, heated seats front and rear, an analog clock, an interior air quality system and the abovementioned PCC, which combines keyless ignition with the heartbeat-sensing security system.

All trim levels are eligible for the Sport Package, which provides 18-inch wheels, Volvo's Four-C adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes), speed-sensitive power steering (with driver-adjustable assist levels) and ventilated front seats. The new Convenience Package adds a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system and satellite radio to 3.2 and T6 models, while the Climate Package provides heated front and rear seats and headlight washers. The new Executive Package for the T6 tacks on special 17-inch alloy wheels, wood cabin accents, massaging ventilated front seats, upgraded leather and an analog clock. Other options to consider include various 18-inch alloy wheels, a navigation system, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and -- for V8 models only -- a rear-seat refrigerator.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Volvo S80 features standard Bluetooth connectivity and active bi-xenon headlights across the lineup. The top-of-the-line S80 AWD also gains a number of luxurious accoutrements as standard. A few new options packages round out the significant changes for 2009.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine generating 235 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. The AWD S80 T6 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that cranks out 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The AWD S80 V8 features a Yamaha-designed 4.4-liter V8 that boasts 311 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All versions of the S80 use a six-speed automatic transmission.

In performance testing, we've clocked the S80 V8 at 5.9 seconds from zero to 60 mph, while the T6 required 6.6 seconds. EPA fuel economy ratings for the S80 3.2 stand at 16 mpg city/25 highway and 20 combined, while the T6 manages 15/23/18 and the V8 a nearly identical 15/22/18.

Safety

The 2009 Volvo S80 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags featuring separate chambers for chest and hip protection, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and seatbelt pre-tensioners in all five positions. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Volvo S80 earned the top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side collision protection.

Additional safety features are available. The optional BLIS, for example, uses cameras to monitor traffic on both sides of the S80 and illuminates warning lamps mounted near the side mirrors if the S80's blind spots are occupied. The Collision Avoidance Package adds adaptive cruise control, collision warning with "Auto Brake" (which reduces brake reaction time by snugging the brake pads up against the brake discs) and lane-departure warning. The available adaptive cruise control system includes all those features, less the lane-departure warning function.

Driving

The 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 provides adequate power for most situations, though it sounds a bit coarse. We'd recommend opting for the T6 or V8, as the 3.2 just doesn't have the premium character we expect in a midsize luxury sedan. The T6 offers snappy turbocharged thrust, while the V8 is impressively smooth and powerful. The S80's ride is appropriately supple and isolated, but handling is rather ponderous. This voluminous Volvo's natural habitat is the interstate, not the winding back road.

Interior

The S80's interior layout features Volvo's trademark "floating panel" center stack, a slim control panel suspended between the center console and the dashboard. The styling is at once cutting-edge and clean, while the controls themselves are mostly intuitive. The front seats are typical Volvo -- supportive enough to impress a chiropractor and comfortable for miles on end. However, the Volvo S80's cabin doesn't feel quite as upscale as some competitors', and its build quality similarly falls a bit short. On the bright side, the rear seat offers ample room for two adults, and the rear seatback folds down to increase cargo capacity, as does the front passenger seat. The S80's trunk capacity stands at 14.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volvo S80.

5(87%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bang for the Buck
Falconflight,09/14/2010
My 2nd Volvo (2007 S-40) and again I was impressed with the interior and exterior style and quality. Bought a demo (4k miles) and knocked off 11k bringing the total to 29k and change. The ride is outstanding, especially for long distances. The sandstone interior is airy and sumptuous. Very comfortable seating. The stereo is again outstanding, along w/ the roominess. First large car that I've owned and it has been a A+ experience w/ Volvo.
Gr8 S-80
frls1,08/16/2013
My 3rd Volvo S-60x2 now S-80. I love volvos always have and will. I bought this one used from City Auto in Memphis. No complaints what so ever. Sturdy Dependable, sleek, comfortable.....Good gas mileage, Reasonable maintenance. If you need a good Volvo mechanic in Memphis TN call Swedish Solutions, he specializes in only Volvo.....Love the car wouldn't trade it for anything except another Volvo.
Absolutely valued luxury car
Alex Z,08/26/2009
This is my 2nd S80 in leasing. The package is really competitive and impressive. The service in Volvo of Princeton, NJ is very good. The absolutely valued luxury car! Better than BMW 5 and Audi A6 in overall. Why pay more $10k for the same level car. I recommend to purchase or lease Volvo S80. Excellent in all of interior & exterior appearance, Handling & Safety. The drive is very smooth & quilt. great performance. Seats are very comfortable.
Totally Satisfied
MAD,06/21/2009
I test drove cars from Audi, BMW, MB, Acura, Infiniti and Lexus -- Leased a Volvo S80 T6 AWD. It offers a more comfortable and quite ride than its competitors and priced closer to smaller models (A4, 3 series, c300) than the larger models (A6, 5 Series, RL), which it more closely competes. I think the upgrades with the executive package are well worth it. Gas mileage is average, but able to use regular grade gasoline and still in "break-in" period. Scheduled maintenance is included. Great value and safety. Very underrated car. Recommend without reservation.
See all 15 reviews of the 2009 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 5950 rpm
See all Used 2009 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Volvo S80

Used 2009 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2009 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A), T6 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Volvo S80?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Volvo S80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 is priced between $7,495 and$7,495 with odometer readings between 89927 and89927 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 135531 and135531 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Volvo S80 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 S80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 89927 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2009 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,246.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,831.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S80 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Volvo S80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles