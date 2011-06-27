2009 Volvo S80 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive safety features, stylish and functional interior layout, sublime seat comfort, powerful T6 and V8 engines.
- Unimpressive base engine, ho-hum handling, anonymous styling.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2009 Volvo S80 is a sensible alternative to flashier luxury sedans, offering class-leading safety and all the niceties you'd expect at this price point.
Vehicle overview
There was a time when luxury sedans were more about substance than style. Take a spin in any Mercedes-Benz sedan from the 1970s, for example, and you'll get the idea. The "bling" factor is virtually nonexistent and the handling won't conjure up images of sports cars -- but you and your passengers will revel in the car's tank-like solidity and the reassuring sense of security that comes with it. The 2009 Volvo S80 is a modern-day application of this hallowed formula.
Boasting a dizzying array of cutting-edge safety technology, the S80's primary purpose is to make its passengers feel protected from the vagaries of chance. Dual-chamber side airbags? Check. Blind-spot warning system? Available on all S80s. An audible alert if you're about to rear-end the car you're following? Comes with the optional adaptive cruise control. A security system with a heartbeat sensor that senses whether some nefarious character is hiding in the car? It's yours with the available Personal Car Communicator (PCC) system. The S80 seems to have been purpose-built for the obsessively safety-minded consumer. If there were a "Peace of Mind" award in the midsize luxury sedan segment, this Volvo would win it, hands down.
Like those big Benzes of yore, the S80 isn't the most eye-catching sedan on the market, though it's a good bit more curvaceous than the boxes on wheels Volvo used to churn out with regularity. It's also not a leader in performance -- while both the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 (T6) and the naturally aspirated 4.4-liter V8 provide rapid acceleration, the base 3.2-liter inline-6 struggles to keep up with other sedans in this class. Moreover, though the S80 happily gobbles up miles on the interstate, handling in the twisties is unremarkable. If you try to hustle the S80 along a country road, you'll find that its dynamics come up short relative to other cars in this segment.
But terrorizing back roads is hardly the 2009 Volvo S80's raison d'etre. Rather, it's about ensuring the safety of its occupants while coddling them in its luxurious and attractively styled cabin -- and outside of the top-of-the-line V8 model, the S80 is actually quite reasonably priced. For some buyers, these traditional virtues could outweigh the S80's somewhat subpar performance and conservative outward appearance. The competition is stiff, however, and we'd recommend taking a close look at the S80's many rivals as well, including the Acura RL, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac STS, Infiniti M35/M45, Lexus GS 350/430 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
2009 Volvo S80 models
The 2009 Volvo S80 midsize luxury sedan is available in three trim levels -- 3.2, T6 and V8. The front-wheel-drive S80 3.2 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, active bi-xenon headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a sunroof, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, eight-way power front seats with driver memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an auxiliary input jack. The midlevel all-wheel-drive S80 T6 adds a turbocharged engine, an electronic parking brake and upgraded instrumentation. The AWD S80 V8 ups the ante with 18-inch wheels, headlight washers, front and rear park assist, satellite radio, massaging ventilated front seats, heated seats front and rear, an analog clock, an interior air quality system and the abovementioned PCC, which combines keyless ignition with the heartbeat-sensing security system.
All trim levels are eligible for the Sport Package, which provides 18-inch wheels, Volvo's Four-C adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes), speed-sensitive power steering (with driver-adjustable assist levels) and ventilated front seats. The new Convenience Package adds a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system and satellite radio to 3.2 and T6 models, while the Climate Package provides heated front and rear seats and headlight washers. The new Executive Package for the T6 tacks on special 17-inch alloy wheels, wood cabin accents, massaging ventilated front seats, upgraded leather and an analog clock. Other options to consider include various 18-inch alloy wheels, a navigation system, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and -- for V8 models only -- a rear-seat refrigerator.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine generating 235 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque. The AWD S80 T6 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that cranks out 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The AWD S80 V8 features a Yamaha-designed 4.4-liter V8 that boasts 311 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All versions of the S80 use a six-speed automatic transmission.
In performance testing, we've clocked the S80 V8 at 5.9 seconds from zero to 60 mph, while the T6 required 6.6 seconds. EPA fuel economy ratings for the S80 3.2 stand at 16 mpg city/25 highway and 20 combined, while the T6 manages 15/23/18 and the V8 a nearly identical 15/22/18.
Safety
The 2009 Volvo S80 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags featuring separate chambers for chest and hip protection, full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and seatbelt pre-tensioners in all five positions. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Volvo S80 earned the top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side collision protection.
Additional safety features are available. The optional BLIS, for example, uses cameras to monitor traffic on both sides of the S80 and illuminates warning lamps mounted near the side mirrors if the S80's blind spots are occupied. The Collision Avoidance Package adds adaptive cruise control, collision warning with "Auto Brake" (which reduces brake reaction time by snugging the brake pads up against the brake discs) and lane-departure warning. The available adaptive cruise control system includes all those features, less the lane-departure warning function.
Driving
The 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 provides adequate power for most situations, though it sounds a bit coarse. We'd recommend opting for the T6 or V8, as the 3.2 just doesn't have the premium character we expect in a midsize luxury sedan. The T6 offers snappy turbocharged thrust, while the V8 is impressively smooth and powerful. The S80's ride is appropriately supple and isolated, but handling is rather ponderous. This voluminous Volvo's natural habitat is the interstate, not the winding back road.
Interior
The S80's interior layout features Volvo's trademark "floating panel" center stack, a slim control panel suspended between the center console and the dashboard. The styling is at once cutting-edge and clean, while the controls themselves are mostly intuitive. The front seats are typical Volvo -- supportive enough to impress a chiropractor and comfortable for miles on end. However, the Volvo S80's cabin doesn't feel quite as upscale as some competitors', and its build quality similarly falls a bit short. On the bright side, the rear seat offers ample room for two adults, and the rear seatback folds down to increase cargo capacity, as does the front passenger seat. The S80's trunk capacity stands at 14.9 cubic feet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Volvo S80.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2009 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020