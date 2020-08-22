Used 2009 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
S80 Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    100,476 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    $222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    114,460 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,690

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    176,926 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    135,531 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    112,515 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 3.2

    88,073 miles

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 3.2

    89,927 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    114,865 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 3.2

    140,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Volvo S80 T6
    used

    2009 Volvo S80 T6

    130,696 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S80 T6

    117,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    120,680 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,977

    $1,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S80 T6

    101,705 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,391

    $1,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    107,757 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    $451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Volvo S80 3.2

    95,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2010 Volvo S80 T6

    76,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,025

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Volvo S80 T6 in Silver
    used

    2010 Volvo S80 T6

    153,251 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo S80 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo S80 3.2

    169,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    $327 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80

Overall Consumer Rating
4.915 Reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (13%)
Bang for the Buck
Falconflight,09/14/2010
My 2nd Volvo (2007 S-40) and again I was impressed with the interior and exterior style and quality. Bought a demo (4k miles) and knocked off 11k bringing the total to 29k and change. The ride is outstanding, especially for long distances. The sandstone interior is airy and sumptuous. Very comfortable seating. The stereo is again outstanding, along w/ the roominess. First large car that I've owned and it has been a A+ experience w/ Volvo.
