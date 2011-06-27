  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(133)
2000 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Safety, comfort, performance of the S80 T6, sleek styling.
  • No wagon available yet.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With distinctive styling, a luxurious and comfortable interior, and deserving of Volvo's reputation for safety, the often-overlooked S80 deserves consideration.

Vehicle overview

Last year's new S80 ushered the moldy S90/V90 design out to pasture. Volvo public-relations types bragged about the engineering "firsts" that the 1999 S80 showcased, but what really matters to consumers is the way the car looks, drives, coddles and protects.The S80 certainly represents a departure for Volvo in terms of styling. See that strong character line running up both sides of the hood and forming the lower boundary of the greenhouse? It flows into the rear deck, creating sheetmetal shoulders above the wheels and an interesting ridge in the taillights. The result is a sleeker, more modern-looking vehicle.For 2000, Volvo carries over the smooth 2.9-liter, 204-horsepower, inline six-cylinder engine in the base trim level. The high-performance version of the S80, called the T-6, has twin-turbochargers tacked onto a 2.8-liter inline six. Horsepower is rated at 268. Available with the world's smallest manual or an automatic transmission, the latter type adapts to the driving style of the driver and includes a winter mode to make acceleration on icy surfaces more surefooted. The S80 T6, when equipped with an automatic, also provides a Geartronic feature, allowing for manual shifting if the driver desires. The car drives like a dream, whether on an ice-covered road or a smooth stretch of highway. While satisfyingly speedy, the S80 is also a handful when the accelerator is mashed to the floor, thanks to prodigious amounts of torque steer that tries to pull the S80 into the curb.

Additions for the millennium include a warm weather package, new Venetian Red Metallic exterior paint color, and a new interior color called Light Sand Beige. The sunroof/leather packages for both trim levels now share a $1,200 price, the full soft leather on the T-6 has been discontinued, and the Blue/Green paint color is no longer available. Comfort is a Volvo hallmark, and the S80 boasts one of the best interiors we've encountered. It offers excellent climate systems with heat and A/C vents in the B-pillar for rear passengers, cushy seats with thick headrests and an astounding Dolby Pro Logic sound system available with RDS technology. On the down side, we had difficulty sorting out some ergonomic features without the assistance of the owner's manual and the cruise-control activation button is located too close to the horn pad. Three rear-seat head restraints can be folded down to improve visibility. They fold forward instead of rearward, however, which means that a rear-seat rider must employ them if he expects to be comfortable. Many things might occur in the roomy back seat of an S80, but whiplash isn't one of them. Front-seat occupants are also protected from whiplash, thanks to Volvo's Whiplash Protection System (WHIPS). If some cretin plows into the trunk of the S80 while the car is stopped in traffic, WHIPS allows the backrest and headrest to move backwards in a parallel movement with the passenger's body, thus cushioning the head and upper torso in a more delicate fashion. Also on the S80 is an Inflatable Curtain (IC), part of the Side Impact Protection System (SIPS) common on Volvos. The IC is essentially an airbag for the head, and it pops out of the headliner to cushion the craniums of both front- and rear-seat riders. Other safety items on the S80 include seatbelt pre-tensioners for all five seating positions and front airbags that measure the force with which they deploy based upon crash severity and whether the seatbelt is in use or not.There are many other S80 innovations that continue to please, including laminated side-window glass, a multiplex electrical system and a phenomenal full-range traction and stability-control system that all but makes it impossible for the car to careen out of control. Let's just say that the S80 is an incredible automobile that emphasizes safety, style and performance like nothing else on the road.

2000 Highlights

The 2.9 and T-6 models go unchanged, save a few new colors and options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volvo S80.

5(37%)
4(37%)
3(22%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
133 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Have Enjoyed this Car
Anonymous,12/08/2010
I recently purchased my 2000 Volvo S80 less than two years ago with 97500 miles on it. I have been taking care of it, and it has been taking car of me. Disregarding preventative maintenance, the only parts I have had to change were the oxygen sensors (which were supposed to be changed at 100000 miles) and the battery. Many people complain that the repairs are expensive, which may be true for someone who for someone who feels bound to the dealer for all repairs. However if you are willing shop around for labor and parts, you can make the repair and maintenance experience comparable to other cars.
The Best Car I've Ever Owned
Mel,08/09/2006
I'm 53 years old and have owned a lot of cars, but none beats the 2000 Volvo S80 Turbo. I have no idea what the other people are talking about, but I've had nothing but excellent reliability and pure driving pleasure. I've owned the car for almost two years and drive it everyday. I get 21 mpg city and 25 highway. Short or long distance driving experience is nothing short of superb. The turbo is awesome, but I also own a 2000 Volvo S80 nonturbo, which is just as great (owned for 6 years and NO bad experience, just routine maintenance). I love my 2000 S80s. I will purchase the 2007 S80, but I won't trade in my 2000 S80s. I'm keeping them.
Not for the long run
ampxs,02/05/2013
I bought this car is 2010 with 160k miles on it. I bought it AS-IS and they gave me a new battery since the one it had was dead. I got a great deal on it considering the milage. I had no issues with it for about the first year, after that the ac went out I have replaced the radiator myself for $90. I have replaced 2 ignition coils which I did myself ($80 a piece). I found out from the volvo dealer I needed a new ETM which is 1200 installed. I run the car without it being replaced and it surges. I changed both the axels which was difficult. I do oil changes every 6k miles. It has 220k miles now and needs a timing belt but it is 800 to replace. Its a good car if you dont mind putting lots of $
Terrible reliability
Shelline Holmes,10/31/2010
I thought the Volvo was a reliable vehicle. But I should have done more research. The Volvo which I brought had 55000 miles. Today it has 69000. The transmission has to be replaced. The brakes have to be replaced again. The check engine light is on and off. The sensor system is bad. The control arms have to be replaced. The repair bill is just unbelievable!!!! I have to let the car go.
See all 133 reviews of the 2000 Volvo S80
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Volvo S80

Used 2000 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2000 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 2.9 4dr Sedan, and T6 Turbo 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Volvo S80?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Volvo S80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2000 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,331.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,345.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,594.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

