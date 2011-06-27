  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2011 Volvo S80
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2011 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well equipped
  • impressive safety features
  • comfortable ride and seats
  • stylish and functional interior layout.
  • Unimpressive base engine
  • forgettable driving experience
  • awkward navigation-system interface.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Volvo S80 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$5,680 - $9,062
Used S80 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volvo S80 is a sensible alternative to flashier luxury sedans, but its anonymous looks and forgettable driving experience dull the car's desirability.

Vehicle overview

Despite best efforts, the 2011 Volvo S80 still reminds us somewhat of Volvos of old. Make no mistake, this flagship sedan boasts all the latest high-tech luxury and safety features expected in this class. But the S80 just doesn't have the sophisticated character of its rivals among luxury sedans.

The S80 provides what long-time Volvo fans expect: a comforting feeling of being protected from potential harm. The S80 seems to have been designed specifically with the safety-obsessed consumer in mind, and that's probably not a bad philosophy given the increasing numbers of "distracted" drivers on the roads nowadays. Available safety features run the gamut from a blind-spot monitoring system to driver-fatigue and lane-departure warning systems.

Under the S80's familiar-looking sheet metal, there are a handful of changes for 2011. Volvo has discontinued the 311-horsepower 4.4-liter V8, but compensation comes in the form of more power for both the standard inline-6 (an increase of 5 hp) and the turbocharged inline-6 (an increase of 19 hp). The turbocharged engine is our pick, as even with the extra 5 hp, the base engine is underwhelming for this class of car.

As expected, there are plenty of good choices in the luxury-sedan segment. Traditional favorites include the 2011 Audi A6, 2011 BMW 5 Series, 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Lexus GS 430; they all offer higher-quality cabins, better handling, more power and more prestige. But they also have considerably higher price tags. The 2011 Acura RL and 2011 Hyundai Genesis are perhaps the S80's closest competitors. The Genesis is our favorite here, but it's hard to go wrong should you pick any one of them. If ensuring the safety of your occupants while coddling them in an attractively styled cabin is your top priority, the 2011 Volvo S80 should suit you well.

2011 Volvo S80 models

The 2011 Volvo S80 is available in 3.2 and T6 AWD trim levels.

The 3.2 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface, satellite radio and HD radio. To this the T6 AWD adds a more powerful engine, 18-inch wheels, all-wheel drive and a sunroof (optional on 3.2).

Most options are bundled into packages that are available on either trim. The Climate package includes heated front and rear seats, heated windshield-washer nozzles, headlight washers and automatic wipers. The Multimedia package includes a DVD-based navigation system (with traffic reporting), a rearview camera and a 12-speaker Dynaudio surround-sound system with rear seat headphone jacks and controls.

The Technology package includes adaptive cruise control, collision warning alert, distance alert, driver-fatigue alert and lane-departure warning. The Inscription package includes upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and real wood accents throughout the cabin, including on the steering wheel and gear selector. Available only on the T6 is the Dynamic package that includes different 18-inch wheels and a sport-tuned suspension.

Stand-alone options include adaptive xenon headlights, a dual-screen rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a blind-spot warning system, front/rear parking sensors and the Personal Car Communicator (includes keyless ignition/entry).

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Volvo S80 lineup loses the V8 AWD model, gains more power and sees a shuffling of standard and optional equipment.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 is powered by a 3.2-liter inline-6 that produces 240 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. Matched with a six-speed automatic, fuel economy is 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

The AWD S80 T6 has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 producing 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Matched with a six-speed automatic, fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2011 Volvo S80 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (featuring separate chambers for chest and hip protection), side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and seatbelt pre-tensioners in all five positions.

Additional safety features are available, such as a blind-spot monitor as well as the aforementioned Technology package that adds adaptive cruise control, collision warning with "Auto Brake" (which reduces brake reaction time by snugging the brake pads up against the brake discs), a driver-fatigue warning (monitors a variety of factors including the driver's face to determine whether he or she is dozing off) and a lane-departure warning.

In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Volvo S80 earned the top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side collision protection. In brake testing, the last S80 Edmunds tested (the now-discontinued V8 model) came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is an above-average result for this class.

Driving

The 2011 Volvo S80 3.2 provides decent power for most situations, though it sounds a bit coarse. We'd recommend opting for the T6, as the 3.2 just doesn't have the premium character we expect in a midsize luxury sedan. The T6 offers snappy turbocharged thrust that gives the car plenty of power for swift freeway passing and merging. The S80's ride is appropriately supple and isolated, but handling is rather ponderous unless you opt for the sport-tuned suspension.

Interior

The S80's interior layout features Volvo's trademark "floating panel" center stack, a slim control panel suspended between the center console and the dashboard. The styling is clean but a bit dull compared to the similar designs found in Volvo's S40 and XC60. The controls are generally intuitive, but the available navigation system has a quirky interface that's controlled with either two buttons and a joystick mounted behind the steering wheel spokes or a handheld remote control. It can be irksome to use.

The front seats are typical Volvo -- supportive enough to impress a chiropractor and comfortable for miles on end. However, the Volvo S80's cabin doesn't feel quite as upscale as some competitors, and its build quality similarly falls a bit short. On the bright side, the rear seat offers ample room for two adults, and the rear seatback folds down to increase cargo capacity, as does the front passenger seat. The S80's trunk capacity stands at 14.9 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volvo S80.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable, Safe Cruiser
MrSmith,10/09/2010
The S80 is best cruising on the highway. It is not a nimble car. The exterior design is traditional Volvo. T6 performance is more than adequate. Fuel Economy is fine. The interior design and quality is better than US/Japan, but not quite up to Mercedes/Audi standards. This car is 90% Mercedes at 80% of the price. The technology and safety offerings are stunning and they work very well. I recommend this car to anyone looking for understated luxury and high quality.
Best Bang For The Buck
son_of_norway,11/08/2011
I chose the Volvo S80 as I wanted a safe vehicle, with good styling, and performance. The features I had included were the blind spot information system, climate package, and parking assist. Having driven other "performance" cars the base 3.2 is more than enough. If you do live in a mountain region with snow consider the T6 as the front wheels do spin even with the DTSC system. The interior on the S80 puts the competition to shame as it is true wood and designed with incredible detail. I test drove the BMW 328, BMW 335, Acura TL for reference. After my previous experience I wouldn't recommend an Audi as even up to the model I recently owned they have many electrical problems.
worked it out
Earl goldberg,09/17/2010
great car , quiet safe roomy
See all 3 reviews of the 2011 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2011 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2011 Volvo S80

Used 2011 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2011 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volvo S80?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volvo S80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2011 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,809.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,292.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,423.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S80 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Volvo S80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles