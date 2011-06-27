Vehicle overview

Despite best efforts, the 2011 Volvo S80 still reminds us somewhat of Volvos of old. Make no mistake, this flagship sedan boasts all the latest high-tech luxury and safety features expected in this class. But the S80 just doesn't have the sophisticated character of its rivals among luxury sedans.

The S80 provides what long-time Volvo fans expect: a comforting feeling of being protected from potential harm. The S80 seems to have been designed specifically with the safety-obsessed consumer in mind, and that's probably not a bad philosophy given the increasing numbers of "distracted" drivers on the roads nowadays. Available safety features run the gamut from a blind-spot monitoring system to driver-fatigue and lane-departure warning systems.

Under the S80's familiar-looking sheet metal, there are a handful of changes for 2011. Volvo has discontinued the 311-horsepower 4.4-liter V8, but compensation comes in the form of more power for both the standard inline-6 (an increase of 5 hp) and the turbocharged inline-6 (an increase of 19 hp). The turbocharged engine is our pick, as even with the extra 5 hp, the base engine is underwhelming for this class of car.

As expected, there are plenty of good choices in the luxury-sedan segment. Traditional favorites include the 2011 Audi A6, 2011 BMW 5 Series, 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Lexus GS 430; they all offer higher-quality cabins, better handling, more power and more prestige. But they also have considerably higher price tags. The 2011 Acura RL and 2011 Hyundai Genesis are perhaps the S80's closest competitors. The Genesis is our favorite here, but it's hard to go wrong should you pick any one of them. If ensuring the safety of your occupants while coddling them in an attractively styled cabin is your top priority, the 2011 Volvo S80 should suit you well.