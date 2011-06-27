Estimated values
2012 Volvo S80 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,489
|$9,358
|$10,822
|Clean
|$7,015
|$8,754
|$10,100
|Average
|$6,068
|$7,544
|$8,657
|Rough
|$5,120
|$6,334
|$7,214
Estimated values
2012 Volvo S80 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,457
|$9,578
|$11,236
|Clean
|$6,985
|$8,959
|$10,487
|Average
|$6,041
|$7,721
|$8,989
|Rough
|$5,098
|$6,482
|$7,490