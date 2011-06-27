  1. Home
2003 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loaded with outstanding safety innovations and features, impressively fast in T6 trim, spacious backseat.
  • Suspension and steering systems that can't keep up with the T6's engine performance, gets pricey with options.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its distinctive styling, luxurious interior and excellent reputation for safety, the often overlooked S80 deserves consideration.

2003 Highlights

Only minor changes are in store for Volvo's flagship sedan. Rain-sensing wipers and On-Call Plus telematics are newly available features, and two new colors, Titanium Grey and Ruby Red, dress up the exterior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volvo S80.

5(58%)
4(18%)
3(16%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.3
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GM transmission take it to the junk yard
tlg,03/02/2016
T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
update 9-5-2017 interesting this email! Gauge cluster just went out this CAR. Thought about letting it go but i still will not even come close to anything near the miles and money ive put in it. i personally have spent years trying to avoid the over engineered under quilty of the electronic and unreliability services of GM products. After owning my fist volvo 2001 S80 2.9 non turbo i was in an accident totaled the car loved the car had 178000 no problems other then rack and pinion. Purched my next very shortly after found 2003 s80 t6 2.9 turbo. car appeared nice after buying before making the first payment the transmission went into limp mode. taking to have looked at found the vehicle had the GM 4t65e transmission witch i would have never even considered the car if i would have known that it had a gm part in it. There is only 2 other vehicle they are in that ive found other then gm products. That is the volvo s80 and the XC90. IN the years around what i have. I am so disappointed in this car im going to have over 10000 in a car worth 6000.Volvo has really disappointed me now i have a car that wont run and haven't made the 1st payment.payment. Mechanic says you are lucky to get 100000 miles out of the transmission. All i can say is im disappointed in volvo now. Just after replacing the transmission the fuel pump went out. Now with 95000 approx. The front end needs work so basically i will have to drive this car for years. Wish i could post pics of the wonderful advertising sticker swartz auto in harrisonburg va put on the back of it. Was going to remove but instead put a sign above it that says do not buy from. They were horriable for there customer service. I will never recommend or buy from them again. 9-5-2018 Started leaking antifreeze found the T-6 has an automatic bleeder out the side of the timing cover piece of plastic completely brittle. 7-1-2019 Decided not to take the chance on the Trans again had over $1000 in it sold it for $2500 less then 30000 miles ugh. Win some loose some sure was a nice riding car.
Best Volvo Yet!
S80 2003,12/06/2003
This is my third Volvo and the 2003 S80 2.9 is outstanding. Fit and finsh are the best I've seen on any car. Solid performance, comfort, and avg 25 mpg!
Good car!
Mark Lewis,06/12/2007
This is an excellent car. It's fun to drive, and it gets good gas mileage. I consistently get 430 miles to the tank. The only problem I have is that the rear passenger speaker produces static. Other than that, the car accelerates well, takes turns well, hugs the road and has plenty of amenities. The trunk is very large. The hinges fold into the side and not into the well of the trunk. It gives you more space. That's especially important when you are grocery shopping for a family of 5! Overall, it's a great car.
Major disappointment
puchpuppy,02/14/2009
Purchased car with 33000 miles and have been beset with any number of very expensive problems. The most expensive problem was replacing the fuel pump at 43000 miles at a cost of $1000 dollars and suffering an overwhelming smell of gasoline for a month afterward. Now there is a check engine warning that shows a code of failure of fuel system. The estimate on replacing the sensor is in the neighborhood of $800 dollars. The suspension system needs realignment every two thousand miles or so. Am on the third set of tires. Continually replacing headlight bulbs and other bulbs. I am 82 years old and have drive Volvos for years and I do not misuse a car. Am bitterly disappointed with this car!
See all 38 reviews of the 2003 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2003 Volvo S80

Used 2003 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2003 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 2.9 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A), T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A), and T6 Elite 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Volvo S80?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Volvo S80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2003 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,174.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,901.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,379.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

