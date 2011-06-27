  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2001 Volvo S80
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2001 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loaded with outstanding safety innovations and features, impressively fast in T6 trim, spacious backseat.
  • Confusing interior control markings, suspension and steering systems that aren't up to the task of matching the T6's engine performance level.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Volvo S80 for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,094 - $2,410
Used S80 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its distinctive styling, luxurious interior and excellent reputation for safety, the often-overlooked S80 deserves consideration.

Vehicle overview

Are you looking to buy a well-appointed luxury sedan with enough horsepower to humble most of today's sporty coupes? Volvo's flagship sedan, the S80, might just be your car.

Volvo offers the S80 in three trim levels -- the S80 2.9, the S80 T6 and the S80 T6 Executive. The S80 2.9 is equipped with a 2.9-liter inline six-cylinder engine. It generates a respectable 197 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 207 foot-pounds of torque at 4,200 rpm. For the T6 models, Volvo takes the 2.9's engine and bolts on two small turbochargers. Even with slightly less displacement (2.8 liters), the T6's engine belts out 268 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and a tree stump-pulling 280 foot-pounds of torque at 2,000 rpm.

As you might expect, the T6's acceleration is very impressive, but the front-wheel-drive layout often conspires to create a lot of torque steer when the throttle is mashed to the carpet. Both engines are mated to four-speed automatic transmissions. The S80 T6 also provides a Geartronic feature, allowing for manual shifting if the driver desires.

The S80 does handle adequately for a front-drive car. A MacPherson strut suspension handles duties up front, while a fully independent multi-link setup keeps the rear planted. Front and rear antiroll bars help the S80 maintain a flat attitude in corners. The suspension's limits quickly become apparent in the T6, however. A dynamic stability control system is optional.

Comfort is a Volvo hallmark, and the S80 boasts one of the better interiors we've encountered. The rear seat is exceptionally roomy, and there are heating and air conditioning vents in the B-pillar to keep the rear passengers at the perfect temperature. Making their return for 2001 are remote retractable rear head restraints for all S80s.

If that still isn't good enough, order the T6 Executive. New for 2001, this model adds 2 more inches of legroom by pushing the rear seat farther back into the rear deck and by removing the folding seat mechanism. It also features wider rear door openings, heated rear seats, extra padding in the rear seat and bottom cushion, a multi-functional rear center armrest/console, an electric rear window sun shade, a small refrigerator, and a DVD player connected to a video screen mounted in the rear console.

Control layout is decent, though deciphering some of the markings will require the assistance of the owner's manual. An astounding Dolby Pro Logic sound system is offered as optional equipment, as is a CD-based navigation system. As with all Volvo cars, safety is paramount, with whiplash-reducing front seats and extensive side-impact collision protection.

There is little wrong with the S80. This isn't the car to get if you are looking for a driver's car, a styling pacesetter, or a value leader. But as a luxury car with cutting-edge safety and technology, the S80 is unmatched.

2001 Highlights

Volvo has added a new trim level, the luxurious S80 T6 Executive. Additional standard content for all trim levels comes in the form of leather seating, a luggage holder, remote retractable rear head restraints, memory position mirrors and Homelink. The 2.9 gets new 16-inch wheels and an auto-dimming rearview mirror as standard. All S80s get dual-stage airbags. The available Security Package for the S80 2.9 and T6 will now include the Interior Air Quality System (IAQS) which keeps the passenger cabin free from odors and pollutants.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volvo S80.

5(39%)
4(41%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.1
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worst car I've ever owned!
Robert,10/19/2015
T6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
This car spent more time at the repair shop than on the road. I've never spent so much money in the course of 3 months trying to fix a car! This car was nothing but problems from 75,000 miles and up. Problems such as: faulty sensors,transmission problems, coolant hose, overheating, radiator, massive oil leaks and oil pressure problems, fuel pump and so on. I always dreamed of owning a volvo simply because they are great looking cars and are safe as well, but after owning an s80 i think i wont be owning one ever again. These cars are extremely oil thirsty and constantly need brakes and rotors. I feel very disappointed with Volvo. I feel so relieved now that i sold my volvo, I used to be scared to even drive the car because every time i would drive it i felt like it was going to leave me on the side of the road. Avoid Volvo at all costs! I've owned nissans all my life and every single one of them made it past the 200k mark without major probems, I'm exited to know that i will be going back with NISSAN.
Did great in a crash
ed,10/09/2006
I bought this car for my 17 year old. It worked great, looked great and ran great until he was smashed hard from behind. The car absorbed the force incredibly. You can see from the damage how the design was made to absorb the forces and the head rests worked great in protecting the neck. he and his brother who was also in the car were not hurt, no whiplash or anything. The driver of the car that hit them was hurt the wreck was so bad.
only had etm problems
the volvster,12/23/2015
2.9 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A)
Just like few other Volvo's around this year I owned the throttle body went. Easy but a little pricey to fix ....other than that great vehicle ..its has 211k miles and still running strong I'll never own anything other than a volvo
250,000 miles and Still Going Strong
xc6793,01/11/2013
I recently purchased this as a second car from my dad (he put most of the miles on it during the last 12 years). Despite the age and miles, this car shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Over the past 12 years, we've never had to do any major mechanical repairs other than replace the heater core. It amazes me how smooth this car drives, even at 80 mph. I'm 26 and my friends (who are also in their twenties) copliment this car! As referenced by many others, this car has the GM transmission which does concern me, but it's still original at 250,000 miles, so I guess it can't be that bad! Plan on keeping this car for as long as I can......
See all 51 reviews of the 2001 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Volvo S80

Used 2001 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2001 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 2.9 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A), T6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 4A), and T6 Executive 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volvo S80?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Volvo S80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2001 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,667.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,343.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,764.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,869.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S80 lease specials

Related Used 2001 Volvo S80 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles