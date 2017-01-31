Used 2012 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 78,219 miles
$12,495$211 Below Market
- 109,034 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,988
- 57,680 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,900
- 94,220 miles
$11,988
- 96,714 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990
- 76,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,499$2,173 Below Market
- 127,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$8,995
- 102,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,897
- 97,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,952
- 143,015 miles
$7,849
- 90,213 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
- 71,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,790
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
- 70,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
- 99,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 92,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
- 134,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,972
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S80
Overall Consumer Rating4.45 Reviews
Stephen,01/31/2017
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Performance and general interior and exterior styling are good. The seats are very comfortable, and fuel economy is reasonable for this class of car. For some odd reason you have to pull twice on the door handle to get the door to open. The first pull to unlock, and the second to actually open the door. Adaptive cruise control is my favorite tech feature, although if you come to a complete stop it disengages after a couple of seconds. Being a tech nut, my experience with the infotainment system, including navigation, has been a huge let down. Few road labels on moving map. Inputs not intuitive. No touch screen, so controls are clunky. Menus for settings etc, were hard even for the sales reps and service people to figure out. Voice commands are slow and plodding. After fresh navigation update the new database installed still had incorrect information on road accessibility. Even major freeway intersections were incorrectly configured on the map. Now get this, navigation updates have to be done with car running, and at a stop, and it takes several hours to do it, seriously. Also, if you turn off your engine and want to listen to music the car’s infotainment system will turn off after a few minutes, even though the energy required to listen to music is relatively small. Smart phone connectivity is unreliable. So for a car that claims to be tech savvy by those that represent it, I was very disappointed to find out how backward the infotainment system actually is. Which is a shame seeing as how the rest of the car is pretty good.
