Used 2012 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

Performance and general interior and exterior styling are good. The seats are very comfortable, and fuel economy is reasonable for this class of car. For some odd reason you have to pull twice on the door handle to get the door to open. The first pull to unlock, and the second to actually open the door. Adaptive cruise control is my favorite tech feature, although if you come to a complete stop it disengages after a couple of seconds. Being a tech nut, my experience with the infotainment system, including navigation, has been a huge let down. Few road labels on moving map. Inputs not intuitive. No touch screen, so controls are clunky. Menus for settings etc, were hard even for the sales reps and service people to figure out. Voice commands are slow and plodding. After fresh navigation update the new database installed still had incorrect information on road accessibility. Even major freeway intersections were incorrectly configured on the map. Now get this, navigation updates have to be done with car running, and at a stop, and it takes several hours to do it, seriously. Also, if you turn off your engine and want to listen to music the car’s infotainment system will turn off after a few minutes, even though the energy required to listen to music is relatively small. Smart phone connectivity is unreliable. So for a car that claims to be tech savvy by those that represent it, I was very disappointed to find out how backward the infotainment system actually is. Which is a shame seeing as how the rest of the car is pretty good.

Read more