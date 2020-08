Used 2012 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado

Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. 3.0L trim, Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned, New Tires, New Brakes. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Volvo 3.0L with Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.".

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1902AH1C1161263

Stock: 13373

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020