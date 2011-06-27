Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2006 and updated in 2011, the Volvo S80 soldiers on as a sensible and safe alternative to the luxury sedan establishment. Its sedately attractive exterior and interior offer the same kind of pampering as others in its class, but what separates the S80 from the rest of the flashy pack are its understated visage and value.

Compared to other luxury sedans also available with all-wheel drive, a fully loaded 2013 Volvo S80 T6's price tag seems appropriate for the amount of standard and available equipment it buys. That said, its dynamic performance and fuel economy are slightly behind the curve and there is no V8 engine available.

However, as with every Volvo, the S80's real strength is the extra peace of mind that comes with knowing that you and your passengers are protected by a suite of the most advanced safety features on the road. These include the now-standard City Safety system that can detect and warn of impending collisions and then apply the brakes to minimize the severity of the impact, or hopefully, avoid it entirely. The system is fully operational at speeds below 31 mph.

That said, shoppers should also check out a few comparably priced luxury sedans, including the 2013 Acura TL, 2013 Cadillac XTS and 2013 Hyundai Genesis sedan. The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Infiniti M and Mercedes-Benz E-Class all offer more power, better handling, greater prestige or some combination thereof, albeit with considerably higher price tags.

So ultimately the decision comes down to what you're really looking for in a luxury sedan. If it's comfort, safety and advanced technology in a more understated wrapper, we think you'll find the 2013 Volvo S80 a perfectly sensible choice.