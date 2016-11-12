Used 2014 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
S80 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2014 Volvo S80 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2014 Volvo S80 3.2

    85,578 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S80 T6

    75,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E

    31,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,930

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    127,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    102,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,897

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T6 in White
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T6

    49,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T6

    59,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E

    129,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    143,015 miles

    $7,849

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E

    35,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    90,213 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,795

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    85,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    70,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,295

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    99,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    92,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    134,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,972

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S80 T6 in Gray
    used

    2012 Volvo S80 T6

    78,219 miles

    $12,495

    $211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Platinum

    33,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,583

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S80
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Volvo Verity
marshall burlingame,12/11/2016
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
A terrific car; attractive exterior, elegant but not overstuffed interior; controls are logical and strategically placed; very good handling for a non-sports car, very stable; very good excelleration in passing mode (300 horsepower turbo with AWD); leather, wood and all other materials are high grade; and with all this, a reassuring and obvious focus on safety (backup camera, blind spot warning and many other safety features).
Report abuse
