Used 2014 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

- 85,578 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS8E1180215
Stock: 2000611658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,888
Silicon Valley Auto Source - Campbell / California
INDOOR WAREHOUSE LOT - All Cars on site, stored inside - We don't look like a typical car lot and we won't treat you like one! 1 Owner - Backup Camera - Park Assist - Blind Spot Monitor - Gorgeous Ember Black - Heated Seats - No Accidents **Many of our vehicles are stored inside our warehouse, so don't look for a typical car lot when visiting us. No purple gorillas, no streamers, just great service. Call us if you have trouble locating us!** Yes, we offer financing and we love trades!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have original manuals, This Volvo is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Contact Chris Or Aaron at 408-599-1415 or svautosource@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1E1180835
Stock: E1180835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 31,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,930
Apple Tree Honda - Fletcher / North Carolina
This 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Platinum might just be the sedan you've been looking for. Don't waste time with directions with the navigation system that's got you covered. You won't believe the amazing sound quality from this vehicle's premium sound system and premium speakers. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MAD1F1184081
Stock: P2520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$8,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
SUNROOF
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH7D1165447
Stock: 165447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,897
Wilde Honda Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Magic Blue Metallic exterior, 3.2L trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. Leather Interior, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. CLICK NOW! EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.". VISIT US TODAY: After being in business for over 70 years we realize that MARKET VALUE PRICING is by far the best approach for our customers. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiation contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. At Wilde Honda Sarasota we have won American Honda's prestigious Presidents Award an area record 16 times! Our Wilde Honda Sarasota location allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Tampa dealership reso It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS2D1170455
Stock: 201179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 49,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
CarMax Fayetteville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902MD2F1183589
Stock: 19283345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,950
BMW of Greenwich - Greenwich / Connecticut
**SUPER CLEAN S80 T6**ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION **NAVIGATION**REAR VIEW CAMERA**CONVENIENCE PKG** MOONROOF**Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Navigation System, A/V remote, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902MK7F1186924
Stock: 1186924G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 129,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Exclusive Motors - Roseville / California
Wow! One Owner, 31 Service Records. BLIS, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Moonroof, plus so much more! A safety inspection was completed. This S80 was determined to be in great shape and needed only routine maintenance and minor service. An engine oil change service was performed. The thermostat assembly was replaced and cooling system was serviced. Both rear tires were replaced. The front tires still show 7/32nd's of tread depth remaining. The front brakes pads have 8mm of pad remaining. Rear brake pads have 5mm of pad remaining. This S80 has been serviced and is ready to go.If we have more than 24 photos uploaded for this vehicle, you most likely won't be able to see them unless you visit our website at www.exclusivemotors4u.com. Our dealership specializes in numerous top-name brands including high-line vehicles. We may in-fact have the highest rated (5 Star) service department within 100+ miles, with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating! Our customers are entirely important. We understand that without YOUR satisfaction, we wouldn't be able to stay true to our name. Quality is key, and service goes hand-in-hand, with Exclusive Motors.We believe quality is the most important service we can provide, so all of our vehicles go through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure proper function for years to come. All vehicles are re-serviced by us, and when we say service, we're not just doing an oil change. Just see what our customers have to say by checking out our reviews for our two locations in Roseville!Exclusive Motors Dealership: Purchase Inquiries Call/Text (916) 621-6210 or Email Sales@ExclusiveMotors4u.com to Schedule an Appointment to look at the vehicle you are interested in or to take the Car out for a Test Drive! You'll be glad you came in, We Promise!Financing (OAC) is offered and we will help you get qualified. (Online Credit App)We only deal with Fair Pricing, Fully Disclosed Records and Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle Services.Every car is inspected by our Experienced ASE Certified Technicians using our Famous 60-Point 'Pre-Owned Vehicle Inspection.'Our vehicles are not allowed for sale with any Safety Issues, not even those considered 'minor.'Our Customers are very important to us, so we only Sell YOU the Best of the Best. We Have It All in our Exclusive Motors of Roseville Local Vehicle Inventory: Sedans, Cars, Trucks, Sport Cars, SUV, 2-Door 4-Doors, Coupes, Convertibles, Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini-Cooper, Range Rover, Subaru, Toyota, Chrysler, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Scion, Ram, Dodge, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, Dodge and more… Disclaimer: All vehicles subject to prior sale. We reserve the right to make changes without notice and are not responsible for errors or omissions. All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, and any emissions test charge. Always verify vehicle information with your sales representative before purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MAK9F1191827
Stock: EM1333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,015 miles
$7,849
Royal Volvo Cars - Vestavia Hills / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS9D1170436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,500
Premier Automotive Hawaii - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MAD0F1183178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,213 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
Auto Trade Corp - Nanuet / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940ASXD1170792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1D1168716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
Nikles of Petersburg - Petersburg / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1952AS3D1172389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
Active Auto Sales - Novato / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1940AS8D1171519
Stock: 6101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
Maserati of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH6D1167805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,972
Volvo Cars Madison - Madison / Wisconsin
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.2013 Volvo S80 T6 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 3.0L I6 T6 Navigation/Nav/GPS, AWD/4X4/Four Wheel Drive, AWD, Espresso Brown/Soft Beige Leather, 18' x 8' Magni Alloy Wheels, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Power moonroof, Power Retractable Sideview Mirrors, Premium audio system: Volvo Sensus, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat. Recent Arrival! The Fields Auto Group works hard to provide our customers with the highest level of customer service. All of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our FIELDS MATTERS Loyalty Program which entitles you and your vehicle to a wide array of exclusive amenities:Complimentary Car Washes Free Service Loaners Local Shuttle Free Paintless Dent Repair within 90 days of purchase Access to Internet Work Stations Complimentary Ice Cream and Gourmet Coffee Bar 10% Senior Discount on Services (65 and older) 10% Student Discount on Service (with valid student ID) www.fieldsmadison.com 608-443-3600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH3D1166532
Stock: V2989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 78,219 miles
$12,495$211 Below Market
Phil Long Ford Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Ford of Chapel Hills (719) 387-1708. 3.0L trim, Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.", Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned, New Tires, New Brakes. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Volvo 3.0L with Saville Grey Metallic exterior and Soft Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTCarAndDriver.com explains "This is Volvo's premier sedan, a blend of understated exterior styling and luxurious, high-quality interior design.".MORE ABOUT USPhil Long Ford has one of the largest networks of pre-owned inventory in the country! We go out of our way to provide top quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV's to customers with ALL credit situations. We support our military community, as well as purchase trades EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A CAR!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-28.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1902AH1C1161263
Stock: 13373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 33,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,583
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, USB PORT, POWER MOONROOF!, Soft Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Alloy wheels, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect.Sunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MAM3G1197836
Stock: 19196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
