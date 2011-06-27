  1. Home
2002 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loaded with outstanding safety innovations and features, impressively fast in T6 trim, spacious backseat.
  • Confusing interior control markings, suspension and steering systems that can't keep up with the T6's engine performance level.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its distinctive styling, luxurious interior and excellent reputation for safety, the often overlooked S80 deserves consideration.

Vehicle overview

Are you looking to buy a well-appointed luxury sedan with enough horsepower to humble most of today's sporty coupes? Volvo's flagship sedan, the S80, might just be your car.

Volvo offers the S80 in four trim levels -- the S80 2.9, the S80 T6, the S80 T6 Executive, and starting in 2002, the S80 T6 Elite. The base 2.9 is equipped with a 2.9-liter inline six-cylinder engine that generates a respectable 197 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. For the T6 models, Volvo takes the 2.9's engine and bolts on two small turbochargers. Even with slightly less displacement (2.8 liters), the T6's engine belts out 268 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and a prodigious 280 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm.

As you might expect, the T6's acceleration is very impressive, but the front-wheel-drive layout often creates a lot of torque steer (that is, the tendency of the front wheels to tug right or left under hard acceleration). Both engines are mated to four-speed automatic transmissions. Additionally, the T6 provides a Geartronic feature that allows for manual shifting if the driver desires.

Overall, the S80 handles adequately for a front-wheel-drive car. A MacPherson strut suspension handles duties up front, while a fully independent multilink setup keeps the rear planted. Front and rear antiroll bars help the S80 maintain a flat attitude in corners, though the suspension's limits quickly become apparent when the car is pushed on curvy roads. Volvo's stability and traction control (STC) system is standard, while the more deluxe Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC) system is optional. Other active safety features include electronic brake force distribution and emergency brake assistance.

Comfort is a Volvo hallmark, and the S80 boasts one of the better interiors we've encountered. The rear seat is exceptionally roomy, and there are heating and air conditioning vents in the B-pillars to keep the rear passengers at the perfect temperature. For ultimate luxury, order the four-passenger T6 Executive or five-passenger T6 Elite. These models add 2 extra inches of legroom by pushing the rear seat farther back into the rear deck and by removing the folding seat mechanism. They also feature wider rear door openings, heated rear seats, extra padding in the rear seatback and bottom cushion, an electric rear-window sun shade, a small refrigerator and a DVD player connected to a video screen mounted in the rear console; a wireless fax/copier is optional. A 75th Anniversary Edition includes all of the above, as well as dual television screens on each of the front seatbacks, body-colored moldings and bumpers.

Control layout in the S80 is decent, though deciphering some of the markings will require the assistance of the owner's manual. An astounding Dolby ProLogic sound system is offered as optional equipment, as is a DVD-based navigation system. As with all Volvos, safety is paramount; every S80 is replete with side airbags for front passengers, head curtain airbags for front and rear passengers, whiplash-reducing headrests and ISO-FIX child seat attachment points.

There is little wrong with the S80. This isn't the car to get if you are looking for a driver's car or a value leader. But as a luxury car with cutting-edge safety and technology, the S80 is tough to match.

2002 Highlights

As a follow-up to the S80 T6 Executive, Volvo has released the T6 Elite, which combines the increased rear legroom, wider rear door openings and interior luxuries of the Executive with the convenience of a rear bench seat, thus providing room for five. Additionally, all S80s will get Emergency Brake Assistance (EBA), enhanced traction control performance and improved throttle management, resulting in quicker response in everyday driving situations. Other improvements include color-coordinated exterior trim (rather than the usual black moldings), an emergency release trunk release handle and the availability of a DVD-based navigation system and xenon headlamps. New exterior color choices are Pearl White and Black Sapphire. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of its first car, Volvo heightens comfort levels for rear-seat passengers with a special trim level. The car's wheelbase is the same, but special door hinges allow for a wider door opening in order to access a roomier rear seat. Executive leather upholstery and a sunshade are standard. A rear-seat entertainment system with dual 7-inch screens can play DVD, television or a video game. Another option is a refrigerator in the rear center armrest. The Special Edition S80 can be distinguished by the body-colored bumpers and moldings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volvo S80.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxurious, somewhat fast, yet very problematic
Thomas Skinner,09/09/2015
T6 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
When I initially saw this car, I was hooked by the twin turbo inline six that sat under the hood. I took it for a test drive and it was surprised at how quick it was, considering that it was a somewhat obese, front wheel drive luxury car. I needed a "reliable" car to drive on a daily basis (compared to the 40+ year old Datsun I had been driving) and I figured I would go with the S80. It had 160,000 miles on it, which shouldn't be too much right? Only a few days after bringing it home I noticed a whining noise from transmission... Great. Upon doing some research (which I should have done before buying the car) I found out that faulty transmissions are common for them. Although aside from that and the buggy electrical system, it's a pretty good car. It's extremely comfortable, the power steering it has makes turning a breeze, and it's a nice car to drive. However I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
Best Car I Will Ever Own
lauryncox,01/28/2013
Love this car! Bought used, 113000 miles on it and it runs like new. Had it for a year so far and have only had to get it serviced. Runs better on premium gas - it does last a bit longer than regular though so don't let the price deter you. Great power, runs quiet, beautiful interior, can't imagine owning something better. Only complaint is that when a message like "time for regular service" or "bulb failure" appears on the message board, you have to have it erased when you fix the problem or it stays. I've gotta say, if that's my biggest problem with this car, it's a pretty great car. Great audio too. Highly recommend.
nice to the eyes
nice car,06/01/2009
When the Volvo s80 first hit the market in 1999 I took a liking to it. I now own one and love it but I really don't like the fact that they won't do recalls for the front struts because I went to get mine checked and they were not very surprised that my struts were rattling and going out, they said it has been very common with Volvo, a very irritating noise and it make the car sound really junky, but other than that it's a very nice car if you can deal with a rattling front end.
Volvo struts
Alan,11/25/2010
I have had the car for about 1 1/2 years, bought summer of '09 with approx 90k on the miles. The struts need to be replaced and the tie rods as well. For a 75th Anniversary edition it has to have the worst radio I have ever had in a vehicle, ever! Reception stinks and the speakers aren't that good either. The key fob system for the doors is terrible as well with delays before the doors unlock and no horn beep when it locks. I have one other problem with the power outlets. Whenever something is plugged into them, such as my gps, it blows the fuse. Something must be wrong with the electrical system someplace but I'm sure it would cost a small fortune to find the problem.
See all 66 reviews of the 2002 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
