2002 Volvo S80 Review
Pros & Cons
- Loaded with outstanding safety innovations and features, impressively fast in T6 trim, spacious backseat.
- Confusing interior control markings, suspension and steering systems that can't keep up with the T6's engine performance level.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its distinctive styling, luxurious interior and excellent reputation for safety, the often overlooked S80 deserves consideration.
Vehicle overview
Are you looking to buy a well-appointed luxury sedan with enough horsepower to humble most of today's sporty coupes? Volvo's flagship sedan, the S80, might just be your car.
Volvo offers the S80 in four trim levels -- the S80 2.9, the S80 T6, the S80 T6 Executive, and starting in 2002, the S80 T6 Elite. The base 2.9 is equipped with a 2.9-liter inline six-cylinder engine that generates a respectable 197 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. For the T6 models, Volvo takes the 2.9's engine and bolts on two small turbochargers. Even with slightly less displacement (2.8 liters), the T6's engine belts out 268 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and a prodigious 280 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm.
As you might expect, the T6's acceleration is very impressive, but the front-wheel-drive layout often creates a lot of torque steer (that is, the tendency of the front wheels to tug right or left under hard acceleration). Both engines are mated to four-speed automatic transmissions. Additionally, the T6 provides a Geartronic feature that allows for manual shifting if the driver desires.
Overall, the S80 handles adequately for a front-wheel-drive car. A MacPherson strut suspension handles duties up front, while a fully independent multilink setup keeps the rear planted. Front and rear antiroll bars help the S80 maintain a flat attitude in corners, though the suspension's limits quickly become apparent when the car is pushed on curvy roads. Volvo's stability and traction control (STC) system is standard, while the more deluxe Dynamic Stability Traction Control (DSTC) system is optional. Other active safety features include electronic brake force distribution and emergency brake assistance.
Comfort is a Volvo hallmark, and the S80 boasts one of the better interiors we've encountered. The rear seat is exceptionally roomy, and there are heating and air conditioning vents in the B-pillars to keep the rear passengers at the perfect temperature. For ultimate luxury, order the four-passenger T6 Executive or five-passenger T6 Elite. These models add 2 extra inches of legroom by pushing the rear seat farther back into the rear deck and by removing the folding seat mechanism. They also feature wider rear door openings, heated rear seats, extra padding in the rear seatback and bottom cushion, an electric rear-window sun shade, a small refrigerator and a DVD player connected to a video screen mounted in the rear console; a wireless fax/copier is optional. A 75th Anniversary Edition includes all of the above, as well as dual television screens on each of the front seatbacks, body-colored moldings and bumpers.
Control layout in the S80 is decent, though deciphering some of the markings will require the assistance of the owner's manual. An astounding Dolby ProLogic sound system is offered as optional equipment, as is a DVD-based navigation system. As with all Volvos, safety is paramount; every S80 is replete with side airbags for front passengers, head curtain airbags for front and rear passengers, whiplash-reducing headrests and ISO-FIX child seat attachment points.
There is little wrong with the S80. This isn't the car to get if you are looking for a driver's car or a value leader. But as a luxury car with cutting-edge safety and technology, the S80 is tough to match.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volvo S80.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2002 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020
- 2020 Volvo V90
- Volvo V60 2020
- 2021 XC90