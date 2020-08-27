Used 2012 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,419 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5E38C0144477
Stock: 144477T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,920 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,985$2,648 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Crystal Red Tintcoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wheel; Compact Spare Lpo; Highway Safety Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Single-Slot CD/Dvd Player (Audio Only); MP3 Playback; Bose 5.1 Surround Sound 10-Speaker System And Hdd-Based Navigation Cashmere/Cocoa; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Di Direct Injection Premium Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tire; Compact Spare Tires; P235/50R18 V-Rated All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic For Rwd Wheels; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Aluminum With High-Polished Finish This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AutoNation Certified 90 Day Warranty with 125 pt inspection ** ** 2-Owner CarFax ** ** AutoNation Cadillac prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. This makes negotiations here at our Dealership Easy! We do the homework for you! We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a 5 Day 250 Mile Money Back Guarantee! ** This vehicle was tastefully optioned. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This vehicle has been inspected. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! This vehicle is priced to sell. Our Buy it Now price is priced to move fast---act quickly! At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey. This Cadillac CTS Sedan won't last long. At AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this CTS Sedan is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP5E39C0158342
Stock: C0158342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 76,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,830
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5E55C0110277
Stock: 10429585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 50,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$2,310 Below Market
Josh's All Under Ten - Lima / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DF5E50C0108711
Stock: 108711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,673 miles
$8,800$1,974 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DE5E5XC0101011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,596 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995$718 Below Market
Brick City Motors - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL5E3XC0146664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,888$1,757 Below Market
Rt 34 Motorsports - Downers Grove / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5E38C0121555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,300 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,495
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC5E53C0117248
Stock: 117248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $12,995 * * 2012 ** Cadillac * * CTS * * AWD * This 2012 Cadillac CTS AWD is complete with top-features such as the braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, Bose sound system, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the charming white exterior with a light titanium interior. This 4 dr sedan scored a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Call today to schedule your test drive! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC5E55C0141633
Stock: 141633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! With its edgy styling, sport-tuned chassis, and luxurious interior appointments, the Cadillac CTS is well-placed to take on mid-size sport sedans from Japan and Europe.. You better not buy until you see this car. Premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system included. Call ASAP! This one won't last long. There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! You'll also love this vehicle's a great fuel rating (EPA estimated 21 MPG combined), rear view camera, smart steering wheel controls, tinted/privacy glass and security system. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP5E35C0156281
Stock: C00078B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 41,595 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,907$367 Below Market
Blossom Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
PRICE DROP FROM $14,995. LOW MILES - 41,595! iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'The Cadillac CTS is loaded with style, performance and technology, and it delivers the essential attributes of a true sports sedan.'. A GREAT TIME TO BUY Was $14,995. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA5E54C0103946
Stock: 15P084A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 25,274 miles
$21,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5E39C0119734
Stock: 19393743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DP5E38C0139104
Stock: 18921739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,985
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
Preferred Equipment Group 1SB.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA5E53C0129857
Stock: 129857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 46,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,935$311 Below Market
Pepe Cadillac - White Plains / New York
HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE! 2012 CADILLAC CTS LUXURY AWD WHITE W/ BLACK INTERIOR 17'' WHEELS BACKUP CAMERA CERTIFIED!What to expect at Pepe Cadillac: We do not have any hidden fees or charges! All prices are plus applicable sales tax, motor vehicle, documentary $75, & fuel charge $70. We are committed to offering our customers a transparent buying process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DG5E54C0158136
Stock: U5037T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 67,442 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,488$411 Below Market
McGovern Subaru - North Hampton / New Hampshire
AWD, 18' All-Season Tire Performance Package, 2-Way Power Driver/Front Passenger Lumbar Control, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Filtration System, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Driver Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Keyless Access-Passive Entry, Keyless Start Switch, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, LED Spotlight w/Lighting Pipes, Luxury Level One Package, Luxury Level Two Package, Memory Package, Navigation System, Power Rake/Telescopic Steering Wheel Column, Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-Slot CD/DVD/Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Seating Package, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Split-Folding Rear Seat, Sport Suspension, Theft-Deterrent System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Underhood Appearance Package, Universal Home Remote, Wood Trim Package. McGovern Subaru Peace of Mind 30 Day Guarantee. We are so committed with your satisfaction with your pre-owned automotive purchase that we will give you 30 days or 1,000 mile New Hampshire State Inspection item coverage. McGovern Subaru has the pre-owned vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. For your piece of mind, we have included over 20 photos so you can judge the condition for yourself. A comprehensive list of options and features can be viewed at www.mcgovernsubaru.com. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see that McGovern Subaru, formerly Ocean Subaru, offers some of the best deals in the market. We will provide you a CarFax Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Everything up front! Serving North Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, Exeter, York, Salisbury and the Seacoast region. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to call (603)964-9303 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and to get any other questions you may have, answered instantly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5E38C0104030
Stock: BL2373AX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 85,037 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,989$768 Below Market
Hendrick Chevrolet Cadillac - Monroe / North Carolina
Hendrick Certified. All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT, SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED... THIS CTS IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, WHEEL, COMPACT SPARE, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK with Radio Data System (RDS), Bose 8-speaker system and auxiliary input jack (STD), ENGINE, 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT (270 hp [201.3 kW] @ 7000 rpm, 223 lb-ft of torque [301.1 N-m] @ 5700 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR AWD (STD) CADILLAC CTS: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY Our rigorous Certified inspections give you a pristine Cadillac at a great value. 12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty KEY FEATURES ON THIS CTS INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Cadillac CTS Sedan with BLACK RAVEN exterior and EBONY interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 270 HP at 7000 RPM*. BEST IN CLASS: CTS The Cadillac CTS has Best in Class Overall Passenger Volume and Passenger Legroom vs. Lincoln MKZ, Volkswagen CC, Volvo S80, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. CarsDirect.com says, ' The CTS is a good option for those seeking to buy American without compromises when it comes to luxury.' MORE ABOUT US People you can trust. Performance you can count on. Everyday. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Dealer not responsible for errors and omissions; all offers subject to change without notice, please confirm listings with dealer. Price does not include Dealer Installed Accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC5E59C0107758
Stock: C132253A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 118,201 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995
Selig Auto Sales - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DS5E3XC0129849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS
- 5(61%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(6%)
Related Cadillac CTS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Greenville NC
- Used Cadillac XT4 Chesapeake VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Springfield IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Irvine CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT4 Asheville NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac STS Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2017 Orange CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon