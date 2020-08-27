Used 2012 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Cadillac Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Crystal Red Tintcoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Wheel; Compact Spare Lpo; Highway Safety Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With Single-Slot CD/Dvd Player (Audio Only); MP3 Playback; Bose 5.1 Surround Sound 10-Speaker System And Hdd-Based Navigation Cashmere/Cocoa; Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 Di Direct Injection Premium Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Tire; Compact Spare Tires; P235/50R18 V-Rated All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic For Rwd Wheels; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Aluminum With High-Polished Finish

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DP5E39C0158342

Stock: C0158342

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020