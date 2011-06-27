Vehicle overview

Every car in the luxury sedan segment has at least a little appeal, what with all that supple leather, high-tech infotainment, and fancy wheels and interior woodwork. The Volvo S80, with its aging design and only minor updates for the 2016 model year, might not have enough of it, though.

The 2016 S80's big boast is its fuel economy and, of course, its full array of Volvo's superb safety systems. But Volvo seems to be concentrating on other parts of its lineup these days, and the S80 has been left to wither. It got a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine in mid-2015 for a nice boost in performance and efficiency, but Volvo has dropped the six-cylinder T6 models, depriving shoppers of an all-wheel-drive option.

Additionally, the S80's design, while fresh in 2007, has had only an occasional mild cosmetic freshening since then, while the driving experience borders on stodgy. In today's luxury car market, that makes it about as appealing as a pair of sensible beige flats in a closet full of Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The S80 does come pretty well equipped and is typically less expensive than many other midsize luxury cars, but if it's a value proposition that appeals, we think you should also check out the Acura TLX, Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac XTS, Chrysler 300, Lexus ES 350 and Hyundai Genesis. All are roomy and comfortable cars that are also more involving to drive and boast fresher, more compelling designs. And any model from the admittedly pricier German contingent -- the 2016 Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class -- will be a great choice as well. While the S80 is likable enough, the reality is that it's simply outclassed for 2016.