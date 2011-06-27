  1. Home
2015 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well equipped for the money
  • great fuel economy from the T5 four-cylinder engine
  • many available safety features
  • comfortable ride and seats.
  • Forgettable driving experience
  • can't get all-wheel drive with the four-cylinder engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Volvo S80 is a sensible alternative to flashier, more expensive luxury sedans, but its anonymous looks and mundane driving experience dull its appeal.

Vehicle overview

Doing it just like everybody else never has been a Volvo calling card. The Swedish automaker made its name on safe, solid cars that weren't slaves to trend or fashion, and the 2015 S80 sedan certainly stands as a solid example of that legacy.

Many of Volvo's traditional traits can be found on the S80 luxury sedan, such as outstanding front seats, good outward visibility and a supple ride quality. Safety factors in, too, as the S80 can be equipped with plenty of the latest technology to help you avoid an accident. This year's S80 also comes with a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic in the base model, which has been rechristened the T5 Drive-E. This new powertrain produces a respectable 240 horsepower plus some of the best fuel economy numbers you'll find in this segment.

In some other areas, however, the S80 might have you thinking that Volvo's playing it a little too conservative. The 2015 S80 is part of the car's second generation, which debuted way back in 2007. That dated design particularly shows up in the car's dowdy styling. What seems like detached driver involvement and lackluster fuel economy from the more powerful T6's engine are other demerits.

The S80 also comes pretty well equipped and is typically less expensive than many other midsize luxury cars, but if such a value proposition is appealing, we think you should also check out the 2015 Acura TLX or 2015 Hyundai Genesis. Both are roomy and comfortable cars that are also more involving to drive and boast fresher, more compelling designs. Of course, any model from the admittedly pricier German contingent -- the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class -- will be a great choice as well. Overall, we think the S80 is likable enough, but you'll want to shop around some before making a final decision.

2015 Volvo S80 models

The 2015 Volvo S80 is the company's largest four-door, five-passenger sedan available in two models: T5 Drive-E and T6. Depending on when your S80 was built however, it may receive the "2015.5" designation. See the end of this section for full details on the changes to 2015.5 S80 models.

Standard equipment on all S80s includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, a split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-through, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a configurable digital instrument display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a low-speed frontal collision mitigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 7-inch display screen and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, HD radio, an iPod/USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

Available on T5 E-Drive and T6 models, the Premier Plus package adds front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a folding front passenger seat and a grocery bag holder in the trunk. The Platinum package comes with all of the previous equipment, plus special interior accent lighting, a premium 12-speaker Volvo surround-sound audio system, a navigation system and voice controls.

All T6 models also get a more powerful six-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof.

The Technology package adds automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, expanded functionality for the frontal collision mitigation system (with pedestrian and cyclist detection), a lane-departure warning system and speed-limit information. The Climate package comes with heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a heated windshield, heated windshield washer nozzles and an interior air quality system.

T6 models are also available with the Inscription package, which provides premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a leather-covered dashboard and center armrest and upgraded interior trim.

Individual option highlights include 19-inch wheels that come with a lowered sport-tuned suspension (T6 only), active xenon headlights, a sunroof (T5) and a blind-spot monitoring system.

For the 2015.5 models (built after June 2014), the S60 has some additional changes. Both trim levels get Sensus Connect, Sensus navigation and Volvo's On Call telematics system as standard. Sensus Connect and the new Sensus navigation add updated graphics for the touchscreen, improved voice commands and in-car apps such as Yelp and Pandora. The Volvo On Call system adds an in-car WiFi hotspot, emergency roadside assistance and automatic crash notification.

As for optional equipment, 2015.5 S80s are very similar to what's listed above, but the Premium Plus package has essentially been renamed as the Convenience package, while the Platinum package gets the addition of adaptive xenon headlights, a Harman Kardon premium sound system and the contents of the Technology and Convenience packages. The Harman Kardon sound system is also available as a stand-alone option.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Volvo S80 T5 gets an all-new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes roughly the same amount of power as the previous base six-cylinder engine while being more fuel-efficient. It's also connected to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged six-cylinder engine in the S80 T6 is unchanged, but its transmission has quicker shift programming. Both S80 trim levels also see some minor content changes along with the introduction of the "2015.5" S80 models, which add some standard and optional equipment midway through the year.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 S80 T5 Drive-E trim level is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 240 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. It comes standard with stop-start functionality, which automatically shuts down the engine during brief periods of rest, such as at a stoplight. This, in addition to an equally new standard eight-speed transmission, results in an EPA fuel economy rating of 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway), which is excellent for this class of car.

As a power upgrade, S80 T6 models get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine producing 300 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard, as is all-wheel drive. Acceleration to 60 mph takes about 6 seconds. The EPA says to expect 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway), which is about typical for an AWD six-cylinder luxury sedan.

Safety

The 2015 Volvo S80 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (featuring separate chambers for chest and hip protection), side curtain airbags, a low-speed frontal collision mitigation system (Volvo's City Safety system) and active front head restraints.

Optional safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system and a lane-departure warning system. Also optional is expanded functionality for the frontal collision mitigation system (with pedestrian and cyclist detection) plus a driver-fatigue monitor.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the S80 earned the top rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts. The IIHS has also tested the S80's frontal collision warning and mitigation system and gave it a top rating of "Superior."

Driving

The new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and its sophisticated automatic transmission should be a big improvement for the S80, as the previous base engine was neither particularly strong nor particularly fuel-efficient. Car shoppers living in the snow belt may wish Volvo had chosen to couple this engine with the all-wheel-drive system available with the S80 T6, though.

The 300-hp S80 T6 accelerates with real vigor, and the AWD assures that you seldom feel the tires struggling for traction, even when you ask for full power. This engine goes about its work in almost complete silence.

For many, the 2015 S80's ride will stand out: The compliant suspension smoothes potholes and speed bumps with ease. But the S80s too-light steering and stubborn preference for pointing straight ahead make for vague driver confidence when going around turns. The T6 model's optional 19-inch wheels and sport chassis noticeably sharpen handling, although this setup isn't available for the T5 and its new engine.

Interior

The interior of the aging Volvo S80 might not be as extravagant as those of some of its rivals (or even its newer S60 sibling), but it's a fine place to spend time just the same. Volvo has an outstanding reputation for excellent seats, and the S80 upholds that honor, with upright and supremely supportive front seats that do a great job of keeping you comfortable on long trips. Rear passengers will find adequate room as long as there's no need to seat three, but in general many competitors offer roomier rear seats.

Also per Volvo's tendency, there's nothing tricky or gimmicky about the gauges and major controls. The straightforward dual-temperature adjustment dials and "mode man" pictogram make climate control adjustments simple and intuitive. The audio system is fairly easy to use, too, and with the functionality updates for the 2015.5 infotainment systems, things will likely get even easier. We haven't tested the updated touchscreen and telematics but we'll update this review once we have.

The S80's trunk has 14.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity, which is pretty typical for this class of car. The S80's folding rear seatbacks, trunk pass-through and available folding front passenger seat provide extra flexibility and utility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volvo S80.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wasn't sure about this car at first...
Joel H,07/09/2015
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
.., but I LOVE it & so does everyone else. The S80 e-Drive Platinum 2015.5 is under-marketed and you likely aren't chomping at the bit to buy one. Do not make the mistake of believing what is said about the performance of the professional reviewer even if you are an aggressive driver. I wanted a car that met the following criteria: going to be around for 10 years, protect me from the bad drivers on the road today, deliver zippy performance, provide efficient gas mileage and be comfortable and fun to drive. I am so glad i got in the S80 at the dealer. I almost got the S60 but decided the 80 was larger and a better fit for me since i'm 6'2 and over 200. My son is already 6' at age 14 so space would have been tight for the family in the S60. I looked at lots of cars and realized i'm not the guy for those that look pompous. I wanted understated, classy, strong value and safe. I've got 10k on this now and not one thing has caused me an issue other than figuring out how to setup my Volvo connection account. Their customer service solved the problem very quickly. Everyone that rides in it is amazed and says things like "well, I never" and "beautiful" and "what kind of car is this again?". The technology is significantly advanced over the 2015. I would purchase it again in a heartbeat. Two complaints. First, there is no defined place for sunglasses and they go into a compartment behind the radio or the central bin between the seats. The compartment behind the radio is most convenient but they fly out when you swing around a sharp corner fast. I do that a lot. Second, the cup holders for the front seat are too close together. As a result, my venti iced latte and my wife's drink like to pop the lid off one another. Take one for a nice long drive and see if you can return it to the lot. I could not and look forward to handing this off to my oldest when she graduates college in 7 years.
Awesome car - Technology needs improvement
Kevin NC,09/16/2015
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Joel H's review was spot on. The 2015.5 Platinum Drive-E is awesome. The gas mileage is impressive - I got as much as 38.5 mpg on the highway. City mileage generally is not near the EPA estimate of 25 - more like 19. It is a very understated car - most people do not realize what an exceptional car it is - great ride and comfort. The folding rear seats give you additional room when you need to move something. The headlights are absolutely awesome! - They are very bright and turn as you turn the vehicle. I can attest to the fact that it is a safe car. I was in a major accident and my S80 was totaled (not my fault - another guy ran a red light). It did exactly what it was supposed to do - side curtain airbags deployed but the front ones did not (since by then my speed was reduced when I hit a pole). I am glad the front air bags did not go off when they did not have to - my head never hit the steering wheel. Even though the front-end of the car sustained substantial damage, the air bags did not go off when they didn't need to. My only major complaint about the car was the Volvo On Call App. It was one of the main reasons I bought the car - ability to remote start, send destinations from smart phone to GPS, etc. But the connectivity and Volvo support was not very good. Even though reliability was only around 60-70%, I needed it for the remote start. Prior to the accident I renewed my Volvo On Call for 54 months. I paid $600 for 54 months. After the accident, I realized I had 48 months left on the service that I would not be able to use. I called Volvo to get a refund of the remaining time since I obviously would not be able to use the service since the car was totaled. Volvo said too bad - we have your $600 and are going to keep it even though we know we can't provide you the service. So as a word of CAUTION, it may be tempting to renew for a longer period of time because $11.11 per month (for 54 months) is more reasonable than $16.67 per month (1 year renewal). However, if anything happens to your car, you could be out a lot of money. It basically cost me $100 per month for the service (used 6 of the 54 months). Not worth $16.67 per month for the service and absolutely not worth $100 per month!! Also, as I understand it, if you sell the car, it is not transferable and the new owner will have to buy the same service again. So not good if you think you might sell the car. Just something to consider should you decide to renew. I was extremely disappointed in Volvo's response to my request for a refund. I will never ever make that mistake again! I have another car (different manufacturer) with a similar app and it is substantially more reliable and substantially less expensive. So I know there are manufacturers out there that have Apps that work well.
See all 2 reviews of the 2015 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2015 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Volvo S80

Used 2015 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2015 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and T6 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volvo S80?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volvo S80 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volvo S80.

