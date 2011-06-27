Vehicle overview

Though Volvo has made big strides in the past few years to rid itself of its stodgy image, the 2010 Volvo S80 reminds us what we used to expect from the Swedish automaker: safe and comfortable but a little dull to look at and drive. As Volvo's flagship sedan, the S80 packs all the luxury and technology features the company has to offer, but it lacks the sophistication and premium feel of other midsize luxury sedans. Often, it can seem like a really nice Volvo rather than a premium vehicle that strives for something greater.

Of course, being a really nice Volvo isn't necessarily all that bad. Boasting a dizzying array of cutting-edge safety technologies, the S80's primary purpose is to make its passengers feel protected from the vagaries of chance. The S80 seems to have been purpose-built for the obsessively safety-minded consumer. If there were a "Peace of Mind" award in the midsize luxury sedan segment, this Volvo would win it, hands down.

For the luxury sedan shopper, it really comes down to what you want. Traditional models like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Lexus GS 430 boast higher-quality cabins, better handling, more power and increased levels of prestige. But they also cost considerably more. Acura's RL and Hyundai's new Genesis, meanwhile, are the S80's closest competitors. All are worth checking out. But if ensuring the safety of your occupants while coddling them in an attractively styled cabin is your top priority, the 2010 Volvo S80 should suit you well.