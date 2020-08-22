Used 2001 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
- 114,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 264,922 miles
$2,599
- 176,760 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 85,180 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000
- 114,880 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 74,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 91,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
- 161,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,498
- 157,789 miles
$4,599
- 109,978 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 198,587 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 141,980 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 120,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977$1,521 Below Market
- 107,757 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900$451 Below Market
- 169,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988$327 Below Market
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550
- 213,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450
Report abuse
Robert,10/19/2015
T6 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl Turbo 4A)
This car spent more time at the repair shop than on the road. I've never spent so much money in the course of 3 months trying to fix a car! This car was nothing but problems from 75,000 miles and up. Problems such as: faulty sensors,transmission problems, coolant hose, overheating, radiator, massive oil leaks and oil pressure problems, fuel pump and so on. I always dreamed of owning a volvo simply because they are great looking cars and are safe as well, but after owning an s80 i think i wont be owning one ever again. These cars are extremely oil thirsty and constantly need brakes and rotors. I feel very disappointed with Volvo. I feel so relieved now that i sold my volvo, I used to be scared to even drive the car because every time i would drive it i felt like it was going to leave me on the side of the road. Avoid Volvo at all costs! I've owned nissans all my life and every single one of them made it past the 200k mark without major probems, I'm exited to know that i will be going back with NISSAN.
