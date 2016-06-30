Used 2016 Volvo S80
Pros & Cons
- Well equipped for the money
- great fuel economy
- comfortable ride and seats.
- Forgettable driving experience
- all-wheel drive or an engine upgrade aren't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Volvo S80 is a sensible alternative to flashier, more expensive luxury sedans, but its anonymous looks, mundane driving experience and lackluster power dull its appeal.
Vehicle overview
Every car in the luxury sedan segment has at least a little appeal, what with all that supple leather, high-tech infotainment, and fancy wheels and interior woodwork. The Volvo S80, with its aging design and only minor updates for the 2016 model year, might not have enough of it, though.
The 2016 S80's big boast is its fuel economy and, of course, its full array of Volvo's superb safety systems. But Volvo seems to be concentrating on other parts of its lineup these days, and the S80 has been left to wither. It got a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine in mid-2015 for a nice boost in performance and efficiency, but Volvo has dropped the six-cylinder T6 models, depriving shoppers of an all-wheel-drive option.
Additionally, the S80's design, while fresh in 2007, has had only an occasional mild cosmetic freshening since then, while the driving experience borders on stodgy. In today's luxury car market, that makes it about as appealing as a pair of sensible beige flats in a closet full of Manolo Blahnik stilettos.
The S80 does come pretty well equipped and is typically less expensive than many other midsize luxury cars, but if it's a value proposition that appeals, we think you should also check out the Acura TLX, Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac XTS, Chrysler 300, Lexus ES 350 and Hyundai Genesis. All are roomy and comfortable cars that are also more involving to drive and boast fresher, more compelling designs. And any model from the admittedly pricier German contingent -- the 2016 Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class -- will be a great choice as well. While the S80 is likable enough, the reality is that it's simply outclassed for 2016.
Volvo S80 models
The 2016 Volvo S80 is the company's largest four-door, five-passenger sedan available in one model, the T5 Drive-E, and two trim levels, Premier and Platinum.
Standard equipment for the Premier includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver memory settings, heated front seats, a split-folding rear seat with trunk pass-through, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a configurable digital instrument display and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Tech features include a low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, Sensus Connect (includes smartphone integration), a 7-inch display screen and an eight-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, HD radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Platinum package adds adaptive xenon headlights, power-retractable side mirrors, a folding front passenger seat, a grocery bag holder in the trunk, special interior accent lighting and a premium 12-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and the Technology package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control, an expanded frontal collision mitigation system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, a lane-departure warning system, blind spot monitoring and speed-limit information.
The Technology package is available as an option for the Premier trim, as is the Convenience package, which includes the grocery bag holder and a quick-fold front passenger seat.
Available for either trim are the Inscription package, which provides premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a leather-covered dashboard and center armrest and upgraded interior trim. A Climate package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, windshield and windshield washer nozzles.
Stand-alone options include a wood-trimmed steering wheel and a lowered, sport-tuned suspension with 19-inch alloy wheels.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque powers the front-wheel-drive 2016 S80 T5 Drive-E. It comes standard with stop-start functionality, which automatically shuts down the engine when idling, such as at a stoplight. This, in addition to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, results in an EPA fuel economy rating of 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway), which is excellent for this class of car. Volvo estimates 0-60-mph acceleration at 6.6 seconds. It's an acceptable time, but most rival sedans are quicker and also offer more powerful engine upgrades.
Safety
The 2016 Volvo S80 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (featuring separate chambers for chest and hip protection), side curtain airbags, a low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation system (Volvo's City Safety system) and active front head restraints.
Optional safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system and a lane-departure warning system. Also optional is a frontal collision mitigation system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, plus a driver-fatigue monitor.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the S80 earned the top rating of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its head restraints and seats also earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts. The IIHS has also tested the S80's frontal collision warning and mitigation system and given it a top rating of "Superior."
Driving
The turbocharged four-cylinder engine and its eight-speed automatic transmission has been a nice improvement for the S80, as the previous base engine was neither particularly strong nor particularly fuel-efficient. But since there's no longer an engine upgrade offered, the S80's 240 hp is the most you can get. Acceleration is acceptable, but other similarly priced sedans are notably quicker.
For many, it's the 2016 S80's ride that will stand out: The compliant suspension smooths potholes and speed bumps with ease. But the S80's too-light steering and stubborn preference for pointing straight ahead make for vague driver confidence when going around turns. The optional 19-inch wheels and sport chassis noticeably sharpen handling, but not enough to move the car anywhere near sport sedan status.
Interior
The interior of the aging Volvo S80 might not be as extravagant as those of some of its rivals (or even its newer S60 sibling), but it's a fine place to spend time just the same. Volvo has an outstanding reputation for excellent seats, and the S80 upholds that honor, with upright and supremely supportive front seats that do a great job of keeping you comfortable on long trips. Rear passengers will find adequate room as long as there's no need to seat three, but in general, many competitors offer roomier rear seats.
Also per Volvo's tendency, there's nothing tricky or gimmicky about the gauges and major controls. The straightforward dual-temperature adjustment dials and "mode man" pictogram make climate control adjustments simple and intuitive. The standard Sensus system is also fairly easy to use, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is not ideal, and it lacks a touchpad input like some rival systems.
The S80's trunk has 14.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity, typical for this class of car. The S80's folding rear seatbacks, trunk pass-through and available folding front passenger seat provide extra flexibility and utility.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Volvo S80.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
- road noise
- comfort
- seats
- safety
- dashboard
- driving experience
- sound system
- visibility
- infotainment system
- lights
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- wheels & tires
- warranty
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I transitioned from a 2015 Volvo XC60 to this 2016 Volvo S80 Sedan and I'm so glad I did. Almost the same engine as the XC60 (except no supercharger - just the turbocharger) - but the S80 seems lighter and faster. I really enjoy the quiet cabin and the way the controls are laid out. There is a smallish-7 inch screen in the center of the dash for Navigation which is good - not distracting, just helpful. The Bluetooth works great - the stereo sounds wonderful. Nice, smooth drive and although others have said this is a 'boring car' - I find it just a pleasure to drive. No drama - just a well thought out, luxury car. And - at least 10-15K less expensive than a comparable BMW or MBZ. The best 5 star crash safety ratings too! The only 'minor' issue is that I know these cars lose value quickly - which makes them an absolute STEAL of a used car. I plan to keep this car for at least 5 years so no worries about that for me.
I bought this car used as a certified vehicle from a Volvo dealer. I am a heavy interstate highway traveler and I put approximately 40,000 miles per year on a car. I have owned Chevrolet, Acura, BMW, VW, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Lexus vehicles over the past 20 years and have used all in the course of my business. I was attracted to the 2016 Volvo S80 due to its extensive safety features, however, I can honestly say that it is the best highway car I have ever owned. Specifically, it tracks down the road like it is on rails, it has the most comfortable front seat I have ever sat in (still comfortable after a all day 8-hour drive), and it gets good gas mileage (about 35 to 37 miles per gallon when traveling on the interstate at 65 to 75 mph). The adaptive cruise control and blind spot warning systems are also extremely useful highway features for me. The adaptive dual xenon headlights are the best I have every experienced for nighttime driving. To say that I am pleased with this car would be a gross understatement and I would highly recommend it.
After getting in a pretty bad accident in my 2013 S-80 (where it was totaled) there was no question that I was going to buy another S-80. Couldn't believe how that car protected me during the accident but then again it is a Volvo. Although I thought I would really miss not having the T6 AWD engine, I feel the T5 is actually quicker with the turbo. In addition to the inscription I also have the technology package which is incredible. I was able to get one of the last 2016 models my dealer had and since the S90's were out was able to get it for below the Edmunds TMV. There is nothing I dislike about this car. As a side, would strongly recommend that you consider the overseas delivery if you have the time. I have done it several times in the past and would have done it again had it not been for the fact that I needed a car right away. It is fun, very easy and a great experience.
I scratched the side of my 16 subaru legacy 3.6 R , I almost got an s 60 when i bought the legacy. i went back to volvo since the repair on the legacy to be done properly needed a door and quarter panel, it didn,t look too bad with touch up paint. The volvo dealer had an s80 program car with 11k on it and a CPO warranty for 89k and up to 6 yrs that they wanted to sell. They gave me a good value on the trade and the s80 was discounted heavily. The suby had a good ride, but a little too much road noise. The volvo has less road noise and a little less body roll in turns. I miss the all wheel drive and the eyesight system of the Suby. We haven,t any snow so I can,t compare, but the Suby was great in bad weather. The volvo is only front wheel drive. The volvo does have comfortable seats. I averaged 24 with the suby 6, so far i,m only gettin 25 in the s80 in mixed driving. Maybe I need to give this more time , I,ll update in 6 months.
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Features & Specs
|T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|25 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5600 rpm
|T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MPG
|25 city / 37 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volvo S80 a good car?
Is the Volvo S80 reliable?
Is the 2016 Volvo S80 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Volvo S80?
The least-expensive 2016 Volvo S80 is the 2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $43,450.
Other versions include:
- T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,375
- T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,450
What are the different models of Volvo S80?
More about the 2016 Volvo S80
Used 2016 Volvo S80 Overview
The Used 2016 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2016 Volvo S80?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Volvo S80 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 S80 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 S80.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2016 Volvo S80 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2016 S80 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2016 Volvo S80?
Which 2016 Volvo S80s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Volvo S80 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2016 S80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,800 and mileage as low as 66431 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2016 Volvo S80.
Can't find a new 2016 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo S80 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,298.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,050.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2016 Volvo S80?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volvo lease specials
Related Used 2016 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles