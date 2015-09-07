Used 2015 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S80 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E

    31,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,930

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T6 in White
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T6

    49,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T6

    59,481 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E

    129,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E

    35,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Platinum

    33,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,583

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo S80 3.2 in Gray
    used

    2014 Volvo S80 3.2

    85,578 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2014 Volvo S80 T6

    75,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    127,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    102,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,897

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    143,015 miles

    $7,849

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    90,213 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,795

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Black
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    85,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    70,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,295

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 3.2 in Silver
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 3.2

    99,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    92,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo S80 T6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Volvo S80 T6

    134,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,972

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo S80 T6 in Gray
    used

    2012 Volvo S80 T6

    78,219 miles
    Fair Deal

    $12,495

    $211 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S80 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S80
  4. Used 2015 Volvo S80

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S80
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Wasn't sure about this car at first...
Joel H,07/09/2015
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
.., but I LOVE it & so does everyone else. The S80 e-Drive Platinum 2015.5 is under-marketed and you likely aren't chomping at the bit to buy one. Do not make the mistake of believing what is said about the performance of the professional reviewer even if you are an aggressive driver. I wanted a car that met the following criteria: going to be around for 10 years, protect me from the bad drivers on the road today, deliver zippy performance, provide efficient gas mileage and be comfortable and fun to drive. I am so glad i got in the S80 at the dealer. I almost got the S60 but decided the 80 was larger and a better fit for me since i'm 6'2 and over 200. My son is already 6' at age 14 so space would have been tight for the family in the S60. I looked at lots of cars and realized i'm not the guy for those that look pompous. I wanted understated, classy, strong value and safe. I've got 10k on this now and not one thing has caused me an issue other than figuring out how to setup my Volvo connection account. Their customer service solved the problem very quickly. Everyone that rides in it is amazed and says things like "well, I never" and "beautiful" and "what kind of car is this again?". The technology is significantly advanced over the 2015. I would purchase it again in a heartbeat. Two complaints. First, there is no defined place for sunglasses and they go into a compartment behind the radio or the central bin between the seats. The compartment behind the radio is most convenient but they fly out when you swing around a sharp corner fast. I do that a lot. Second, the cup holders for the front seat are too close together. As a result, my venti iced latte and my wife's drink like to pop the lid off one another. Take one for a nice long drive and see if you can return it to the lot. I could not and look forward to handing this off to my oldest when she graduates college in 7 years.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S80
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo S80 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.