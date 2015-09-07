Used 2015 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
63 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,862 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,930
- 49,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
- 59,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,950
- 129,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 35,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,500
- 33,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,583
- 85,578 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
- 75,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,888
- 127,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$8,995
- 102,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,897
- 143,015 miles
$7,849
- 90,213 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
- 70,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,295
- 99,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 92,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,000
- 134,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,972
- 78,219 miles
$12,495$211 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S80 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S80
Read recent reviews for the Volvo S80
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
Joel H,07/09/2015
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
.., but I LOVE it & so does everyone else. The S80 e-Drive Platinum 2015.5 is under-marketed and you likely aren't chomping at the bit to buy one. Do not make the mistake of believing what is said about the performance of the professional reviewer even if you are an aggressive driver. I wanted a car that met the following criteria: going to be around for 10 years, protect me from the bad drivers on the road today, deliver zippy performance, provide efficient gas mileage and be comfortable and fun to drive. I am so glad i got in the S80 at the dealer. I almost got the S60 but decided the 80 was larger and a better fit for me since i'm 6'2 and over 200. My son is already 6' at age 14 so space would have been tight for the family in the S60. I looked at lots of cars and realized i'm not the guy for those that look pompous. I wanted understated, classy, strong value and safe. I've got 10k on this now and not one thing has caused me an issue other than figuring out how to setup my Volvo connection account. Their customer service solved the problem very quickly. Everyone that rides in it is amazed and says things like "well, I never" and "beautiful" and "what kind of car is this again?". The technology is significantly advanced over the 2015. I would purchase it again in a heartbeat. Two complaints. First, there is no defined place for sunglasses and they go into a compartment behind the radio or the central bin between the seats. The compartment behind the radio is most convenient but they fly out when you swing around a sharp corner fast. I do that a lot. Second, the cup holders for the front seat are too close together. As a result, my venti iced latte and my wife's drink like to pop the lid off one another. Take one for a nice long drive and see if you can return it to the lot. I could not and look forward to handing this off to my oldest when she graduates college in 7 years.
Related Volvo S80 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo XC60 Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Volvo XC40 Indianapolis IN
- Used Volvo S40 Hollywood FL
- Used Volvo C70 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Volvo S60 Wilmington DE
- Used Volvo S40 Providence RI
- Used Volvo XC70 Hampton VA
- Used Volvo S60 Cincinnati OH
- Used Volvo C70 Austin TX
- Used Volvo S60 San Diego CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volvo S90 2017 Jersey City NJ
- Used Volvo XC90 2018 Greenville SC
- Used Volvo XC60 2018 Vancouver WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.