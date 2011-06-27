  1. Home
2007 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive array of safety technology, ergonomic interior design, exceptional seat comfort, quick acceleration with the V8, reasonable price.
  • Handling dynamics still don't inspire.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a sanely priced midsize luxury sedan loaded with high-tech safety features, the all-new 2007 Volvo S80 is an obvious choice. For something that's engaging on a back road, though, you should look to one of its sharper-handling competitors.

Vehicle overview

The Volvo S80 has always occupied an awkward position in the luxury sedan world. It's Volvo's flagship, yet it's only midsize in dimensions and thus lacks the expansive quarters found in other executive sedans. And while it's certainly a luxurious car -- an impression aided by its fabulously comfortable, orthopedically correct front seats -- it lacks the over-the-top elegance present in most other premium midsize and full-size sedans. For 2007, the S80 benefits from a full redesign but retains its somewhat oddball personality. A new V8 engine gives it more punch than before, however, and this Volvo now offers every single one of the high-end safety features (and then some) found in more elite sedans from the Japanese and German brands.

Although there's a new, more rigid platform underneath the '07 S80, the bodywork isn't radically different from the first-generation car. Lines are softer, bulges are more pronounced and the door handles are pull-style, but otherwise the design language is intact. Interior room is on par with the '06 model as well, save for another inch of legroom in the backseat and a little extra trunk space. Bigger changes can be found under the hood, where last year's underachieving five-cylinder gives way to either a 235-horsepower 3.2-liter inline-6 or a 311-hp 4.4-liter V8. Six-cylinder Volvo S80s are front-wheel-drive, but all-wheel drive is standard with the V8.

This power infusion will undoubtedly improve the S80's standing among midsize luxury cars, but as in the past, the main reason to consider this sedan is its arsenal of safety technology. Highlights include seat-mounted side airbags with separate chambers to protect occupants' chest and hips; a security system with a heartbeat sensor that lets you know if someone is inside the car; and Volvo's Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), which monitors cars to either side of the S80 using cameras mounted near the exterior mirrors.

If you're looking at midsize luxury sedans in the $40,000-$50,000 price range, you won't find many that offer this kind of technology. If safety is number one on your list, the 2007 Volvo S80 deserves serious consideration. Bear in mind, however, that most of its competitors, which include the Acura RL, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac STS, Infiniti M35/M45, Lexus GS 350/430 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, are more involving to drive. A few of them, particularly the Audi, offer more upscale interior treatments as well. Still, with a lower price tag than any of these cars, the new S80 remains a sensible choice for consumers who don't want to blow everything on a luxury sedan purchase.

2007 Volvo S80 models

A midsize luxury sedan, the 2007 Volvo S80 comes in 3.2 and V8 trim levels. The S80 3.2 starts you out with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, wood trim and eight-way power front seats with memory for the driver. Dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an MP3 player jack, Bluetooth and one-touch power windows are also included. Step up to the S80 V8 and you'll get a wider set of 17-inch wheels and tires, an electronic parking brake, upgraded instrumentation and an interior air quality system (which monitors incoming air for contaminants and switches to recirculate as necessary).

Both trim levels are eligible for the Sport Package, which provides 18-inch wheels, Volvo's Four-C adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes), speed-sensitive power steering (with driver-adjustable assist levels), adaptive bi-xenon headlights and ventilated front seats. The Audio Package adds a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system and satellite radio, while the Climate Package provides heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers with heated washer nozzles, and headlamp washers. Other options to consider include a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and the Personal Car Communicator (PCC), which combines keyless startup with a security system that uses two-way radio technology to let you know the car's security status.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Volvo S80 is completely redesigned. Although it's about the same size as before, Volvo's top luxury sedan now offers V8 power and an even more extensive list of safety and luxury features.

Performance & mpg

The Volvo S80 3.2 comes with a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated for 235 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission routes power to the front wheels. The S80 V8 offers considerably more power in the form of a 4.4-liter V8 rated for 311 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. It, too, uses a six-speed automatic, but in this case, power goes to all four wheels via an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system. The 3.2 model will reach 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, says Volvo, while the V8 will do the feat in 6 seconds flat.

Safety

Every 2007 Volvo S80 comes with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (with separate chambers for chest and hip protection), full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints, pre-tensioning seatbelts in all five positions and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Run-flat tires and front and rear parking sensors are optional. The optional Blind Spot Information System uses cameras to monitor traffic to either side of the S80 and illuminates warning lamps mounted near the side mirrors. Volvo S80s with the optional Personal Car Communicator are equipped with a heartbeat sensor that lets you know if someone is still in the car after the alarm has been activated. The adaptive cruise control system includes a collision warning that alerts the S80 driver if he is too close to the vehicle in front of him. If collision risk increases, a brake support feature snugs the brake pads against the brake discs in anticipation of a panic stop. During hard braking, the rear foglights illuminate to warn approaching motorists.

Driving

With a smooth power delivery from its inline-6, the S80 3.2 provides adequate, if not thrilling performance for this price range. Our choice would likely be the V8, however, which offers vigorous response in any situation. You can look forward to a smooth, quiet ride with either of the 2007 Volvo S80 models, but don't expect to get excited about the car's handling dynamics even if you order the Sport Package: The new S80 feels more competent through the corners than its predecessor, but still doesn't involve its driver as intimately as most competitors in this class do.

Interior

Volvo succeeded in transferring the essence of Scandinavian luxury to the '07 S80's interior. Lines are clean, controls are intuitive and the understated wood trim has the look of paneling versus the usual shiny veneer. Settle back into the highly supportive front seats and you'll find the cabin peaceful bordering on serene. The rear seat is roomy enough to accommodate a pair of adults, and both it and the front passenger seat fold in the event the S80's 14.9-cubic-foot trunk can't meet your hauling needs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volvo S80.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still a great car after 100k miles
rustysmith,08/15/2014
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
2nd Update: Sold car with 182k on odometer. Every repair done on the car us listed below. Went to a Honda Odyssey for the space, but the S80 was an incredibly reliable car for nearly 200k miles. Update: currently have over 160k miles. Only repairs have been a steering sensor at 110k miles and A/C components at 150k miles. For 11 years and 160k, I don’t have a single bad thing to say about it. No problems after 135k. Rock solid car. Originally bought it for the seats because of a bad back. Reliability has been superb and fuel economy better than EPA ratings. Seats and leather are world class, and the ergonomic interior is nice. I've come to love the fuselage-like look and design of the floating center stack console. There are trade offs with everything, though. The ride is stiff. If you like the ride of a Honda Accord or the BMW 5 series, you'll like the S80. I'm in my car an average of four to five hours a day, and those aren't pleasant rides for road warriors. That said, I'd buy it all over again. The comfy seats make up for the poor ride quality and the factory Dynaudio premium sound system is amazing. I'm even happier with my car today than I was five years ago.
Runs Great Looks Great
Claire bear,11/04/2015
V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
I love this car. I bought it used, and in excellent condition. It was so nice, I did everything in my power to keep it looking and running great.
Amazing car!!! Best I have ever owned!!!
bdhulk,12/29/2006
This car is fun to drive, gets great gas mileage, and is by far the safest car i have ever owned (which has become very important to me with a new baby!). I have owned both Mercedes and BMW's in the recent past, and this car is more exciting, and has more cool features than either one of those! there is this thing call the BLIS (blind spot information system) that tells you if someone is in your blind with a light on the front A pillar... Very cool, and useful!
Sweet Ride
Clayton Barnes,04/09/2017
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my S80 from the local dealer, it was traded in on a S90. 9 years old, 39000 miles, near as I can tell it never spent a night outside. The butter soft leather seats are heated, the cab is library quiet. A handy pass through from the trunk makes the car practical for the occasional trip to the hardware store or more frequent trip to the ski hill. I've enjoyed one winter, a winter where my hometown of Billings ranked #4 in the nation for snowfall. The car never faltered, even plowing through seemingly endless series of rutted city streets and making it through the graveled country roads I often travel to see clients. Now, this 2007 model does not have the now ubiqtuous center stack of video screens and endlessly distracting electronic gew gaws. The six disk cd changer, superb audio system, and the ability to tie in a ipod or other gadget is wonderful, it is also set up for satellite radio, but I haven't activated it. Being a child of the 70's and 80's, I enjoy everything from ZZ Top to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, all of which are perfectly enjoyable either in the car or, cranked, two blocks away. With no distortion whatsoever. The dash is clean, laid out very well for the driver, the materials, fit and finish are excellent. The interior lines are best described as understated elegance. Roadmanners are superb, the twin turbo, 300 hp straight six is a delight to drive. One arrives at 100 in no time at all, I have no idea what the top speed is. I do know it is awful fun to pass those long trucks on two lane roads, far more than it was in the Ford Freestyle this car replaced. Long drives melt away at a delightful clip, 80 is legal in Montana on most Interstates, 85 in good weather doesn't even get you a blink from the local Highway Patrol. The sunroof is a welcome option. In short, this is by far the nicest vehicle I've ever owned, and the purchase price of a mere $14k (Volvo's suffer from undeserved depreciation) was the icing on the cake. I only drive around 15k or so miles per year, so this car should last me, assuming I don't manage to merge with a wayward deer, many years to come. If you are fortunate to come across such a vehicle, drive it. Have it checked out. Assuming it checks out well, treat yourself to a super sweet ride. 10/18/2018: Update: This car is still super sweet, due to some family challenges I have been driving a Ford E150 conversion van much more than the Volvo (only 6k miles since the original review), which makes the switch oh so much nicer. Only problem has been a glitchy electrical connection on the drivers side door that affects the Blind Spot Indication System and the controls for the windows. I'll get it fixed when it goes in for the oil change in a month or so. I've had service work done at the Volvo dealer, so far no horror stories with respect to cost, they have been fast, efficient, clean up the car, and deliver it back. My opinion remains the same, this is a fantastic vehicle, if one gets the opportunity to own one at a fair price, assuming it checks out ok, buy it.
See all 35 reviews of the 2007 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 5950 rpm
See all Used 2007 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2007 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A), and V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

