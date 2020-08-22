Used 2008 Volvo S80 for Sale Near Me
- 120,680 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,977$1,521 Below Market
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982481082145
Stock: B200583B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 107,757 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,900$451 Below Market
Unlimited Auto Sales - Upper Marlboro / Maryland
ALL of our cars come with free vehicle history and safety recall reports and a 90-Day Limited WARRANTY* (( WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE ONLY)). Our vehicles are competitively priced, but all offers are welcome. No price is final. Price excludes tax, title, tags and processing. Call our sales department for PRICING and FINANCING at 240-339-1320. *90- Day Limited Warranty at Full Price. *NOTE: Price is with $1,500 down or trade*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982181079493
Stock: 079493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,988$327 Below Market
Winter Park Auto Exchange Inc - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982481080623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,550
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Hendrick Affordable, Clean. 4.4L trim. Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, IIHS Top Safety Pick, "Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout." -Edmunds.com.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Volvo 4.4L with Electric Silver Metallic exterior and Sandstone interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 311 HP at 5950 RPM*.VEHICLE FEATURESMP3 Player, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "Well equipped, stylish and functional interior layout.".VISIT US TODAYRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH852581080224
Stock: P11597A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 213,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,450
Hwy 47 Auto Sales - St Francis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982881054591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,476 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,999$222 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather / Heated Seating Xenon Headlamps Sunroof 2009 VOLVO S80 T6 YV1AH992091094811 SEDAN 4 DR 3.0L I6 F DOHC 24V ALL WHEEL DRIVE The Volvo S80 was significantly redesigned for 2007, so it had been on the market only six months when the 2008 model arrived. The only significant change is a new engine option: a smooth and powerful turbocharged six-cylinder producing 281 horsepower. I tested the new engine in a model with very few options and walked away convinced that the T6 trim on which it s found which starts at $42,045 is the best buy of the lineup, providing as many or more driving thrills than the more-expensive V-8. I reviewed the 2007 model earlier this year, and since then nothing has changed my opinion that this is the best Volvo to date. The new turbo engine only adds to the S80 s impressive value statement in its class. The Looks The improvements over the previous generation are of course most noticeable by simply looking at the S80. I wouldn t call it striking, but it is handsome bordering on the masculine, yet still able to appeal to the most feminine of moms. The sculpted body mimics other recently redesigned Volvos, but the S80 uses the technique to its best effect to date. The headlights are more angled than ever before it s a subtle difference, but one that adds to the overall appearance. The rear is still dull as a doornail, though. Inside, however, the S80 wins absolute raves. There are three things the interior has going for it: 1. Actual design: The dash flows into the instrument panel, creating an organic wave. The gauges are real metal with electronic readouts in the center, and the analog needles run on an inner ring. Even the turn-signal arrows fit into an arrow-shaped cutout in the gauge cluster. 2. Ergonomically simple: The S80 has buttons. Lots of them. They allow you to turn on the air, stereo, safety features and more with a simple push there are no complicated menus for simple tasks, just buttons. Oh, the brilliance. The buttons are housed on Volvo s trademark floating center stack, another nice design touch. 3. High quality: Unlike other Volvos, the flagship S80 is a real luxury car. The materials are all soft to the touch, the leather is plush and the seats are ultra comfortable. What s left to want? OK, it could have a bit more room in the backseat, but the space isn t what you d call confining. The small trunk was a bit of a surprise, however it s not exactly deep or tall, so large suitcases have to be wedged in tightly. I m an infrequent golfer, but I don t think I would be able to get more than two full-size bags in there without folding the rear seats, which wouldn t leave room for a foursome. The Moves While the interior is the S80 s standout area, the driver s digs were never the old model s main fault a lackluster driving experience was. The S80 s optional V-8 engine adds some excitement, making 311 hp and 325 pounds-feet of torque. That power comes early when the gas pedal gets pushed, and it even makes a healthy little growl. That s not very Volvo at all, and will probably be what car shoppers notice most about this model s performance. The S80 comes standard with an inline-six-cylinder that makes an incredibly less-sexy-sounding 235 hp and 236 pounds-feet of torque. I won t say that the price bump of nearly $11,000 to move from the front-wheel-drive inline-six to the all-wheel-drive V-8 is insignificant, but even with a starting price of $49,210, the V-8 sounds like a value. That s why it s a happy surprise that Volvo would roll out a third engine choice for its new flagship sedan what s even more surprising is the turbo s exciting driving feel. While the V-8 has some grunt off the line, the T6 delivers smooth power, especially at highway passing speeds. Steering is just as smooth. It s not as pinpoint precise as a BMW s, but Volvo drivers aren t looking for the ultimate driving machine, they want a safe car that can pass on demand and has a comfortable ride. The S80 delivers an almost perfect blend of comfort and performance. It may seem strange, but from a driving-thrills standpoint, there s no reason for anyone to move up to the V-8. Not only is the T6 $7,000 less than the V-8, it s just a better driving car. Like most Volvos, the S80 s steering is still floaty compared to almost every other luxury car on the market, and even with all-wheel drive this thing doesn t take tightly curved off-ramps like a sports sedan. In the pothole-heaven known as Chicago, an adaptive suspension like the one offered on the 2007 V-8 I tested in March sounds like a great idea. It s part of a $2,495 sport package that also includes speed-sensitive steering, 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights and ventilated front seats. What did the adaptive suspension do? In theory, each of the three settings Comfort, Sport and Advanced are supposed to adjust the suspension to deliver a different driving feel depending on the driving surface and situation. Volvo could ve fooled me. Neither the Sport nor the Advanced setting did much to change my opinion of the car s virtue as a performer. After playing around with the settings for the better part of two days, I resigned myself to Comfort because that s what the car delivered best. I certainly didn t miss the system when I drove a 2008 version that didn t come with it equipped. I can now definitively say it is unnecessary. Safety Features The S80 excels at safety. Before the little bubble above your head fills with the word Duh, let me add that this Volvo has some breakthrough safety gizmos we hadn t seen until very recently. The new S80 also earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety s Top Safety Pick, meaning it scored the highest possible rating in front, side and rear crash tests. No other luxury cars in the segment managed that feat. Optional safety gadgets include cameras mounted to each side mirror that tell the car s computer when a car is in your blind spot. When a car is in that spot, a dull orange light (so as to not overly distract you) illuminates in the bottom corner of the window, on whichever side the intruding car is on. The nice thing is you can turn this feature off if it starts to annoy you. I found the system so unobtrusive that I left it on all the time, and I don t generally like nanny-ing devices. I was also impressed that the system seemed to know when a semi was next to you and didn t illuminate when its trailer extended into your blind spot. This option costs $695. The other relatively new safety feature is a collision warning system that alerts you when a car ahead of you has slowed down and an impact is imminent. A row of red lights illuminates in front of the driver, right at the edge of the dashboard, so the lights reflect off the windshield. Think this would be annoying in bumper-to-bumper traffic? It wasn t. This thing is smart I repeatedly tried to get it to go off during a commute by tailgating and waiting until the last second to brake, but it was no good. How do I know it works if I couldn t simulate a near-impact? A few Chicago drivers gave me a hand. I was stuck in traffic while driving home from the office one stormy night by the way, if someone can tell me why people freak out when it rains, let me know and there were a number of cars trying to merge into four lanes of traffic. One driver cut off the Mercedes-Benz in front of me, causing its driver to brake suddenly. The Volvo s lights went red, flashed, and I slammed on the brakes. The system actually assisted me by preparing the brakes to be more effective for my reactionary and more aggressive stomp on the pedal. I guess that s the reason Volvo doesn t want you trying to fool the system. This feature comes packaged with adaptive cruise control at a hefty $1,495 option price, and I m still unsure whether I d add it if given the choice. Of course, it probably costs more than that to repair a bumper, so the collision system may be worth the investment. The optional all-wheel drive and standard stability system are useful when driving in inclement weather, and there are an abundance of airbags and reinforced doors to protect you in case anything does go wrong. They all obviously do their jobs just fine to garner that top safety rating. S80 in the Market The market for a large luxury sedan from Volvo has always been hampered by the fact that the people car buyers want to protect most are their family, and families often opt for wagons and SUVs. That s why Volvo also launched redesigned, S80-based V70 and XC70 wagons this year. The sedan is usually the executive car, and until now there s been no overwhelming reason for today s choosy executive to even consider the S80. Now, the sedan buyer who wants high-minded interior design and extreme safety over performance can look at the new S80 as a sensible alternative. The 2007 S80 V-8 I tested had a price of $56,025, with so many bells and whistles in addition to its V-8 engine that it s a darn good buy its BMW and Mercedes counterparts are more expensive even when equipped with six-cylinder engines. Now, with the addition of the T6 trim, I ll unequivocally recommend that version for $42,045. My test vehicle didn t have any extra add-ons, and it never felt under-equipped. With that version, buyers will still have a good $10,000 more in their pockets than their neighbors in a 5 Series or E-Class. There are still Volvo s low reliability scores to worry about, and with this much technology crammed into a car there s even more that could go wrong. Yet the fact remains that after testing multiple versions of the S80 over the past year, I m convinced that Volvo knows how to make cars that are more than just safe.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992091094811
Stock: 11915G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 114,460 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,690$461 Below Market
Auto House Motors - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992991096508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,926 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,500
Auto Exchange - Lawrence / Kansas
Our elegant and intelligent 2009 Volvo S80 T6 AWD Sedan in Blue Metallic is sure to impress! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that delivers 281hp paired with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth passing. This All Wheel Drive delivers not only sleek good looks and amazing handling but also nearly 23mpg on the highway. With plenty of seating and cargo space this gorgeous Volvo is ready to impress with great-looking alloy wheels rain-sensing wipers and a power sunroof. Inside our T6 cabin you're greeted by upscale amenities to make any drive or commute the highlight of your day. Sink into comfortable heated leather seating turn up your favorite music via auxiliary audio input and enjoy multi-zone AC Bluetooth connectivity and power accessories. With cruise control a power outlet keyless entry and more each ride will be filled with convenience. This Volvo is full of safety features that will protect you and your family. Enjoy peace of mind thanks to brake assist stability and traction controls child safety locks and multiple airbags that will keep you secure as you ride in our stylish S80. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992991100038
Stock: 100038
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,531 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,999$438 Below Market
Red Tag Center - Capitol Heights / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AR992391099420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,515 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992X91088370
Stock: LVCA088370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,789 miles
$4,599
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Volvo S80 3.2 Navigation System is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. The powerful 3.2L 6 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 3.2L 6 cyl engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Volvo S80 3.2 Navigation System. Compare and see for yourself. Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This car is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Best Auto of Manassas INC, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Brooke. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. Power everything! Hard-to-find model! A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982271038465
Stock: 11977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,073 miles
$9,599
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982991101001
Stock: 18906292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,927 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LOW MILEAGE, NEW TIRES........................CAPER GREEN METALLIC WITH A SANDSTONE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 89K MILES, VERY NICE IN & OUT, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 14 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982991089254
Stock: MAX17419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- 114,865 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,900
First Team Honda - Chesapeake / Virginia
: NON-SMOKER VEHICLE, JUST TRADED, LOW MILES, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, 3-Months of FREE Satellite Radio! POWER SEAT, FOREVER STARTS NOW! FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE! NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Clean. JUST REPRICED FROM $8,798. Savile Grey Metallic exterior and Sandstone Beige interior. Leather, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Sedan Under $45,000 EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Volvo I6 Turbo with Savile Grey Metallic exterior and Sandstone Beige interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 281 HP at 5600 RPM*. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $8,798. EXPERTS REPORT: IIHS Top Safety Pick. "Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout." -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH992891091347
Stock: HG4999A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 109,978 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
Zimmerman Honda - Moline / Illinois
Stylish car with remote entry, heated leather seats with position memory, thermostatic temperature control, moon roof, fog lamps, front and back parking sensors and much more! Make it yours TODAY. Print this page and call us Now. We know you will enjoy your test drive towards ownership! *Please Contact Merlin Gehrke at 563-359-9114. This vehicle is located at Bettendorf Auto Sales 4219 State Street, Bettendorf, Iowa. Bettendorf Auto is a division of Zimmerman Honda in Moline, IL.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982971018410
Stock: JL629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 198,587 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Maczuk Chrysler - Hermann / Missouri
2007 VOLVO S80 ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4.4 V8 AUTOMATIC, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER EVERYTHING, SUNROOF...RUNS LOOKS GREAT, CALL 573-486-3992 OR EMAIL MACZUKFINANCE@CENTURYTEL.NET MACZUK CHRYSLER INC YOUR HOMETOWN DEALER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volvo S80 V8 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AH852571028249
Stock: P2500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 140,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
New Diamond Auto Sales - Mount Ephraim / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AS982291087815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,696 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, Excellent Condition. Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Multi-CD Changer, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds Lowest True Cost to Own Sedan Under $45,000BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully InspectedEXPERTS RAVEIIHS Top Safety Pick. 'Well equipped, impressive safety features, comfortable ride and seats, stylish and functional interior layout.' -Edmunds.com.WHY BUY FROM USTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volvo S80 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1AR992391098851
Stock: J7232A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
