Boring and boxy, but safe. That's how most Americans view Volvo cars. This Swedish carmaker has been churning out thousands of remarkably sturdy sedans and wagons for more than half a century, each dedicated to preserving the life of occupants, seemingly at the expense of attractive lines and passionate performance. The cubist design theme reached its peak in the early 1980s, when the Volvo 740 debuted. All sharp angles from top to bottom, it was easy to imagine that Volvo stylists had little more than a T-square and a level at their disposal while toiling in the design studio.

When the Volvo S80 debuted in 1998, it left behind the straight edges of the past and replaced them with soft lines that created a new design direction for the brand. Along with the new look came increased luxury as well, pushing Volvo into competition with Europe's most prestigious brands. Although the S80's design has aged well, intense competition in the luxury sedan segment demands the latest in technology and features. Volvo's flagship still has all the requisite amenities, but it's no longer an innovator among premium sedans.

The 2006 Volvo S80 looks and feels refined inside and out. It also has plenty of room for four adults and a quiet cabin, which make it a great long-distance touring car. Unfortunately, with the retirement of the T6 model and its twin-turbo engine, the S80 is now at a serious disadvantage when it comes to power. Its five-cylinder engine makes just 208 hp, and this, combined with its soft handling, makes it one of the least engaging luxury sedans on the market when it comes to the driving experience. The Volvo's optional all-wheel drive is a plus, but the similarly priced, similarly sized Infiniti M35 and Volkswagen Passat offer it as well, along with more power and sharper handling. A completely redesigned, more powerful Volvo S80 is on the way for 2007, but until then, you should explore the other options in this price range.