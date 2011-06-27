  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2006 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Supportive front seats, spacious backseat, soothing ride, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Weak engine for a luxury sedan, suspension has little inclination for back-roads driving, stability control isn't standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The lack of a strong engine on the 2006 model is a serious drawback for the comfortable but aged Volvo S80.

Vehicle overview

Boring and boxy, but safe. That's how most Americans view Volvo cars. This Swedish carmaker has been churning out thousands of remarkably sturdy sedans and wagons for more than half a century, each dedicated to preserving the life of occupants, seemingly at the expense of attractive lines and passionate performance. The cubist design theme reached its peak in the early 1980s, when the Volvo 740 debuted. All sharp angles from top to bottom, it was easy to imagine that Volvo stylists had little more than a T-square and a level at their disposal while toiling in the design studio.

When the Volvo S80 debuted in 1998, it left behind the straight edges of the past and replaced them with soft lines that created a new design direction for the brand. Along with the new look came increased luxury as well, pushing Volvo into competition with Europe's most prestigious brands. Although the S80's design has aged well, intense competition in the luxury sedan segment demands the latest in technology and features. Volvo's flagship still has all the requisite amenities, but it's no longer an innovator among premium sedans.

The 2006 Volvo S80 looks and feels refined inside and out. It also has plenty of room for four adults and a quiet cabin, which make it a great long-distance touring car. Unfortunately, with the retirement of the T6 model and its twin-turbo engine, the S80 is now at a serious disadvantage when it comes to power. Its five-cylinder engine makes just 208 hp, and this, combined with its soft handling, makes it one of the least engaging luxury sedans on the market when it comes to the driving experience. The Volvo's optional all-wheel drive is a plus, but the similarly priced, similarly sized Infiniti M35 and Volkswagen Passat offer it as well, along with more power and sharper handling. A completely redesigned, more powerful Volvo S80 is on the way for 2007, but until then, you should explore the other options in this price range.

2006 Volvo S80 models

The four-door Volvo S80 sedan is available in one trim -- 2.5T. This model comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, traction control, leather upholstery, a moonroof, burled walnut trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a dual power-adjustable front seats with driver-seat memory, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, and an eight-speaker CD stereo. Options on the Volvo car include a DVD navigation system, the Four-C adjustable suspension, run-flat tires, HID headlights, a premium 10-speaker Dolby audio system and heated seats.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Volvo S80's T6 and T6 Premier trims have been deleted, as has their twin-turbo engine. Leather seats, a power moonroof, wood trim, a power passenger seat, 17-inch alloy wheels, T6-style "watch dial" instrumentation and sport seats are now standard on 2.5T models. Models equipped with all-wheel drive get a new electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system.

Performance & mpg

The Volvo S80 is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder with 208 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. Both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations are available. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and emergency braking assist are standard, and stability control is optional. Every S80 comes with side airbags for front passengers, head curtain airbags for front and rear passengers, and whiplash-reducing head restraints. The Volvo S80 received perfect marks in all government crash tests, as well as a "Good" score, the highest possible, in IIHS frontal-offset testing.

Driving

With just 208 hp on tap in this 3,600-pound sedan, acceleration is merely adequate, and similarly priced competitors offer considerably more power. Overall, the Volvo S80 handles adequately for a large front-wheel-drive car, while the all-wheel-drive is well-suited for harsh climates. The optional Four-C adjustable suspension tightens up the handling a bit on twisty roads, but the S80 is no sport sedan. Ride quality, at least, is smooth and comfortable.

Interior

Comfort is a Volvo hallmark, and the S80 boasts soft, supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. The rear seat is exceptionally roomy, and there are heating and air conditioning vents in the B-pillars to keep the rear passengers at the perfect temperature. The control layout in the S80 could be better, but once you learn where everything is, it works well. Whether you're going on a long road trip or just heading across town, the 2006 Volvo S80 will deliver you in perfect comfort.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Volvo S80.

5(75%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Volvo S80
Dennis,11/16/2006
The S80 4door sedan is a smartly styled,fun to drive, comfortable, reliable luxury touring sedan with room for four adults. MPG 20+ highway/city. Two things I would change. Larger side view mirrors and larger tires. Not rim size but sidewall size. Car came with 18" 50's. Don't like the low profile. Better ride with 60's or 65's and tires would last longer. All in all, you can spend a lot more money and I don't think you can buy a much better car. We've owned Volvo's since 1978. We've also owned GMC, Ford, Chevy and BMW 740IL. Volvo beats them all.
06 S80 2.5L Turbo
caniacfan,07/11/2013
Bought this car when it had 60000 miles on it and now has 124000 miles. Very happy with car. My wife loves it. She drives it more than I. Had to have AC condenser replaced at 119000 miles. Headlight connectors go bad and have had to replace headlights more frequently than expected. Other than those issues it has been normal maintenance. Get 24 MPG on average and 28 on hwy.
Great family car w/ some flaws
mally,09/15/2010
2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)
Car is excllent on the highway and is very comfortable for the front two occupants. Rear can get tight w/ car seat. minimal rode noise. Cup holder design horrible. located near some very sensitive electrical mechanisms. Car stuck in park intermittently regardless of multiple trips to the dealer. seems to be a recurrent problem volvo won't fix. have had three volvo's and this might be my last due to this recurrent problem
My all-time favorite car!
Laura Deihl,01/24/2007
What a joy to drive. Handles great, comfortable. Feel totally confident and secure. Amazing such a safe car has such a lovely, almost sporty feel to a luxurious ride. Sumptuous. Perfect size.
See all 20 reviews of the 2006 Volvo S80
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
208 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Volvo S80 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Volvo S80

Used 2006 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2006 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A), and 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).

