Used 2012 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews
S80 Volvo with brawn, but less brain.
Performance and general interior and exterior styling are good. The seats are very comfortable, and fuel economy is reasonable for this class of car. For some odd reason you have to pull twice on the door handle to get the door to open. The first pull to unlock, and the second to actually open the door. Adaptive cruise control is my favorite tech feature, although if you come to a complete stop it disengages after a couple of seconds. Being a tech nut, my experience with the infotainment system, including navigation, has been a huge let down. Few road labels on moving map. Inputs not intuitive. No touch screen, so controls are clunky. Menus for settings etc, were hard even for the sales reps and service people to figure out. Voice commands are slow and plodding. After fresh navigation update the new database installed still had incorrect information on road accessibility. Even major freeway intersections were incorrectly configured on the map. Now get this, navigation updates have to be done with car running, and at a stop, and it takes several hours to do it, seriously. Also, if you turn off your engine and want to listen to music the car’s infotainment system will turn off after a few minutes, even though the energy required to listen to music is relatively small. Smart phone connectivity is unreliable. So for a car that claims to be tech savvy by those that represent it, I was very disappointed to find out how backward the infotainment system actually is. Which is a shame seeing as how the rest of the car is pretty good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
S80 2012
My S80 is a wonderful car to drive. It handles nicely and surprisingly gets good gas mileage. The S80 has a quick acceleration. The braking system is nice on dry or wet pavement.
Volvo owner since 1968
Externally the car looks smaller than our 2005 S80 that we owned before, however the interior feels larger. Front seats are very comfortable and supportive. T6 engine is very strong and smooth. The design has been proven over the years. Gets great gas mileage on the highway around 20 mpg in town. Suspension is a little stiff as is typical in all Volvos .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Newer Is Not Better.
This is my fifth Volvo and third S80. Over the years the quality of the materials has deteriorated. In my opinion the best of the S80 cars was the 2004 2.5t AWD. After a few years the SIMULATED metal and wood on the shifting console has started to come off and bubble. On uneven surfaces the car is difficult to maintain a straight line. The steering also pulses when making turns. Overall I like the ride an comfort but if this is what the future holds for Volvo it will be my last one.
Great safety, liability and insurance protection, But....
I got this car for the technology package, since my father is getting old. And already been in more than one major accident. The car works great. This car is at the pinnacle of safety features. Like the pedestrian sensing camera. The auto brakes. The cruise control that distances itself from the car ahead. Okay, great. But Volvo forgot that most of their customers are elderly. I just got a call from my father that he doesn't know how to turn off the defroster. The window has been fogging his windows. And he still can't control the AC. He has had this car for months and can't remember the complicated and unintuitive controls. Volvo if you are reading this, make the controls simpl
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2012 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020