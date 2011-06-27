  1. Home
2008 Volvo S80 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide array of safety technologies, excellent ergonomic interior layout and seat comfort, potent T6 and V8 engines, reasonable price.
  • Tepid handling dynamics, cabin lacks the elegance and refinement of competitors' designs.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Sanely priced and loaded with cutting-edge safety features, the 2008 Volvo S80 is a sensible choice for a midsize luxury sedan. Its restrained show of opulence and performance, however, puts it at a disadvantage alongside more passionate competitors.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking at the 2008 Volvo S80, you're probably a little more wrapped up in practical considerations than most luxury sedan buyers. The midsize S80, you see, can be equipped with all manner of leading-edge safety equipment, everything from dual-chamber side airbags to a security system with a heartbeat sensor. It can illuminate warning lights when another motorist enters your blind spot or sound an audible call-to-action if it senses you're about to rear-end the car in front of you. In short, the Volvo S80 has your back. It is undoubtedly one of the safest cars on the market -- and likely among the most morally virtuous as well.

Of course, there's more to Volvo's flagship than peace of mind. A redesign last year left it with attractively curvy bodywork atop a more robust frame, the latter of which yielded improved ride and handling capabilities. Just about every high-end amenity found on German- and Japanese-brand competitors is available on the S80, and all versions are furnished with plush seating and the requisite amounts of leather and wood.

The Volvo S80 also has an interesting trio of engines. With only 235 hp, the base 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder doesn't really get the juices flowing. However, for 2008, the company has created a turbocharged version of that engine called the T6. At 3.0 liters of displacement, the T6 is a bit smaller than the base 3.2, but it's capable of 281 horsepower. Equipped with standard all-wheel drive, the S80 T6 model slots into the middle of the lineup and feels nearly as quick as the 311-hp S80 V8 model. If you put a timer to it, the T6 will run to 60 mph in the mid-6-second range, while the V8 model needs all of 6 seconds to reach 60.

That's an impressive level of hustle for a 2-ton luxury sedan, but ultimately, the main reason to consider the Volvo S80 is its arsenal of safety technology, which is unmatched by most cars in this price range. Bear in mind, however, that most of the S80's premium-brand competitors are more involving to drive. This group includes the Acura RL, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac STS, Infiniti M35/M45, Lexus GS 350/430 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Several of them, particularly the German entries, have more upscale and refined interior treatments as well. Still, with its relatively low price tag, the 2008 Volvo S80 remains a very sensible luxury sedan purchase.

2008 Volvo S80 models

A midsize luxury sedan, the 2008 Volvo S80 comes in three versions -- 3.2, T6 and V8. The front-wheel-drive S80 3.2 starts you out with 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, leather upholstery, wood interior trim and eight-way power front seats with memory for the driver. Dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and an MP3 player jack, Bluetooth and one-touch power windows are also included. In addition to a more powerful engine and all-wheel drive, the midgrade S80 T6 adds an electronic parking brake and upgraded instrumentation. Step up to the S80 V8 and you'll get a wider set of 17-inch wheels and tires, higher-grade leather upholstery, additional wood trim, an interior air quality system and Volvo's Personal Car Communicator (PCC) system. PCC combines keyless startup with a security system that uses two-way radio technology to monitor the car's security status.

All trim levels are eligible for the Sport Package, which provides 18-inch wheels, Volvo's Four-C adaptive suspension (with three driver-selectable modes), speed-sensitive power steering (with driver-adjustable assist levels), adaptive bi-xenon headlights and ventilated front seats. The Dynaudio Package adds a 12-speaker Dolby Pro Logic II sound system and satellite radio, while the Climate Package provides heated front and rear seats, rain-sensing wipers with heated washer nozzles, and headlamp washers. Other options to consider include a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and front and rear parking sensors. Run-flat tires are optional on the 3.2 and T6 models.

2008 Highlights

Volvo adds a turbocharged six-cylinder engine to the S80 lineup for 2008. Rated for 281 horsepower, the "T6" power plant is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive. The company's Personal Car Communicator (PCC) keyless startup and security system is now standard on the S80 V8 model, as is premium-grade leather upholstery. On the exterior, the V8 model gains brushed aluminum door moldings. Heated rear seats are a new addition to the S80's optional Climate Package.

Performance & mpg

The Volvo S80 3.2 comes with a 3.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated for 235 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. The new S80 T6 model has a 3.0-liter, turbocharged version of the six-cylinder that provides 281 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. At the top of the lineup is the S80 V8; its 4.4-liter V8 is rated for 311 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. All versions of the S80 use a six-speed automatic transmission. This transmission drives only the front wheels on base 3.2 models. On the T6 and V8 models, power goes to all four wheels via a standard all-wheel-drive system. We've timed the S80 V8 at 5.9 seconds for the 0-60-mph run, while the T6 took 6.6 seconds. Fuel economy ratings on the 2008 Volvo S80 are 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway on the base 3.2 and 15/23 mpg on the S80 T6 and V8.

Safety

Every 2008 Volvo S80 comes with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags (with separate chambers for chest and hip protection), full-length side curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints and pre-tensioning seatbelts in all five positions. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Volvo S80 earned the top rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side collision protection.

The optional BLIS uses cameras to monitor traffic to either side of the S80 and illuminates warning lamps mounted near the side mirrors when the S80's blind spots are occupied. Standard on the V8 model and optional on other S80s, the PCC security system includes a heartbeat sensor that lets you know if someone is still in the car after the alarm has been activated. The adaptive cruise control system includes a collision warning that alerts the S80 driver if he is too close to the vehicle in front. If collision risk increases, a brake support feature snugs the brake pads against the brake discs in anticipation of a panic stop. During hard braking, the rear foglights illuminate to warn approaching motorists.

Driving

Thanks to the smooth power delivery from its normally aspirated six-cylinder engine, the S80 3.2 provides adequate, if not thrilling performance. Our choice would be the T6 or V8, however, as these engines' performance capabilities are more in line with the 2008 Volvo S80's premium price tag. The V8 in particular offers vigorous response in any situation. You can look forward to a smooth, quiet ride in any of the S80 models, but don't expect to get excited about the car's handling dynamics even if you order the Sport Package: The S80 feels competent and balanced through the corners, but it doesn't involve its driver as intimately as most competitors in this class do.

Interior

Inside, lines are clean, controls are intuitive and the understated wood trim has the look of paneling versus the usual shiny veneer. Settle back into the highly supportive front seats and you'll find the cabin peaceful bordering on serene. However, the Volvo S80's cabin lacks the richness of other luxury-sedan interiors, and it doesn't quite reflect the exacting quality standards you'll find in Audi, BMW and Lexus offerings. The rear seat is roomy enough to accommodate a pair of adults, and both it and the front passenger seat fold in the event the S80's 14.9-cubic-foot trunk can't meet your hauling needs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Volvo S80.

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love her
itsvolvosafe,12/18/2011
I bought this vehicle because it was a much better value than comparable BMW and Mercedes models and it also does not come with the pretentious stigma commonly associated with owning one of this cars German competitors. My previous vehicle was a Mercedes ML 320, it had many problems and was worth less than $5,000 when I bought my S80 and I still got more comments from people about the vehicle that I drove. The S80 has a subtle presence while still offering most of the power and luxuries that come with owning a BMW or Mercedes. It is not as dynamic as a 5 series or a powerful as a E550 but it still has as much power, performance and comfort as you could want in an everyday driver.
Used 2008 S80 Nicer than Most New 2016 Vehicles
qroberts,02/25/2016
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Just bought one of these used for around 12K and have been floored by the quality of the vehicle. I went out looking to buy a new (2016) vehicle but just was not impressed with any of the sub 30K offerings. I haven't bought a new vehicle in 18 years (drove a 1998 Mitsubishi Montero for that entire time) and I was expecting the offerings to have changed substantially in that time. Instead what I found was pretty looking vehicles with terrible visibility, cheap interiors, frustratingly anemic CVT's and lackluster fuel economy. If I'm going to drive an unresponsive brick I expect it to get close to 30 MPG overall, not 21 city 28 highway. My massive, old clunker of an SUV got 18 city 25 highway and was fast to boot. So I was pretty disillusioned and decided to go have a look at some used vehicles. Our family has had many Volvos and apart from replacing turbo seals (an issue they have apparently resolved since 2001) never had any issues with them at all (and I'm talking not a single one of them has ever failed to start or had a single mechanical failure over about 40 years of combined driving, 5 cars over 8 years each). So I started looking and was quickly interested in the AWD S80's particularly the turbo inline 6 or T6. I test drove a 2008 with 64000 miles and was elated. The car is solid as a tank, looks new, smells new, feels glued to the road and is a ROCKET! I bought the car as soon as we got back to the dealership. The vehicle is a little slow getting through the first 3 gears unless you give it a little more gas but once it's going and especially on the highway, the car is untouchable. By far the fastest most responsive vehicle I've ever driven or ridden in with the exception of a standard BMW M5. The ride is really smooth with almost no body roll even in tight turns and you feel glued to the pavement. The AWD is definitely noticeable versus front and rear wheel drive mostly as a reluctance of the car to deviate from the line it's on until you turn the steering wheel. Like I said in the title, every aspect of this 2008 S80 is nicer than any new 2016 car I test drove and that includes safety features. You'd be a fool to pass on this car if you have a chance to get a low mileage one.
Understated Elegance
stevep,08/08/2010
The 2008 S80 is my first Volvo purchase and I have to say I am very, very impressed. The attention to detail and quality of workmanship is outstanding. I have owned Lexus (GS and ES) and infinity (G35) and although good cars, the attention to detail is not as good as Volvo. If the long term reliability is as good as consumer reports rates the 2008, then I can see myself buying Volvo's for a long time. Performance is outstanding. The 280hp T6 is very fast, especially if you use the tip-tronic shifting. Yes, there are faster cars, but I don't think anyone balance of elegance and performance that the Volvo S80 does, not to mention its claim to fame safety features. Don't miss this one
The understated luxury car
Mike Schumer,09/06/2015
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
The Volvo S80 is a great car if you don't care about status but still have luxury. It is one of the safest cars on the road. Yes it's ride is so comfortable and disconnects you from the road but that is nice sometimes, especially on long trips. I own a Mini Cooper so I get my road jollys with that. People complain about the inadequate performance of the base engine. I find that to be a ridiculous statement. It's not a sports car, it's a luxury sedan that handles any road situation under normal circumstances. This is my second Volvo, my first bought new in 2003 and still have it at 235,000 mile. Volvos are known for longevity. Yes maintenance and some problems will arise but it's not as expensive as a BMW or Mercedes and will probably outlast both of them. This is a practical luxury car. It's not for people that care about what others think or how fast you can go from 0-60. I got Volvo's 2008 flagship with 48,000 miles on it for $12,500. Not bad for a car that should be around at 235,000 miles. Update: after adding 25,000 miles to it, there have been no problems. Drives great.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 5950 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 Volvo S80 Overview

The Used 2008 Volvo S80 is offered in the following submodels: S80 Sedan. Available styles include 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6A), T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Volvo S80?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Volvo S80 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Volvo S80 3.2 is priced between $4,900 and$4,900 with odometer readings between 107757 and107757 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Volvo S80s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Volvo S80 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 S80s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 107757 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Volvo S80.

Can't find a used 2008 Volvo S80s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S80 for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,010.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,548.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S80 for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,631.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,204.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Volvo S80?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

