Used 2012 Acura TL for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $9,795Great Deal | $2,744 below market
2012 Acura TL Technology Package103,726 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AUTONATION CERTIFIED! ** 90 DAY 4,000 MILE WARRANTY! ** CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY! We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle. We did a 125 Point Inspection on this vehicle to ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F58CA017953
Stock: CA017953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $10,999Great Deal | $5,096 below market
2012 Acura TL Base49,791 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Bellanova White Pearl Taupe; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F23CA006753
Stock: CA006753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Price Drop$12,999Great Deal | $2,107 below market
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD81,456 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Empire Motors - Montclair / California
Priced to sell!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F54CA003926
Stock: 003926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,988Great Deal | $3,545 below market
2012 Acura TL Technology Package54,755 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2012 Acura TL Tech Auto Front-Wheel Drive , like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, New Tires, Leather Int, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof,nBack Up Camera, GPS Navigation, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F58CA009481
Stock: 2399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $13,200Great Deal | $2,584 below market
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD76,589 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F56CA001370
Stock: 001370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $2,857 below market
2012 Acura TL Base91,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heiser Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F27CA033020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,877Great Deal | $1,916 below market
2012 Acura TL Base76,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Honda Murray - Murray / Utah
CHECK OUT OUR EASY "BUY FROM HOME" Express Purchase on our home web page lhmhonda.com! We make it easy for all our customers!Our luxurious 2012 Acura TL Sedan shown in an amazing Crystal Black Pearl as it admirably stands out from the crowd! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that produces 280hp on demand while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination delivers near 29mpg on the open road. This luxury sedan is among the sportiest in its segment, providing an uncommon athleticism taking curves, precise cornering, and all-around confidence.Inside our 3.5L trim, you will be pampered with premium leather seats offering two levels of heating! Our TL audio and full-color navigation boast many features your family will enjoy including an impressive AM/FM/CD 8-Speaker system with subwoofer, plus available SiriusXM, and so much more. This one is easy to own and fun to drive.This Acura TL shines regarding safety earning perfect scores across the board. Standard safety equipment is impressive and includes antilock brakes, electronic brake distribution, vehicle stability assist and an army of airbags all designed with your precious cargo in mind. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Leather | Navigation | Heated Front Seats | Premium Sound System
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F29CA039918
Stock: T039918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$5,984Great Deal | $5,203 below market
2012 Acura TL Advance Package110,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Advance Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F78CA007604
Stock: 5007604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- $12,500Great Deal | $1,447 below market
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD99,072 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Express Motors - Virginia Beach / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F56CA011848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Great Deal | $1,478 below market
2012 Acura TL Technology Package142,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bose Motors - Midlothian / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F50CA020071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,295Great Deal | $1,516 below market
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD123,755 milesDelivery available*
Oakes Auto, Inc. - Shawnee / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F51CA011787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995
2012 Acura TL Technology Package20,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F51CA017082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,991Good Deal
2012 Acura TL Technology Package32,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Leather Seat Trim Silver Moon This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F57CA038356
Stock: CA038356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $12,950
2012 Acura TL SH-AWD75,262 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Midway Auto Group - Addison / Texas
HOME OF THE NO HAGGLE PRICE - WHOLESALE PRICES TO THE PUBLIC!! 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD in Crystal Black Pearl, AWD, TL SH-AWD Advance Package, 4D Sedan, 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Crystal Black Pearl, Ebony Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2803 miles below market average!Crystal Black Pearl 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD26/18 Highway/City MPG**Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after Sept. 2011)*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.At Midway Auto Group, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this 2012 Acura TL is no exception,We finance with lowest rates available. WAC! Trade-ins welcome. Call today for a test drive or visit our website at midwayautogroup.net for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA9F70CA001916
Stock: 001916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2016
- $15,728Good Deal | $1,371 below market
2012 Acura TL Technology Package37,065 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of West Chester - West Chester / Pennsylvania
This TL has less than 38k miles** Blow out pricing!!! Priced below KBB Retail!! Just Arrived... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Stability control...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Sunroof, Auto, Climate control, Cruise control, Universal remote transmitter, Audio controls on steering wheel, Driver memory seats, Memory settings for 2 drivers, Power heated mirrors, Power seats, 3.5 liter V6 SOHC engine, Heated seats, 280 hp horsepower, Sunroof...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F52CA023909
Stock: 18455A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,788Good Deal
2012 Acura TL Base71,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Acura of The Rio Grande Valley - San Juan / Texas
Acura of the Rio Grande Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2012 Acura TL Auto with 71,065mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In addition to being well-cared for, this Acura TL has very low mileage making it a rare find. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2012 Acura TL: Thanks to its aggressive styling, the TL stands out in its class; its two separate models cater separately to comfort-oriented buyers and performance enthusiasts. Although the TL is not priced particularly low, the sum of technology features offered in the TL is better than most other mid-size luxury cars. Strengths of this model include high-tech features, roomy interior, ride quality, and Distinctive styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F24CA012576
Stock: T012576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- Price Drop$13,900Fair Deal | $1,765 below market
2012 Acura TL Base59,927 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F28CA016291
Stock: 50155AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $8,994Good Deal | $1,202 below market
2012 Acura TL Base161,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NW Automotive Group - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Acura TL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UUA8F29CA018163
Certified Pre-Owned: No